Practice report
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Norris fastest in red-flagged FP2 as Leclerc crashes

McLaren's Lando Norris set a 1m17.788s lap in interrupted FP2 in Hungary to sit clear of F1 title leader Max Verstappen

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris put his McLaren on top of Formula 1's FP2 times at the Hungarian Grand Prix, 0.243 seconds clear of Max Verstappen.

After FP1's scorching track temperatures, which neared 60C, the temperatures upon the Hungaroring circuit had started to fall below 50C for the start of FP2, ensuring the tyres had a marginally easier time of it.

Sergio Perez had moved to the top of the order with a 1m18.568s amid the early runs on mediums, which remained the fastest lap throughout the session's opening 15 minutes.

At this stage, the session was interrupted by Charles Leclerc's crash on the exit of Turn 4; the Ferrari driver took too much kerb coming out of the uphill left-hander, pitching his car into a heavy spin into the opposite wall.

This produced a lengthy stoppage to fix the Armco barrier dented by Leclerc's Ferrari, taking just over 15 minutes to complete the necessary repairs before the session could resume.

Once the green flag was shown once more, the usual soft tyre runs began to take place; George Russell posted a 1m18.294s to dispatch Perez's earlier benchmark, kicking off the post-pause shuffle in the order.

Norris then put half a second on his countryman, moving to the top with a 1m17.788s to set a considerable benchmark for the other drivers to aim for.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

FP1 headliner Carlos Sainz closed Norris' advantage over second after setting a 1m18.185s, which cut the gap to under 0.4s, while Verstappen improved further with a 1m18.031s. However, Norris' lap in the 1m17s could not be eclipsed prior to the longer runs.

Perez had set a follow-up time good enough for fourth behind Sainz and Verstappen, albeit only 0.3s quicker than his medium tyre lap - a much smaller improvement compared to the tyre deltas for everyone else.

Russell's initial leading soft-tyre lap was ultimately fifth best, while Kevin Magnussen recovered from a difficult FP1 session to slot into sixth place on the timing boards, 0.021s shy of Russell's effort.

Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo were both within six tenths of Norris' effort in seventh and eighth, while Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso completed the top 10, ahead of the upgraded Sauber of Valtteri Bottas and Williams' Logan Sargeant.

Oscar Piastri struggled to set a representative time and only managed 13th, having spent much of the final half of the session in the garage.

Zhou Guanyu almost created a carbon copy of Leclerc's crash, but narrowly avoided the wall - and Perez, who was driving slowly ahead of him on a cooldown lap.

F1 Hungarian GP - FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24

1'17.788

   202.751
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.243

1'18.031

 0.243 202.119
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.397

1'18.185

 0.154 201.721
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.467

1'18.255

 0.070 201.541
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.506

1'18.294

 0.039 201.440
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.527

1'18.315

 0.021 201.386
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.575

1'18.363

 0.048 201.263
8 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 20

+0.583

1'18.371

 0.008 201.242
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+0.726

1'18.514

 0.143 200.876
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 23

+0.731

1'18.519

 0.005 200.863
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 25

+0.798

1'18.586

 0.067 200.692
12 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 21

+0.823

1'18.611

 0.025 200.628
13 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21

+0.830

1'18.618

 0.007 200.610
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+0.966

1'18.754

 0.136 200.264
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.003

1'18.791

 0.037 200.170
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+1.100

1'18.888

 0.097 199.923
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+1.391

1'19.179

 0.291 199.189
18 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 8

+1.498

1'19.286

 0.107 198.920
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 13

+1.818

1'19.606

 0.320 198.120
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 25

+2.279

1'20.067

 0.461 196.980
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Jake Boxall-Legge
Latest news

