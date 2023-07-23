Live updates: F1 Hungarian GP
Live commentary and updates on the 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
Lewis Hamilton starts from a record-breaking ninth pole position at the Hungarian GP, having beaten Max Verstappen by 0.003s in a dramatic qualifying on Saturday.
It is an all-McLaren second row with Lando Norris third and Oscar Piastri fourth to cement the team’s drastic improvements in recent rounds, while Zhou Guanyu recorded the best qualifying result of his F1 career in fifth.
Further back Sergio Perez will attack from ninth place, while Carlos Sainz in 11th and George Russell in 18th will also be aiming to climb the order after a disappointing qualifying.
Daniel Ricciardo makes his F1 race return starting 13th for AlphaTauri, after replacing Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season coming into this weekend.
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Megan White
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-hungarian-gp-verstappen-streaks-to-win-as-red-bull-claims-12th-successive-win/10499222/
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
