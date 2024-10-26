F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.



On a truncated opening day of running, Sainz led the times in the FP2 tyre test from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, while George Russell suffered a heavy crash for Mercedes.



Max Verstappen missed the vast majority of the session with a Red Bull engine issue, limiting him to just four laps in FP2, while Alex Albon missed the entire session for Williams due to crash damage from a collision with FP1 driver Oliver Bearman in Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in the opening session.



RB’s Yuki Tsunoda took third in both sessions on Friday, with Leclerc in his repaired Ferrari in fourth in second practice, as McLaren’s Lando Norris rounded out the top five.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Mexico GP starts at 3:00pm local time (10:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.



Date: Saturday 26 October 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time – 10:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.



Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Mexico GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Mexico GP qualifying coverage starting at 9pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event.



Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 9pm BST Saturday 26 October 2024



Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Mexico GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Mexico GP at 8:30am GMT on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.



For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.



Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 8:30am GMT Sunday 27 October 2024

Will F1 Mexico GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.



Coverage of Mexico GP qualifying will start at 10:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Mexico City?

Cloudy and mild conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Mexico City. The temperature is set to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.

Mexico Grand Prix FP2 results

Mexico Grand Prix FP1 results