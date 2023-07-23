Live updates: F1 Hungarian GP

Subscribe
Live commentary and updates on the 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

Lewis Hamilton starts from a record-breaking ninth pole position at the Hungarian GP, having beaten Max Verstappen by 0.003s in a dramatic qualifying on Saturday.

It is an all-McLaren second row with Lando Norris third and Oscar Piastri fourth to cement the team’s drastic improvements in recent rounds, while Zhou Guanyu recorded the best qualifying result of his F1 career in fifth.

Further back Sergio Perez will attack from ninth place, while Carlos Sainz in 11th and George Russell in 18th will also be aiming to climb the order after a disappointing qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo makes his F1 race return starting 13th for AlphaTauri, after replacing Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season coming into this weekend.

By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Megan White

Summary

  • Max Verstappen wins F1's Hungarian Grand Prix for Red Bull's 12th consecutive victory
  • Norris finishes second for McLaren, with Perez in third
  • Hamilton misses out on the podium in fourth
  • Leclerc demoted one place to seventh after receiving five-second penalty for pitlane speeding
  • Both Alpines were taken out at Turn 1 after an incident which also involved Zhou and Ricciardo
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Norris, McLaren
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Hamilton, Mercedes
  5. Piastri, McLaren
  6. Russell, Mercedes
  7. Leclerc, Ferrari
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Alonso, Aston Martin
  10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Stopped
So, that was the Hungarian GP. Just one more race to go before the F1 summer break - next weekend's Belgian GP. We'll call time on this live text coverage but never fear, we'll be back for Spa. Until then - go well!
Oh no, Norris has just broken Verstappen's trophy in the podium celebrations! That's probably the only thing that has gone wrong for the Dutch driver all day.
Verstappen is handed the winners' trophy which, in typical Hungarian GP style, looks like something from my nan's dresser. He raises it aloft to the adoring crowd before the podium trio get busy with the fizzy!
If you don't know the Dutch and Austrian national anthems off by heart now, I don't think you ever will. This is the ninth time we've heard them together this season and seventh in a row. Verstappen looks quietly content with his day's work on the podium.
All that talk of the gap being reduced to Red Bull and Verstappen puts in his biggest winning margin of the season of 33.7s. Utter dominance.
Here's the Hungarian GP race report on another Verstappen masterclass:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-hungarian-gp-verstappen-streaks-to-win-as-red-bull-claims-12th-successive-win/10499222/
Sargeant, Ocon and Gasly were the drivers who failed to finish the race.
Albon misses out in 11th but he finishes ahead of Bottas. Ricciardo takes 13th on his F1 return, ahead of Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Zhou and Magnussen.
Leclerc does finish ahead of Ferrari team-mate Sainz in seventh despite his penalty, as Alonso in ninth and Stroll in 10th round out the points places.
Piastri has to settle for fifth place, while Russell crosses the line behind Leclerc but moves ahead of him into sixth place due to the Ferrari driver's penalty.
Norris takes second place and Perez keeps clear of Hamilton to complete the podium.
Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix! That's 12 Red Bull wins in a row - the most in F1 history!
Hamilton cannot get within DRS range of Perez at the start of the final lap so that should be that.
Verstappen starts the final lap, but who will join him on the podium?
Sargeant now comes into the pits and switches off the car. A disappointing end to the American rookie's day.
Sargeant has lost positions to Tsunoda and Zhou, and it's caused by a slow speed rotation at the chicane. Not one he'll want to watch back.
Two laps to go and Hamilton has the gap to Perez under two seconds.
The closest battle on track is for 14th between a group of cars that have had to move off-line while being lapped. Hulkenberg has Sargeant and Tsunoda right on his tail.
If anything, Perez's pace has somewhat dipped, and Norris is now over 5s clear and Hamilton has closed to 3.3s behind him. The podium order isn't rubber stamped yet.
A wobble through the final corner from Sainz meant Russell was right on him across the line, and the Mercedes man would probably have got the move done even without DRS assistance. Up to seventh now for the Mercedes man.
Norris, now partly aided by the traffic that he earlier cursed, has kept the gap to Perez between 3-4s as we enter the final five laps.
Verstappen's lead is approaching 26s which is one heck of an advantage. Just utterly dominant by the Dutch driver.
Russell has now got within DRS range of Sainz. The fight for seventh is truly on.
It appears Bottas has used the best of his tyres being bottled up behind Albon. After several laps within a second, he's now dropped out of DRS range. Having lost ground at the start jinking around Zhou off the line, he's never been able to recover.
Hamilton has dropped Piastri but isn't making many gains on Perez ahead of him, as this race begins to wind down now.
Ricciardo is keeping his medium tyres alive and managing to keep a six-second gap to Hulkenberg behind him. Having haemorrhaged ground by getting embroiled in the drama at the start, he's currently back in the position he started, 13th.
Norris is losing his cool with the lapped cars, as he leaks time stuck behind them. Can the McLaren driver keep out of Perez's grasp before the finish?
Perez has got the gap to Norris down to 3.6s as we head into the final 10 laps.
Verstappen has now lapped everybody up to Ricciardo in 13th. Next up is the ongoing Albon-Bottas duel. Could that present an opportunity for Bottas?
Hamilton, with DRS, dives down the inside of Piastri at Turn 1 to take fourth place.
Russell in eighth is 2.3s behind Sainz ahead. Could the Spaniard be deployed as a delaying device to keep Leclerc ahead once his penalty is applied?
Norris gives a flustered response over the team radio as he is reminded of the gap he has over Perez. But it is the other McLaren that is in greater danger of losing a place, with Hamilton in DRS range.
So, barring divine intervention, Verstappen has another victory sewn up. Norris, in second, has a 6.5s gap to use to the finish to keep Perez behind him. Further back Piastri is being caught by Hamilton for fourth.
The longer this duel goes on for, the more secure Aston Martin look in securing a double points finish. But with Alonso ninth and Stroll tenth, it's not a result for the Silverstone team to write home about. In 2022 maybe, but not given the peaks reached so far this term.
Verstappen, demonstrating his superiority, produces a 1m20.504s to regain the fastest lap - just the 1.5s quicker than anyone else.
It doesn't seem like DRS is making much difference for Bottas, who keeps running out of straight to get the move done on Albon. That Williams looks rather handy in a straight line.
Bottas has been within DRS range of Albon for a few laps now, but the Williams is holding firmly onto that 11th place for now.
Verstappen, with the freedom of the Hungaroring, pits at the end of lap 51. A 2.6s pitstop means he returns to the lead with a 12s advantage over Norris.
The Piastri vs Perez battle was noted by race control for Piastri being shown the Hungarian grass at the exit of Turn 2 by Perez but it will not be investigated by the stewards.
