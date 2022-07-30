Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying Next / F1 Hungarian GP: Latifi tops damp FP3 from Leclerc and Albon
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row

Formula 1 risks teams pursuing “wackier” floor designs for 2023 if the FIA does not get planned rule changes properly sorted, warns Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row

Amid an ongoing row between teams and motor racing’s governing body over an intention to change the floor regulations for next season to help combat porpoising, there is a growing impatience for a final decision to be taken.

PLUS: The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Teams fear that it is already too late for the FIA to push through with its original intention to raise the floor edges by 25mm, and there has been talk of a legal challenge if that scale of revision goes ahead.

But speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Horner suggested that it was important the FIA ensured that any action it took does not risk unintended consequences of forcing teams to pursue tricks.

“It's not just about the raising of the floor height, or the [diffuser] throat height, which can have an impact into components that you wish to even carry over for next year,” explained Horner.

“I think that there are other aspects regarding increasing the load test on the leading edge of the floor, for example.

“We don't want to get into some aeroelastic race that, whilst the height of the floor is raised, the elasticity becomes the flavour of the day, and we all end up chasing wackier elastic concepts.

“I think it's important that the whole package in its entirety is dealt with, rather than cherry picking single elements.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is understood to have taken personal responsibility for sorting a compromise over the floor issue, and teams hope a definitive answer can be sorted before the summer shutdown.

Horner reckoned, however, that things were already too late for the scale of changes that have been initially suggested – although he downplayed the prospect of the matter going to court.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

“I think nobody wants to end up in a legal challenge,” he added. “I think that there just needs to be a bit of common sense and a bit of compromise.

Read Also:

“I think that the problem is, again, within the current regulations, you have different amounts of windtunnel time available based on where you are in the championship, and at this late call in the day, I mean, we're at 10 past midnight for next year.

“If you're looking at a fundamental change, that can have significant consequences. So I think that there is an appetite, hopefully, for a sensible compromise.”

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack concurred that time was pressing for teams to know what the 2023 rules are.

“I don't think there will be a legal fight between the parties,” he said. “I think we will find a solution as we have done with many things lately.

“But, as Christian rightly said, it is 10 past 12 and we really need to move on.”

Ferrari is known to be unhappy with the planned floor changes for next year, as it reckoned it made things difficult for its 2023 car.

“We are very late in the day to change cars for next year,” said racing director Laurent Mekies.

“Most of us will be already in the final stages of our programmes. It [porpoising] is pretty much a non problem now for quite a few races. So it will be rather awkward to impose a design change now.”

shares
comments

Related video

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Previous article

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Next article

F1 Hungarian GP: Latifi tops damp FP3 from Leclerc and Albon

F1 Hungarian GP: Latifi tops damp FP3 from Leclerc and Albon
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Fresh coup for Red Bull F1 engine project as it signs Mercedes chief Prew Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Fresh coup for Red Bull F1 engine project as it signs Mercedes chief Prew

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus
Formula 1

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Latest news

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters

Max Verstappen scored an unlikely Formula 1 victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix to head both Mercedes as Ferrari threw away a win with further questionable strategy decisions.

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
4 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.