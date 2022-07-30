Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row Next / How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Practice report

F1 Hungarian GP: Latifi tops damp FP3 from Leclerc and Albon

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi trumped Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by half a second to set the pace in a rain-soaked final practice ahead of Formula 1’s 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Hungarian GP: Latifi tops damp FP3 from Leclerc and Albon

The Canadian, who is fighting for a new contract to remain on the grid with the Grove team, surprisingly bolted to the top in the dying moments of a slippery FP3 to pip second practice pacesetter Leclerc.

Alex Albon, who had taken the flag moments before his Williams team-mate, secured third ahead of his former Red Bull stablemate and defending champion Max Verstappen.

A downpour in the hour leading up to FP3, which helped flood the paddock and caused a few motorhomes to leak, created a cautious start to the hour-long Saturday session.

Leclerc was the first car to emerge after three minutes, followed shortly by team-mate Sainz and then both McLarens, Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo, Lance Stroll and Mick Schumacher joined the action.

The full wet tyre was the pick of the bunch, Leclerc taking the blue-walled rubber to a 1m46.044s initially before Sainz found half a second to sit provisionally top of the pack.

Then two-time champion Alonso ventured out on intermediates, requiring plenty of corrections throughout the lap and he was ultimately 5.8s off the pace as the crossover point was yet to arrive.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The full wets continued as the optimal tyre for the conditions, as Leclerc only needed 10 mins to post his 1m43.364s effort that would take him to the head of the leaderboard for almost the entire session.

That offered him a 1.25s cushion over Sainz before heavier rain arrived - with none of the Red Bull or Mercedes cars having left the garage.

With Leclerc and Vettel off track at Turn 7, the Ferrari benchmark remained, although Alonso could at least close to within 2.4s to move to third ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

Stroll would pip Alonso before a string of mistakes at Turn 4 - Zhou, Pierre Gasly, Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon combating understeer and oversteer to require the run-off on the outside of the medium-speed left-hander.

With conditions deteriorating, Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc vacated the cockpit completely to leave only Mick Schumacher out on track after 22 minutes.

Six minutes later, the track was comparatively busy as the standing water started to dissipate - this allowed the Haas cars climbed to 3-4 and the forecast showed no more rain would arrive as visibility improved.

That would not stop Gasly bringing out a yellow flag shortly after when he chopped the inside kerb at Turn 7 to spin, that preceded Russell continuing straight on at Turn 12.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

This came as Mercedes struggled greatly to generate tyre temperatures at the rear axle most of all, something that prompted a shake of the head from Lewis Hamilton.

With Alonso returning to second, posting a 1m43.570s, as he persisted with the intermediates, Aston Martin driver Vettel then called out a red flag with nine minutes to run.

The AMR22 broke away from the retiring four-time world champion through the Turn 10 left-hander, initiating him into a spin to career across the gravel and biff side-on into the barrier.

The session would resume six minutes later, with Verstappen finally setting a representative lap as the chequered flag came out to move fastest, the RB18 clocking a 1m43.205s.

He was then immediately pipped over the line by Leclerc, the Ferrari driver - who moments before caught a 360-degree spin out of Turn 3 - improving to a 1m42.141s.

With Albon slotting in what would be third in the dying moment, then all eyes were on Latifi in the Williams.

He had held the fastest time of all through the first sector in the updated FW44.

And as the last driver to cross the line, the Canadian had stitched together a sequence of purple micro sectors to buzz over the line in 1m41.480s to find 0.6s over Leclerc.

This came despite having to go round an AlphaTauri at Turn 1 and plenty of corrections.

Verstappen, as a result, would be shuffled to fourth ahead of Russell and Alonso.

Meanwhile, FP1 topper Sainz would be relegated to seventh over Norris and Vettel’s final attempt.

Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 over Hamilton, Schumacher and Esteban Ocon.

Ricciardo and Stroll led Zhou, while Tsunoda completed a messy session for AlphaTauri in 17th over Bottas, Gasly and Sergio Perez - the Red Bull completing the fewest laps with just 21 combined.

Full FP3 results: 

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'41.480    
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'42.141 0.661 0.661
3 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'42.381 0.901 0.240
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'43.205 1.725 0.824
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'43.434 1.954 0.229
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'43.570 2.090 0.136
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'43.589 2.109 0.019
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'43.743 2.263 0.154
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'44.178 2.698 0.435
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'44.655 3.175 0.477
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'44.832 3.352 0.177
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'45.156 3.676 0.324
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'45.570 4.090 0.414
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'45.624 4.144 0.054
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'45.638 4.158 0.014
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'45.691 4.211 0.053
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'45.850 4.370 0.159
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'45.930 4.450 0.080
19 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'46.091 4.611 0.161
20 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'48.240 6.760 2.149
View full results
shares
comments
F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row
Previous article

F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row
Next article

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes faster in race trim compared to pole lap Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes faster in race trim compared to pole lap

Ferrari doesn't need team orders in Hungarian GP after Verstappen woes Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari doesn't need team orders in Hungarian GP after Verstappen woes

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

Latest news

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
3 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.