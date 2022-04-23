Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen reels in Leclerc for sprint race win Next / Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game"
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Results

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 sprint race to take pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after a fantastic duel with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

Leclerc took the lead at the start when pole-starter Verstappen suffered a terrible getaway.

But reigning champion Verstappen came back at him in the closing stages, and took the lead with two laps to go to grab the official mantle of pole position for Sunday’s grand prix.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 21 30'39.567  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 21 30'42.542 2.975
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 21 30'44.288 1.746
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr 21 30'57.145 12.857
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 21 31'04.128 6.983
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 21 31'07.307 3.179
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas 21 31'07.700 0.393
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 21 31'10.279 2.579
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 21 31'11.845 1.566
10 Germany Mick Schumacher 21 31'13.340 1.495
11 United Kingdom George Russell 21 31'15.851 2.511
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 21 31'17.865 2.014
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel 21 31'19.744 1.879
14 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 21 31'21.026 1.282
15 Canada Lance Stroll 21 31'22.477 1.451
16 France Esteban Ocon 21 31'23.084 0.607
17 France Pierre Gasly 21 31'23.361 0.277
18 Thailand Alex Albon 21 31'28.438 5.077
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi 21 31'31.584 3.146
  China Zhou Guanyu 0    
How the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint unfolded

Making a slow start from pole, Verstappen was easily outdragged off the line by Leclerc, with Norris third and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – running on medium tyres – holding up the pack and getting a black and white flag for weaving on the straights.

On the opening lap, Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou crashed out after contact with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri at Piratella, which brought out the safety car.

Leclerc led Verstappen and Norris at the restart on lap five. The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who crashed out of qualifying, rose to seventh by passing the Alpine of Fernando Alonso on lap seven.

Leclerc stayed out of DRS range of Verstappen by pulling out a 1.5s lead. Behind them, Sergio Perez DRS-ed his way past Magnussen for fourth on lap eight and Norris for third on lap 11, while Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Sainz also passed Magnussen. Sainz then wrested fifth from Ricciardo on lap 14 and fourth from Norris on lap 19.

Going into the final five laps, Verstappen got into Leclerc’s DRS range as the Ferrari began get encounter some tyre graining. Verstappen grabbed victory on the penultimate lap, DRS-ing past Leclerc on the run to the Tamburello chicane, and then pulling away to win by almost 3s.

Perez finished third ahead of Sainz, Norris and Ricciardo. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas passed Alonso and Magnussen to take seventh, with the second Haas of Mick Schumacher rounding out the top 10.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 14 1'19.012     223.667
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11 1'19.044 0.032 0.032 223.576
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 14 1'19.154 0.142 0.110 223.266
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 14 1'19.251 0.239 0.097 222.992
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 9 1'20.030 1.018 0.779 220.822
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 9 1'20.219 1.207 0.189 220.301
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 12 1'20.328 1.316 0.109 220.002
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 6 1'20.557 1.545 0.229 219.377
9 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 15 1'20.567 1.555 0.010 219.350
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 18 1'20.599 1.587 0.032 219.263
11 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 10 1'20.639 1.627 0.040 219.154
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 9 1'20.663 1.651 0.024 219.089
13 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 19 1'20.756 1.744 0.093 218.836
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 20 1'20.909 1.897 0.153 218.423
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 14 1'20.948 1.936 0.039 218.317
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 14 1'20.995 1.983 0.047 218.191
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 14 1'21.020 2.008 0.025 218.123
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 8 1'21.044 2.032 0.024 218.059
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 16 1'21.437 2.425 0.393 217.007
