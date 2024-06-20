The 2024 F1 season is well underway, and fans will soon get to experience running their own Formula 1 team. The latest game in the F1 Manager franchise has been announced and will allow fans to become the next Toto Wolff, Christian Horner or Fred Vasseur as they take on the responsibility for their own team.



Formula 1 and Frontier Developments have revealed the release date for F1 Manager 2024, including a gameplay trailer that showcases the brand-new Create A Team mode, which allows players to create their own 11th team on the grid.



Players will have full control over one of the existing teams, or even their own newcomer, as they work to be the best on the grid. Working as a team principal, players will be in charge of managing sponsorship deals, engagement opportunities and attracting future support to ensure their team has the best source of income for research and development.

What is the release date for F1 Manager 2024?

Formula 1 has announced that F1 Manager 2024 will be released on 23 July 2024, just two days after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 Manager 2024 trailer

Formula 1 released a new trailer for F1 Manager 2024, with further trailers set to be released ahead of the game's launch.

F1 Manager 2024 gameplay details

F1 Manager 2024 comes with three brand-new features, including Create A Team which will allow players to bring their own team to the grid for the first time in the game series. Players will be able to customise every element of their team, including the car set-up, livery design, logos and race suits.



Players will need to ensure they recruit the right staff and drivers as they negotiate with sponsors to build the most successful team possible.



The latest edition of the management sim will also introduce the Mentality System, which will take a deeper, more realistic feeling of the ambitions and characters within the team, as well as being more responsible for the motivation of both the drivers and the staff.



Players will need to focus on driver development and with newly improved rival team AI, budding team principals will need to be aware of the threats of staff and driver poaching, as well as unpredictable and dynamic challenges during the season.



F1 Manager 2024 will also feature a new Affiliates Programme, which will give players the chance to support F2 and F3 drivers as they continue their careers in their series. The feature will allow players to train and develop upcoming drivers for their F1 team and allow the chance to plan ahead for upcoming seasons.



Race Replay mode will also return to the game series, allowing players to put their decision-making to the test by re-writing some key moments from the real-life 2024 F1 season.



Game developers Frontier Developments have given players a more realistic way to watch the on-track action unfold with a range of immersive camera angles - including heli-cam, visor-cam and onboard and trackside camera angles.

What consoles will F1 Manager 2024 be released on?





F1 Manager 2024 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox One. The management game will also be available for PC players via the EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam.

How to pre-order F1 Manager 2024?





F1 Manager 2024 can be pre-ordered directly from the game’s website or from each console’s store page:



PlayStation - Standard Edition - £29.99

PlayStation - Deluxe Edition - £39.99

Xbox - Standard Edition - £29.99

Xbox - Deluxe Edition - £39.99

PC - Steam

Epic Games (PC) - Standard Edition - £29.99

Epic Games (PC) - Deluxe Edition - £39.99

What are the pre-order bonuses for F1 Manager 2024?





Players who pre-order either the Standard or Deluxe edition of the game will receive the Create A Team F1 2024 Show Car preset which will allow them to use the F1 Show Car design as a livery preset in Create A Team Mode.



Those who pre-order the Deluxe edition of the game will be given a further three bonuses on top of the Create A Team preset. This includes a 10% pre-order discount, five classically-inspired livery patterns to use in Create A Team Mode and five custom race replay scenarios to test out their strategy skills.