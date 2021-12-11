F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi pole from Hamilton

Verstappen will start ahead of Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which was split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

What happened in Q1?

Verstappen set the early bar in Q1, lapping in 1m23.680s to which Hamilton responded with 1m23.266s, which was four tenths faster. Bottas got between the title rivals in second, just a tenth off his Mercedes team-mate.

While the Mercedes duo pitted, Verstappen pushed again on the same set of tyres, going second quickest on 1m23.322s, 0.056s down on Hamilton.

After a brief red flag to retrieve a dislodged bollard, Hamilton ran again at the end of the session, unleashing a 1m22.845s, 0.272s faster than Bottas’s final run, while Verstappen stayed in the garage having the floor of his car checked over and slipped to third again.

Falling at the first hurdle were Nicholas Latifi and George Russell of Williams, Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), and the Haases of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Bottas

What happened in Q2?

The pole position hunters started this session using the medium tyre, with Hamilton setting the early pace at 1m23.185s ahead of Verstappen’s 1m23.189s, just 0.004s between them. Bottas was third, 0.061s off the pace.

Verstappen pushed again, but flatspotted his left-front tyre – a major error as these were his only fresh mediums that he’d planned to start the race on.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr then went fastest with a lap of 1m23.174s set on soft tyres, 0.011s faster than Hamilton.

On the final runs, Hamilton opted for fresh mediums and Verstappen was forced into running new softs. Hamilton retook P1 with 1m23.145s, before Perez beat him on softs with 1m23.135s.

Verstappen topped that with 1m22.800s to head this session, ahead of Perez and Hamilton, who was 0.345s off his pace but – crucially – will start on the medium tyre, with Verstappen on the soft.

Knocked out at this point were Fernando Alonso (Alpine, who felt his lap was hampered at the end by a McLaren), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and the second Aston of Sebastian Vettel.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

What happened in Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen – with the benefit of a tow from Perez – lapped in 1m22.109s compared to Hamilton’s 1m22.660s, which was 0.551s slower after he locked up at the new hairpin.

A lap later, Perez jumped up to third, getting a tow off Verstappen in return, and even though he was 0.8s off the pace, Perez was ahead of Bottas at this point.

On the final runs, Hamilton improved to 1m22.480s, but that was still 0.371s off Verstappen. Norris jumped up to third on his last lap, beating Perez, Sainz, Bottas, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren).

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole