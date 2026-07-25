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Formula 1
Hungarian GP
LIVE: F1 Hungarian GP updates - Norris overhauls Hamilton to pole as Verstappen spins
Practice report
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Norris beats Hamilton to top final practice

Lando Norris pips Lewis Hamilton in his upgraded McLaren in third free practice at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris has led a three-team fight to top final practice at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix, setting up an intriguing qualifying session in Budapest.

Norris' late 1m18.939s flyer was just over a tenth quicker than Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli on the twisty Hungaroring.

FP3's opening phase was quiet as drivers kept their powder dry for qualifying runs towards the end of the session, when the track would be in its most representative condition for qualifying.

After 16 minutes McLaren's Oscar Piastri was the first driver to dip below the 1m20s barrier on softs before team-mate Norris clocked a 1m19.062s to set the early target, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar splitting the two McLarens.

Sergio Perez caused a red flag after 20 minutes when he ground to a halt with a smoking rear end of his Cadillac, which appeared to originate from the brakes, a recurring weakness for F1's newest competitor.

On the restart halfway through the one-hour session, Ferrari and Mercedes both set chase for Norris' benchmark. George Russell came closest but still shipped two tenths, while Leclerc was another tenth in arrears. Hamilton did find enough time in sectors one and three to pip Norris by a mere 0.009s as the four top teams were all covered by three tenths ahead of the final set of qualifying simulations.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Liam Fabre

Leclerc had a much cleaner lap on his second attempt and clocked a 1m18.668s, with Antonelli moving up to second. The Italian asked his team to check for potential floor damage after a wild ride over the Turn 4 kerbs. But while the team said it "saw something on the aero" data, it didn't prevent Antonelli from going quicker still with a 1m18.254s effort.

Norris swiftly responded with a 1m18.206s lap, half a tenth up, briefly being bested by Hamilton before Norris reclaimed the lead with a 1m17.939s tour. But with Hamilton and Antonelli just one tenth in arrears, qualifying at the Hungaroring is shaping up to be a closely contested affair.

Leclerc was fourth after going wide in Turn 1 on his last attempt, followed by Piastri, who saw his lap ruined by cutting the Turn 6 chicane. Russell was six tenths behind in sixth, trailed by Red Bull duo Verstappen and Hadjar, neither of which sounded particularly impressed by the RB22's handling on the Mogyorod circuit's many bumps.

Nico Hulkenberg led Audi team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto as the German veteran rounded out the top 10, the German manufacturer appearing to gain the upper hand this weekend in F1 2026's tight midfield battle.

Alongside Perez, Arvid Lindblad was the other driver hit with mechanical trouble. The British Racing Bulls rookie missed most of the session due to a power unit change, but left the garage right at the end to take 13th. 

F1 Hungarian GP - FP3 Results

FP3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 20

1'17.939

   S 202.358
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.117

1'18.056

 0.117 S 202.054
3 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+0.129

1'18.068

 0.012 S 202.023
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.352

1'18.291

 0.223 S 201.448
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22

+0.499

1'18.438

 0.147 S 201.070
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 18

+0.602

1'18.541

 0.103 S 200.807
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+0.717

1'18.656

 0.115 S 200.513
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+1.004

1'18.943

 0.287 S 199.784
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 23

+1.149

1'19.088

 0.145 S 199.418
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 24

+1.221

1'19.160

 0.072 S 199.236
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 22

+1.399

1'19.338

 0.178 S 198.789
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 20

+1.784

1'19.723

 0.385 S 197.829
13 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 6

+1.956

1'19.895

 0.172 S 197.404
14 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 30

+2.116

1'20.055

 0.160 S 197.009
15 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 18

+2.356

1'20.295

 0.240 S 196.420
16 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 14

+2.373

1'20.312

 0.017 S 196.379
17 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 17

+2.454

1'20.393

 0.081 S 196.181
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 20

+2.994

1'20.933

 0.540 S 194.872
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 15

+3.360

1'21.299

 0.366 S 193.995
20 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 17

+3.467

1'21.406

 0.107 S 193.740
21 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 13

+3.574

1'21.513

 0.107 S 193.485
22 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 1

 

      
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