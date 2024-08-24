F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.



The McLaren driver produced a storming lap to take pole position by 0.356s over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri taking third place.



George Russell’s late improvement pushed him up to fourth for Mercedes ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, as Charles Leclerc could only put his Ferrari sixth and almost a second off the pole position lap time.



Both Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz dropped out of contention in Q2 for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively, while Logan Sargeant sat out qualifying entirely for Williams after smashing up his car in a crash in final practice.

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 25 August 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The 15th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Dutch GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 25 August.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.



Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Dutch GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST. The race will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 1pm BST.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

• Start time: 12:30pm BST Sunday 25 August 2024, 1pm BST Sunday 25 August 2024



Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Dutch GP.

When can I watch the F1 Dutch GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Dutch GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.



For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.



Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 25 August 2024

Will the F1 Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.



Live coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Dutch GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and cloudy conditions at Zandvoort, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds. The temperature is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Dutch GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 72 laps of Zandvoort, covering a total race distance of 306.587km.

F1 Dutch GP starting grid