Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

James Newbold
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Max Verstappen had been unbeaten in qualifying since the Monaco Grand Prix in May, but Hamilton ended that run to secure the first pole of the year for Mercedes by the slender margin of 0.003s.

Hamilton's record-extending 104th F1 pole was also his first since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the elated seven-time champion remarking that ending his lengthy drought made it feel "like the first time".

Verstappen had to settle for second after complaining that a lack of balance made his Red Bull feel "all over the shop", while similarly disappointed was Lando Norris in third after giving up just 0.085s to Hamilton.

Behind Oscar Piastri, who made it an all-McLaren second row, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu recorded a best-ever starting position of fifth after a strong day for the Sauber-run squad.

The Chinese driver also topped Q1, the preliminary session run on the hard tyres as part of F1's alternative tyre allocation trial, with teams required to use specific compounds for each qualifying session.

However Carlos Sainz believes Ferrari lost out as a result as he missed the Q3 cut in 11th, while several other drivers have lamented that it has resulted in fewer laps completed during free practice which risks short-changing fans.

Another driver unhappy after qualifying was Hamilton's team-mate George Russell, who was left to lament that Mercedes had taken too much risk in only fuelling his car for one flyer at the end of Q1 as he ended up 18th.

Daniel Ricciardo marked his F1 return at AlphaTauri after replacing the ousted Nyck de Vries by outqualifying Yuki Tsunoda and will start 13th.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren, talk after Qualifying

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Lando Norris, McLaren, talk after Qualifying

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 23 July 2023
  • Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 11th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Hungarian GP at Silverstone, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 23 July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Hungarian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will start at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Hungarian GP here.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, in the queue to leave the pits

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, in the queue to leave the pits

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Hungarian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two hours and 30 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 23 July 2023

Will the F1 Austrian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Hungarian GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Hungarian GP

Current weather forecasts predict warm and sunny conditions at the Hungaroring, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Hungarian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps of the Hungaroring, covering a total race distance of 306.63km.

F1 Hungarian GP starting grid

 

 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 1'16.609 205.871
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull +0.003 205.863
3 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.085 205.643
4 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.296 205.078
5 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +0.362 204.903
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.383 204.847
7 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +0.425 204.735
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.426 204.732
9 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.436 204.706
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +0.577 204.332
11 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +1.094 202.972
12 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +1.232 202.613
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.393 202.194
14 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.535 201.827
15 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +1.608 201.639
16 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +2.308 199.850
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +2.310 199.845
18 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +2.418 199.572
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +2.597 199.121
20 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +2.639 199.015
View full results  
