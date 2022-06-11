Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole

Leclerc will start ahead of the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Perez

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'41.359   213.210
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'41.641 0.282 212.618
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'41.706 0.347 212.483
4 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'41.814 0.455 212.257
5 United Kingdom George Russell 1'42.712 1.353 210.401
6 France Pierre Gasly 1'42.845 1.486 210.129
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'42.924 1.565 209.968
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'43.056 1.697 209.699
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'43.091 1.732 209.628
10 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'43.173 1.814 209.461
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'43.398 2.039 209.005
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'43.574 2.215 208.650
13 France Esteban Ocon 1'43.585 2.226 208.628
14 China Zhou Guanyu 1'43.790 2.431 208.216
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'44.444 3.085 206.912
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'44.643 3.284 206.519
17 Thailand Alex Albon 1'44.719 3.360 206.369
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'45.367 4.008 205.100
19 Canada Lance Stroll 1'45.371 4.012 205.092
20 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'45.775 4.416 204.309
What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m42.938s, 0.26s ahead of teammate Perez, before lowering that to 1m42.722s, with Perez getting to within 0.011s of that.

The session was red flagged with 2m30s on the clock when Lance Stroll crashed his Aston Martin at Turn 2, having already locked up and nosed into the barrier at Turn 7 on the previous lap.

After a wild scramble to get the final laps in, falling at the first hurdle were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Williamses of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, Stroll and the second Haas of Mick Schumacher.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'42.722     210.381
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'42.733 0.011 0.011 210.358
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'42.865 0.143 0.132 210.088
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'42.957 0.235 0.092 209.901
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'43.268 0.546 0.311 209.269
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'43.279 0.557 0.011 209.246
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'43.595 0.873 0.316 208.608
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'43.754 1.032 0.159 208.288
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'43.777 1.055 0.023 208.242
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'43.903 1.181 0.126 207.990
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'43.939 1.217 0.036 207.918
12 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'44.083 1.361 0.144 207.630
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'44.237 1.515 0.154 207.323
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'44.437 1.715 0.200 206.926
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'44.478 1.756 0.041 206.845
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'44.643 1.921 0.165 206.519
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'44.719 1.997 0.076 206.369
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'45.367 2.645 0.648 205.100
19 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'45.371 2.649 0.004 205.092
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'45.775 3.053 0.404 204.309
What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the bar at 1m42.227s, 0.031s ahead of Perez. Sainz beat them both with 1m42.088s, with Leclerc taking P2, 0.073s behind, after a big slide at Turn 16.

Perez improved on his second push lap to take the top spot with 1m41.955s, with Leclerc producing a wall-brushing 1m42.046s to go second. Vettel locked up and nosed into the wall at Turn 15 but escaped to set the seventh-fastest time.

Knocked out at this point were the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and the Alfa Romeos of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q2 results: Perez fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'41.955     211.964
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'42.046 0.091 0.091 211.775
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'42.088 0.133 0.042 211.687
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'42.227 0.272 0.139 211.400
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'43.129 1.174 0.902 209.551
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'43.182 1.227 0.053 209.443
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'43.268 1.313 0.086 209.269
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'43.281 1.326 0.013 209.242
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'43.360 1.405 0.079 209.082
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'43.376 1.421 0.016 209.050
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'43.398 1.443 0.022 209.005
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'43.574 1.619 0.176 208.650
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'43.585 1.630 0.011 208.628
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'43.790 1.835 0.205 208.216
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'44.444 2.489 0.654 206.912
What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Sainz set the P1 bar at 1m41.814s, ahead of Leclerc’s 1m41.861s, which was 0.047s slower – both Ferraris ahead of the Red Bulls, which were led by Perez.

On the final runs, Sainz was far too ragged in the opening sector and didn’t improve, so Leclerc grabbed pole with 1m41.359s. Verstappen produced 1m41.706s to grab second before Perez pipped him by a tenth for the front row spot.

Sainz dropped from first to fourth, and will start ahead of George Russell (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'41.359     213.210
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'41.641 0.282 0.282 212.618
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'41.706 0.347 0.065 212.483
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'41.814 0.455 0.108 212.257
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'42.712 1.353 0.898 210.401
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'42.845 1.486 0.133 210.129
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'42.924 1.565 0.079 209.968
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'43.056 1.697 0.132 209.699
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'43.091 1.732 0.035 209.628
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'43.173 1.814 0.082 209.461
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
