Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lando Norris topped the Friday practice times for McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The British driver was quickest in second practice from F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed early on which put him out of the session.

With plenty of upgrades on show up and down the grid, Carlos Sainz put his Ferrari third on the FP2 timesheet with a revised car floor, as Sergio Perez showed improvements with fifth in the upgraded Red Bull.

George Russell led the Mercedes charge in fifth ahead of the Haas of Kevin Magnussen and British GP winner Lewis Hamilton. RB’s Daniel Ricciardo took eighth, as Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) rounded out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Hungarian GP starts at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 20 July 2024

Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Hungarian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Hungarian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 2:15pm BST Saturday 20 July 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Hungarian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Hungarian GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4 

Start time: 6:30pm BST Saturday 20 July 2024

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Hungarian GP qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Hungarian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Hungaroring?

Sunshine and clouds are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at the Hungaroring. The temperature is set to be 28 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a small chance of rain and low winds.

F1 Hungarian GP FP2 Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24

1'17.788

   202.751
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.243

1'18.031

 0.243 202.119
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.397

1'18.185

 0.154 201.721
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.467

1'18.255

 0.070 201.541
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.506

1'18.294

 0.039 201.440
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.527

1'18.315

 0.021 201.386
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.575

1'18.363

 0.048 201.263
8 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 20

+0.583

1'18.371

 0.008 201.242
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+0.726

1'18.514

 0.143 200.876
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 23

+0.731

1'18.519

 0.005 200.863
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 25

+0.798

1'18.586

 0.067 200.692
12 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 21

+0.823

1'18.611

 0.025 200.628
13 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21

+0.830

1'18.618

 0.007 200.610
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+0.966

1'18.754

 0.136 200.264
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.003

1'18.791

 0.037 200.170
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+1.100

1'18.888

 0.097 199.923
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+1.391

1'19.179

 0.291 199.189
18 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 8

+1.498

1'19.286

 0.107 198.920
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 13

+1.818

1'19.606

 0.320 198.120
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 25

+2.279

1'20.067

 0.461 196.980
View full results  

F1 Hungarian GP FP1 Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

1'18.713

   200.368
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.276

1'18.989

 0.276 199.668
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

+0.298

1'19.011

 0.022 199.612
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.424

1'19.137

 0.126 199.294
5 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+0.467

1'19.180

 0.043 199.186
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.498

1'19.211

 0.031 199.108
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.536

1'19.249

 0.038 199.013
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+0.547

1'19.260

 0.011 198.985
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+0.552

1'19.265

 0.005 198.973
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.574

1'19.287

 0.022 198.917
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.727

1'19.440

 0.153 198.534
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 27

+0.865

1'19.578

 0.138 198.190
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.973

1'19.686

 0.108 197.921
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.081

1'19.794

 0.108 197.653
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.091

1'19.804

 0.010 197.629
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.172

1'19.885

 0.081 197.428
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26

+1.263

1'19.976

 0.091 197.204
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 26

+1.310

1'20.023

 0.047 197.088
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.582

1'20.295

 0.272 196.420
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.658

1'20.371

 0.076 196.234
View full results  

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment
