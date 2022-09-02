Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Perez and Verstappen to continue running different F1 floors Next / Gasly surprised Piastri turned down Alpine F1 drive for 2023
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Practice report

F1 Dutch GP: Russell leads FP1 while Verstappen suffers reliability issue

George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 in first practice ahead of Formula 1’s 2022 Dutch Grand Prix, while home favourite Max Verstappen was eliminated early on by car unreliability.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Dutch GP: Russell leads FP1 while Verstappen suffers reliability issue

The pair of Silver Arrows flattered to deceive a little by heading out on soft tyres in the final 15 minutes of the session to feel the benefit of track evolution and duly climb to the top.

Budapest polesitter and team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s progress shuffled Carlos Sainz to third while Lando Norris led Daniel Ricciardo as the McLaren’s ran clear of Charles Leclerc.

The Aston Martins headed out first as part of a frantic opening to the hour as all bar Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly emerged, and only Fernando Alonso opted against the hard tyres.

Unsurprisingly, on the quicker mediums Alonso soon set the pace with a 1m17.662s before Verstappen found a further four tenths on the slower white-walled rubber moments later.

After Mick Schumacher locked the front-right through the Turn 11 chicane to career over the gravel despite a very slow entry speed, the pacesetters hit similar misfortune.

Alonso was another to overcook Turn 11 before Verstappen pulled up with car trouble.

No sooner had Verstappen moved to the top of the leaderboard with his 1m14.714s effort on hard tyres, to sit pretty by a little over half a second, his RB18 ground to a halt.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs out of his car after stopping on circuit during FP1

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs out of his car after stopping on circuit during FP1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Double waved yellows morphed into a virtual safety car and then a full red flag after 10 minutes when the gearbox seemed to fail on the exit of Turn 2 with a puff of smoke.

The home hero coasted to a stop on the exit of Turn 4 before vacating the car that had gained a new power unit for the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, which Verstappen won.

Notably, the Red Bull mechanics had been given permission to break a seal to change the main shaft locking insert on Verstappen’s gearbox earlier during Friday morning.

It took the better part of 10 minutes for the session to resume but during the interval, Schumacher was investigated and cleared for leaving the pit lane under the red flag.

With 40 minutes left on the clock, Hamilton - running an older powertrain while the engine from his Spa crash with Alonso is recovered - switched to softs and led the field back out.

But as he sat in 15th with a 1m16.937s on the new rubber, Alonso blasted back to the top on the red-walled Pirellis courtesy of a 1m13.635s flier before Norris dropped to a 1m12.929s.

The papaya McLaren briefly enjoyed its time in the sun before, with 33 minutes to go, Sainz rocketed to the top aboard his F1-75, the Spaniard lowering the benchmark to 1m12.845s.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

As the majority of the field switched to heavier fuel runs, the Mercedes emerged with a raft of set-up tweaks and used the one-lap pace enjoyed at similarly downforce-dependent Budapest to run fastest.

Russell was first to run on softs, the Hungary GP polesitter buzzing the timing line in 1m12.455s to set what would be the quickest time of the session.

Hamilton headed out shortly after Mercedes had finished fettling his W13, and the seven-time champion ran 09.24s adrift of his stablemate owing to his 1m12.695s personal best.

Hamilton did not endear himself to several of his rivals, the Brit flagged for holding up Kevin Magnussen into Turn 1 and then Leclerc through much of the first sector.

After their complaints came and went, Hamilton was further called out by Sainz - the Ferrari driver accusing the Silver Arrows pilot of holding him up on the approach to the final turn.

Similarly, Norris and Sebastian Vettel ran wheel to wheel squabbling over track position late on, but all these incidents passed without investigation from the stewards.

After the session Hamilton was summoned to see the stewards for allegedly impeding Sainz, while Vettel was called in for the same reason due to his near-miss with Norris.

With few late improvements, Russell sat top over Hamilton when the chequered flag emerged as Sainz ended up leading the Ferrari change, albeit the British GP winner was four tenths adrift of the Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Norris, meanwhile, led a competitive McLaren front with fourth on a 1m12.929s, pipping team-mate Ricciardo by a tenth and a half.

Leclerc, meanwhile, was a subdued sixth ahead of Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver turned in a messy session, locking up and running wide through the famed banked Turn 3.

He then was somewhat fortunate to keep the RB18 out of the wall, the Mexican running wide through Turn 9 and sliding over the gravel to come within inches of the advertising hoarding.

Alonso led Esteban Ocon for Alpine as Albon completed the top 10 ahead of Schumacher, Lance Stroll, Magnussen and Gasly.

Vettel ended up in 15th ahead of Zhou Guanyu, the Alfa Romeo driver kept in the garage for a big chunk of the hour as the team used the red flag to alter his set-up.

Yuki Tsunoda ran to 17th ahead of Valtteri Bottas, while Verstappen was shuffled to 19th ahead of Nicholas Latifi.

F1 Dutch GP - Full FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'12.455    
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.695 0.240 0.240
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'12.845 0.390 0.150
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'12.929 0.474 0.084
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'13.077 0.622 0.148
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'13.127 0.672 0.050
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'13.416 0.961 0.289
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'13.633 1.178 0.217
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'13.963 1.508 0.330
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'14.063 1.608 0.100
11 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'14.163 1.708 0.100
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'14.257 1.802 0.094
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'14.405 1.950 0.148
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'14.474 2.019 0.069
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'14.500 2.045 0.026
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'14.534 2.079 0.034
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'14.630 2.175 0.096
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'14.695 2.240 0.065
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'14.714 2.259 0.019
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'15.122 2.667 0.408
View full results
shares
comments
Perez and Verstappen to continue running different F1 floors
Previous article

Perez and Verstappen to continue running different F1 floors
Next article

Gasly surprised Piastri turned down Alpine F1 drive for 2023

Gasly surprised Piastri turned down Alpine F1 drive for 2023
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Norris rubbishes supposed rift with McLaren F1 team-mate Ricciardo Dutch GP
Formula 1

Norris rubbishes supposed rift with McLaren F1 team-mate Ricciardo

Russell: Mercedes still doesn't understand "big swing" in F1 weekend pace Dutch GP
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes still doesn't understand "big swing" in F1 weekend pace

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus
Formula 1

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

Latest news

Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week

Alpine will make a call immediately after this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix to decide if it ends its Formula 1 relationship with Oscar Piastri early.

Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for the Dutch Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at F1 Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at F1 Dutch GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez say they haven’t found a "happy" place with their Formula 1 car, after a difficult opening practice day for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

Oscar Piastri has revealed how "upsetting" it was that Alpine announced him as its 2023 Formula 1 driver, after he had told the squad he wouldn’t be racing for it.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Plus

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP

Formula 1
13 h
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.