F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The British driver was quickest in second practice from F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed early on which put him out of the session.

With plenty of upgrades on show up and down the grid, Carlos Sainz put his Ferrari third on the FP2 timesheet with a revised car floor, as Sergio Perez showed improvements with fifth in the upgraded Red Bull.

George Russell led the Mercedes charge in fifth ahead of the Haas of Kevin Magnussen and British GP winner Lewis Hamilton. RB’s Daniel Ricciardo took eighth, as Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) rounded out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Hungarian GP starts at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 20 July 2024

Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Hungarian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Hungarian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 2:15pm BST Saturday 20 July 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Hungarian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Hungarian GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST Saturday 20 July 2024

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Hungarian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Hungarian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Hungaroring?

Sunshine and clouds are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at the Hungaroring. The temperature is set to be 28 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a small chance of rain and low winds.

F1 Hungarian GP FP2 Result

F1 Hungarian GP FP1 Result