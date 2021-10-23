Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position
Formula 1 / United States GP News

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

By:

Max Verstappen took pole position for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, the 17th round of the 2021 F1 World Championship, ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

Red Bull’s Verstappen will start ahead of Hamilton (Mercedes) and teammate Sergio Perez after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

US Grand Prix grid results: Verstappen on pole from Perez

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'32.910   213.613
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'33.119 0.209 213.133
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'33.134 0.224 213.099
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'33.606 0.696 212.024
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 1'33.792 0.882 211.604
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'33.808 0.898 211.568
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'33.887 0.977 211.390
8 France Pierre Gasly 1'34.118 1.208 210.871
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'33.475 0.565 212.322
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'34.918 2.008 209.094
11 France Esteban Ocon 1'35.377 2.467 208.087
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 1'35.794 2.884 207.182
13 Canada Lance Stroll 1'35.983 3.073 206.774
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'35.995 3.085 206.748
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 1'36.311 3.401 206.069
16 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'36.499 3.589 205.668
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 1'36.796 3.886 205.037
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'35.500 2.590 207.819
19 United Kingdom George Russell      
20 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'44.549 11.639 189.832
View full results

What happened in Q1?

Verstappen set the initial bar at 1m34.521s, 0.054s faster than Perez, with both Red Bulls ahead of the Mercedes duo. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo then beat everyone with a lap of 1m34.407s, before Verstappen took P1 back on a second run with 1m34.352s and Perez almost matched him again, 0.017s slower this time.

On his final lap, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc grabbed P1 on 1m34.153s, beating both the Red Bulls and the McLarens. The Mercedes cars dropped back to eighth and ninth, despite running again on scrubbed soft tyres.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi (Williams), the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen and the Haases of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

US Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8 1'34.153     210.793
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 1'34.352 0.199 0.199 210.348
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 6 1'34.369 0.216 0.017 210.310
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 3 1'34.407 0.254 0.038 210.225
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 3 1'34.551 0.398 0.144 209.905
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 3 1'34.558 0.405 0.007 209.890
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 6 1'34.567 0.414 0.009 209.870
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 1'34.579 0.426 0.012 209.843
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 6 1'34.590 0.437 0.011 209.819
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 6 1'35.281 1.128 0.691 208.297
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 6 1'35.360 1.207 0.079 208.125
12 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 6 1'35.746 1.593 0.386 207.285
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 6 1'35.747 1.594 0.001 207.283
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 6 1'35.756 1.603 0.009 207.264
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 5 1'35.920 1.767 0.164 206.909
16 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 7 1'35.983 1.830 0.063 206.774
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 6 1'35.995 1.842 0.012 206.748
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 7 1'36.311 2.158 0.316 206.069
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 9 1'36.499 2.346 0.188 205.668
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 8 1'36.796 2.643 0.297 205.037
View full results

What happened in Q2?

Verstappen set the Q2 bar at 1m33.464s on his solo run, a third of a second ahead Hamilton on 1m33.797s as most of the frontrunners used the medium tyres to ensure they’ll start on that compound.

Norris was third, ahead of Leclerc, Bottas and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (using the soft tyre) – while Perez and Ricciardo lost laps for exceeding track limits at Turn 19 and 9 respectively and had to run again, both making it through to Q3.

Knocked out at this point were Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Fernando Alonso (Alpine, who gave Ocon a big tow on the back straight) and George Russell (Williams, whose 13th-fastest lap was deleted for track limits). Vettel, Alonso and Russell will start at the rear of the grid due to engine penalties.

US Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 1'33.464     212.346
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3 1'33.797 0.333 0.333 211.593
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 5 1'33.880 0.416 0.083 211.406
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 1'33.928 0.464 0.048 211.298
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 3 1'33.959 0.495 0.031 211.228
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 6 1'34.126 0.662 0.167 210.853
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 6 1'34.178 0.714 0.052 210.737
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 5 1'34.583 1.119 0.405 209.834
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 6 1'34.643 1.179 0.060 209.701
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 6 1'35.137 1.673 0.494 208.612
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 6 1'35.377 1.913 0.240 208.087
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 3 1'35.500 2.036 0.123 207.819
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 3 1'35.794 2.330 0.294 207.182
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 6 1'44.549 11.085 8.755 189.832
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 5        
View full results

What happened in Q3?

On the first runs, Hamilton’s 1m33.564s was beaten by Bottas by 0.089s on 1m33.475s. Verstappen then unleashed 1m33.199s to take P1, but Perez snatched it off him by 0.019s on 1m33.180s for provisional pole.

On the final runs, Hamilton aced the middle sector to grab P1 with 1m33.119 but Verstappen wasn’t to be denied and produced 1m32.910s for pole position by two-tenths of a second – despite spots of drizzle towards the end of his lap.

Perez was third fastest, ahead of Bottas (who will lose five places due to a grid penalty), Leclerc, Sainz, Ricciardo, Lando Norris (McLaren) and the AlphaTauris of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

US Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 7 1'32.910     213.613
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 7 1'33.119 0.209 0.209 213.133
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 7 1'33.134 0.224 0.015 213.099
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 6 1'33.475 0.565 0.341 212.322
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 1'33.606 0.696 0.131 212.024
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 6 1'33.792 0.882 0.186 211.604
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 6 1'33.808 0.898 0.016 211.568
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 6 1'33.887 0.977 0.079 211.390
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 6 1'34.118 1.208 0.231 210.871
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 6 1'34.918 2.008 0.800 209.094
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position

Previous article

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position
Load comments
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin United States GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin

F1 fans becoming younger and more diverse - Global Survey results
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 fans becoming younger and more diverse - Global Survey results

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus
NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Trending Today

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted

Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia continues pole streak, Quartararo 15th
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia continues pole streak, Quartararo 15th

Rossi “very proud” of brother Marini’s maiden MotoGP front row
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very proud” of brother Marini’s maiden MotoGP front row

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
8 h
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be another close contest

Formula 1
11 h
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Plus

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Plus

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Plus

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. On the 50th anniversary of his death, Autosport recalls the career of an F1 and sportscar ace gone before his time

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz Jr. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.