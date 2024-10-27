F1 Mexico GP: Sainz wins from Norris, Verstappen sixth after penalties
Carlos Sainz dominated the Mexico Grand Prix as Max Verstappen's Formula 1 championship lead took a blow with 20-seconds worth of penalties costing the Red Bull driver
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz claimed his second victory of 2024 at the Mexican Grand Prix with a commanding drive, as Lando Norris finished second and Max Verstappen sixth after a 20-second penalty.
The Spaniard reclaimed the lead he'd lost into the opening corner and never conceded it thereafter; he built an unassailable lead which soaked up the potential of any threat from Norris in the closing stages once the McLaren driver cleared Charles Leclerc.
Sainz kept the lead through the pitstop phases and, despite occasional attempts from Leclerc to eat into an ever-growing lead, the Williams-bound driver returned the favour to continue his break-building efforts out in front.
Sainz had lost the lead to Verstappen off the line as the Red Bull driver arrived at Turn 1 first, and forced the Ferrari driver to take to the grass with his preservation of the racing line.
But the racing action was soon nullified after a first-corner clash between Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda brought out the safety car; Albon was pinched between Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, and the former two ended up coalescing in the braking zone for Turn 1.
Tsunoda ended up going straight into the wall, while Albon also pulled over to retire with front-left tyre damage.
On the restart, Sainz spent two laps sat in Verstappen's wheel tracks before gathering enough pace to mount an overtake into Turn 1 with DRS and then covered off a potential switch back into the following corners.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, ahead of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field as Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, crashes out on the opening lap
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
This put Verstappen in Norris' clutches, and the McLaren's bid to pass around the outside into Turn 4 was once again met with Verstappen taking him off the road.
Like Austin, Norris had laid claim to the position, but Verstappen then lunged down the inside at Turn 7 and took both drivers off once more - and got ahead of Norris off the road. Both incidents resulted in 10-second penalties for Verstappen, which sent him further down the order and took him out of the lead fight. Leclerc capitalised on the skirmish between the two championship leaders, bursting into second place.
The Monegasque couldn't challenge his team-mate, however, and after the pit phase, Sainz's lead had grown to over eight seconds. Leclerc attempted to cut this down, although both Ferraris were employing lift and coast tactics to gather the requisite cooling.
Sainz stabilised at over five seconds, but Leclerc's tyres then started to run out of life and he started to fall into Norris' orbit - when the Briton closed into DRS range at the end of lap 62, Leclerc subsequently drifted wide out of the Peraltada and almost hit the wall.
Leclerc saved the snap of oversteer, but couldn't stop Norris from breaking past. Norris subsequently started to catch Sainz, but could only get to within 4.7 seconds at the flag.
With a free pitstop thanks to a 30-second gap to the Mercedes duo behind, Leclerc pitted at the end for soft tyres to clinch the point for fastest lap; which he duly collected with a 1m18.336s effort to help Ferrari's efforts in the constructors' championship.
Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after a lengthy battle with Mercedes team-mate George Russell, one in which Hamilton's myriad efforts to pass were rebuffed by his younger team-mate.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The seven-time champion finally broke past on the 66th lap with DRS into Turn 1, and underlined his greater pace by building a 3.7s advantage over Russell.
Verstappen shook out in sixth place, albeit 11s down on Russell having struggled for pace on the hard tyre; the Dutchman was being slowly reeled in by an impressive Kevin Magnussen, who locked down seventh over a recovering Oscar Piastri.
The Australian was attempting to rescue points after being knocked out in Q1 on Saturday, but was unable to get any higher than eighth as he struggled to make headway in the opening phase of the grand prix.
Nico Hulkenberg's pace tailed off at the end of the race but nonetheless did enough to hold onto ninth, with Pierre Gasly clinching the final point for Alpine.
Sergio Perez finished last in his home grand prix; his miserable afternoon began when he went outside of his grid box lining up for the start and copped a five-second penalty.
The Red Bull driver then came off worse in an ill-tempered battle with Liam Lawson; Perez appeared to push the RB driver off at Turn 4 when attempting an overtake, which the Kiwi responded to with a robust challenge at the next corner and left the Mexican with floor and sidepod damage.
Mexico GP Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|71
|
-
|1
|25
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|71
|
+4.705
4.705
|4.705
|1
|18
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|71
|
+34.387
34.387
|29.682
|2
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|71
|
+44.780
44.780
|10.393
|1
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|71
|
+48.536
48.536
|3.756
|1
|10
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|71
|
+59.558
59.558
|11.022
|1
|8
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|7
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|71
|
+1'03.642
1'03.642
|4.084
|1
|6
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|71
|
+1'04.928
1'04.928
|1.286
|1
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|70
|
1 lap
|1
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|70
|
1 lap
|1
|1
|Alpine
|Renault
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|70
|
1 lap
|1
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|12
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|70
|
1 lap
|1
|Williams
|Mercedes
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|70
|
1 lap
|1
|Alpine
|Renault
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|70
|
1 lap
|1
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|70
|
1 lap
|1
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|16
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|70
|
1 lap
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|17
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|70
|
1 lap
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|dnf
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|15
|
|1
|Retirement
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|dnf
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|0
|
|Collision
|Williams
|Mercedes
|dnf
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|0
|
|Collision
|RB
|Red Bull
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
FIA assessing if Leclerc’s Mexico press conference swearing needs investigation
Horner doubts Norris would have made corner in Mexico Turn 4 Verstappen clash
Sainz: I deserved one more F1 win before leaving Ferrari
Perez: Lawson doesn't have the right attitude for F1
Autosport Plus
The crucial detail overlooked in a gallant Briton's famous Monza gesture
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments