All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Norris starts on pole for McLaren and here's how you can watch the Dutch Grand Prix

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The McLaren driver produced a storming lap to take pole position by 0.356s over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri taking third place.

George Russell’s late improvement pushed him up to fourth for Mercedes ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, as Charles Leclerc could only put his Ferrari sixth and almost a second off the pole position lap time.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz dropped out of contention in Q2 for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively, while Logan Sargeant sat out qualifying entirely for Williams after smashing up his car in a crash in final practice.

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 25 August 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The 15th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Dutch GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 25 August.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Dutch GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST. The race will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 1pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 12:30pm BST Sunday 25 August 2024, 1pm BST Sunday 25 August 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Dutch GP.

When can I watch the F1 Dutch GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Dutch GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 25 August 2024

Will the F1 Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Dutch GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and cloudy conditions at Zandvoort, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds. The temperature is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Dutch GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 72 laps of Zandvoort, covering a total race distance of 306.587km.

F1 Dutch GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'09.673

 220.062
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.356

1'10.029

 218.943
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.499

1'10.172

 218.497
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.571

1'10.244

 218.273
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.743

1'10.416

 217.740
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.909

1'10.582

 217.228
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.960

1'10.633

 217.071
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.980

1'10.653

 217.009
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.184

1'10.857

 216.385
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.304

1'10.977

 216.019
11 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.241

1'10.914

 216.211
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+1.275

1'10.948

 216.107
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.282

1'10.955

 216.086
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.542

1'11.215

 215.297
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.622

1'11.295

 215.055
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+2.270

1'11.943

 213.118
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.322

1'11.995

 212.964
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.495

1'12.168

 212.454
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+3.588

1'13.261

 209.284
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

 

  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting
Next article Hamilton handed three-place grid penalty for F1's Dutch GP

Top Comments

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Exclusive: Tsunoda will be considered for Red Bull promotion if he keeps performing - Bayer

Exclusive: Tsunoda will be considered for Red Bull promotion if he keeps performing - Bayer

Formula 1
Exclusive: Tsunoda will be considered for Red Bull promotion if he keeps performing - Bayer
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star

WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star

WRC WRC
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

DTM DTM
Nurburgring
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours
Toyota receives double BoP hit for Austin WEC round

Toyota receives double BoP hit for Austin WEC round

WEC WEC
COTA
Toyota receives double BoP hit for Austin WEC round

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe