All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Practice report
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace in interrupted session

Hamilton pips Norris after red flags triggered by Kevin Magnussen crashing his Haas

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, leads Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton led FP2 at Formula 1’s 2024 Italian Grand Prix by 0.003 seconds from Lando Norris, while a Max Verstappen Parabolica slip and then a mid-session stoppage kept Red Bull outside the top 10.

FP2 was halted for over 10 minutes through the start of the second half of the one-hour session due to Kevin Magnussen crashing his Haas at the second Lesmo.

In the early stages on the medium tyres, the home crowd enjoyed Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz knocking Hamilton and Norris down from the benchmark time with his 1m21.264s, before Leclerc went even quicker with a 1m21.119s – getting away with turning in from slightly on the grass on approach to the della Roggia chicane.

For the second weekend in a row in an FP2 session, there was an unusually early switch to the qualifying simulation runs – as the teams worked to see how the softs can cope with multiple runs on the new asphalt here.

The McLaren drivers led the switch and duly blitzed to the top times – with Oscar Piastri getting ahead on a 1m20.858s that featured then best times in the first and second sectors, but Norris was able to nip ahead by 0.007s with his 1m20.851s.

At this stage, Hamilton slotted in 0.317s slower and was not even able to head Leclerc’s earlier time on the mediums, but the drivers were about to show it is possible to get multiple push laps from the C5 rubber in 2024.

First Norris bettered the first-place benchmark with a 1m20.791, then Hamilton forged ahead on a 1m20.738s – that gave him first place by 0.003s – with both coming into the pits for front wing adjustments only between their two flying laps on the softs.

Just behind, Verstappen’s first softs effort had to be aborted as he had to catch an oversteer snap going through the Parabolica as he was close the lap.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Having gone into the runoff on the outside, Verstappen backed off and started touring around to possibly start a second attempt after cooling his tyres, but the session was then interrupted by Magnussen’s crash.

The Dane lost the rear of his Haas traversing Lesmo two on a soft tyre flier and spun off backwards into the gravel trap – ending up buried in the barriers, nose-first.

After he had climbed from the wreckage, the red flags flew for 12 minutes, after which the pack headed back out to complete the session with the typical end-of-FP2 race simulations.

Red Bull appeared to give Sergio Perez another chance to try the softs after he had stayed down the order pre-red flag. While he completed a personal best, he remained 14th and behind Verstappen’s best effort on the mediums from the early stages.

Perez had also missed much of the first half of the session as Red Bull worked on his RB20 in its garage.

The stoppage initially preserved the top 10 behind Hamilton and Norris as Sainz, Piastri, Leclerc, Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Aston Martin pair Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas.

Sainz and Leclerc had set their best times either side of Norris and Hamilton putting in their second fliers on the softs.

George Russell’s session was completely different to the rest, as he only joined the fray 25-minutes in after Mercedes had to repair the car Andrea Kimi Antonelli had crashed in FP1.

Like like the rest did a race simulation stint after the red flag, but a few minutes before the end he switched to the softs and jumped from last to sixth, which shuffled Bottas down to 11th and left the two Red Bulls 14th and 15th.

Both Mercedes drivers complained of their seats getting hot throughout FP2.

F1 Italian GP FP2 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'20.738

   258.302
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.003

1'20.741

 0.003 258.292
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.103

1'20.841

 0.100 257.973
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.120

1'20.858

 0.017 257.918
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.154

1'20.892

 0.034 257.810
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.348

1'21.086

 0.194 257.193
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 25

+0.402

1'21.140

 0.054 257.022
8 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+0.562

1'21.300

 0.160 256.516
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.578

1'21.316

 0.016 256.466
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.625

1'21.363

 0.047 256.317
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 25

+0.723

1'21.461

 0.098 256.009
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 11

+0.761

1'21.499

 0.038 255.890
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+0.854

1'21.592

 0.093 255.598
14 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.872

1'21.610

 0.018 255.542
15 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+0.940

1'21.678

 0.068 255.329
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 20

+0.997

1'21.735

 0.057 255.151
17 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.046

1'21.784

 0.049 254.998
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 23

+1.081

1'21.819

 0.035 254.889
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22

+1.129

1'21.867

 0.048 254.740
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 27

+1.485

1'22.223

 0.356 253.637
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How the controversial kerb tweaks have really changed Monza
Next article The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Mercedes chasing fix for Monza “sauna” seat heat issue

Mercedes chasing fix for Monza “sauna” seat heat issue

Formula 1
Italian GP
Mercedes chasing fix for Monza “sauna” seat heat issue
The risks in Mercedes signing its first rookie F1 driver for 70 years

The risks in Mercedes signing its first rookie F1 driver for 70 years

Formula 1
Italian GP
The risks in Mercedes signing its first rookie F1 driver for 70 years
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

Latest news

Live: Italian GP updates - Qualifying

Live: Italian GP updates - Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Live: Italian GP updates - Qualifying
MotoGP Aragon GP: Dominant Marquez ends win drought in sprint, Bagnaia struggles

MotoGP Aragon GP: Dominant Marquez ends win drought in sprint, Bagnaia struggles

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Dominant Marquez ends win drought in sprint, Bagnaia struggles
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 FIA F2
Monza
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory
The subtle McLaren upgrades that highlight its F1 title focus

The subtle McLaren upgrades that highlight its F1 title focus

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
The subtle McLaren upgrades that highlight its F1 title focus

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe