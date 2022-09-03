Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, the 15th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

Verstappen will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'10.342  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.363 0.021
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.434 0.092
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.648 0.306
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.077 0.735
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'11.147 0.805
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.174 0.832
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.442 1.100
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'12.556 2.214
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin -  
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.512 1.170
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.605 1.263
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'11.613 1.271
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'11.704 1.362
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'11.802 1.460
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'11.961 1.619
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'12.041 1.699
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.081 1.739
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'12.391 2.049
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'13.353 3.011
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m11.317s, a quarter of a second ahead of Russell and Hamilton. Leclerc then jumped up to second on 1m11.443, before Hamilton took it away in the closing moments, just 0.014s off Verstappen, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Leclerc.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Dutch Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'11.317  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.331 0.014
3 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'11.427 0.110
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.443 0.126
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.556 0.239
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'11.561 0.244
7 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'11.568 0.251
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.641 0.324
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'11.667 0.350
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'11.695 0.378
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.705 0.388
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.741 0.424
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.748 0.431
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'11.767 0.450
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'11.826 0.509
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'11.961 0.644
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'12.041 0.724
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.081 0.764
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'12.391 1.074
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'13.353 2.036
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q2?

Q2 was red flagged moments after it started due to a spectator throwing a flare on to the track.

After a delay, Verstappen set the bar at 1m10.927s, 0.148s ahead of Hamilton.

Sainz grabbed the top spot right at the end with 1m10.814s, 0.010s faster than Russell, as Verstappen slipped to third.

Knocked out at this point were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Alex Albon (Williams).

Dutch Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.814  
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'10.824 0.010
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'10.927 0.113
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.988 0.174
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.075 0.261
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.116 0.302
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.314 0.500
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'11.416 0.602
9 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.420 0.606
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'11.428 0.614
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.512 0.698
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.605 0.791
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'11.613 0.799
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'11.704 0.890
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'11.802 0.988
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m10.515s before Leclerc beat it with 1m10.456s, with Hamilton third fastest.

On the final runs, Leclerc suffered a scruffy middle sector, but improved to 1m10.363s. Verstappen was tidier, and grabbed P1 by 1m10.342s, 0.021s faster the Leclerc and Sainz lapped within 0.092s for third.

Hamilton was unable to improve on fourth after Red Bull’s Sergio Perez – who was fifth fastest – spun off at the penultimate corner. George Russell will start sixth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Tsunoda and Lance Stroll (who didn’t run due to the technical issue with his Aston Martin).

Dutch Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'10.342  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.363 0.021
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.434 0.092
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.648 0.306
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.077 0.735
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'11.147 0.805
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.174 0.832
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.442 1.100
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'12.556 2.214
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin    
