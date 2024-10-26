All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

All you need to know about F1 Mexico Grand Prix qualifying

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

On a truncated opening day of running, Sainz led the times in the FP2 tyre test from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, while George Russell suffered a heavy crash for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen missed the vast majority of the session with a Red Bull engine issue, limiting him to just four laps in FP2, while Alex Albon missed the entire session for Williams due to crash damage from a collision with FP1 driver Oliver Bearman in Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in the opening session.

RB’s Yuki Tsunoda took third in both sessions on Friday, with Leclerc in his repaired Ferrari in fourth in second practice, as McLaren’s Lando Norris rounded out the top five.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Mexico GP starts at 3:00pm local time (10:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 26 October 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time – 10:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Mexico GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Mexico GP qualifying coverage starting at 9pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 9pm BST Saturday 26 October 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Mexico GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Mexico GP at 8:30am GMT on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 8:30am GMT Sunday 27 October 2024

Will F1 Mexico GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Mexico GP qualifying will start at 10:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Mexico City?

Cloudy and mild conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Mexico City. The temperature is set to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.

Mexico Grand Prix FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 34

1'17.699

   199.415
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.178

1'17.877

 0.178 198.959
3 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 30

+0.179

1'17.878

 0.001 198.957
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.188

1'17.887

 0.009 198.934
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 36

+0.249

1'17.948

 0.061 198.778
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 34

+0.540

1'18.239

 0.291 198.039
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 36

+0.580

1'18.279

 0.040 197.938
8 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+0.652

1'18.351

 0.072 197.756
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 32

+0.693

1'18.392

 0.041 197.652
10 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull 29

+0.861

1'18.560

 0.168 197.230
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 35

+0.880

1'18.579

 0.019 197.182
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 34

+0.922

1'18.621

 0.042 197.077
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30

+0.957

1'18.656

 0.035 196.989
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 34

+1.191

1'18.890

 0.234 196.405
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 30

+1.209

1'18.908

 0.018 196.360
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30

+1.243

1'18.942

 0.034 196.275
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 37

+1.281

1'18.980

 0.038 196.181
18 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+1.342

1'19.041

 0.061 196.029
19 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4

 

    
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 0

 

    
View full results  

Mexico Grand Prix FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'17.998

   198.651
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.317

1'18.315

 0.317 197.847
3 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+0.701

1'18.699

 0.384 196.881
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+0.841

1'18.839

 0.140 196.532
5 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 18

+0.906

1'18.904

 0.065 196.370
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.960

1'18.958

 0.054 196.235
7 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22

+0.998

1'18.996

 0.038 196.141
8 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.050

1'19.048

 0.052 196.012
9 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull 26

+1.095

1'19.093

 0.045 195.901
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+1.096

1'19.094

 0.001 195.898
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 21

+1.111

1'19.109

 0.015 195.861
12 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 19

+1.202

1'19.200

 0.091 195.636
13 Mexico P. O'Ward McLaren 29 McLaren Mercedes 21

+1.297

1'19.295

 0.095 195.401
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 23

+1.337

1'19.335

 0.040 195.303
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 20

+1.342

1'19.340

 0.005 195.291
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+1.602

1'19.600

 0.260 194.653
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 7

+1.814

1'19.812

 0.212 194.136
18 Brazil F. Drugovich Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+1.821

1'19.819

 0.007 194.119
19 Israel R. Shwartzman Sauber 97 Sauber Ferrari 18

+1.990

1'19.988

 0.169 193.709
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Ferrari 38 Ferrari Ferrari 7

+3.258

1'21.256

 1.268 190.686
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Mexico GP: Sainz leads tyre test, Verstappen hit by engine issue and Russell crashes
Next article Verstappen's Friday "useless" after engine issue hampered Mexico GP practice

Top Comments

Latest news

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying

Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying
Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo

Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By GP Racing
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe