Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, scoring a record-equalling ninth consecutive win in the 13th round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen his home race for a third year in succession from Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez lost third on the road to Gasly due to a penalty for speeding in the pits shortly before a red flag was required following Zhou Guanyu’s hefty crash at Turn 1 in heavy rain that set up a five-lap sprint to the finish.

2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 72 -     6 25   Red Bull Red Bull
2 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 72 +3.744 3.744   5 19   Aston Martin Mercedes
3 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 72 +7.058 3.314   5 15   Alpine Renault
4 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 72 +10.068 3.010   6 12   Red Bull Red Bull
5 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 72 +12.541 2.473   5 10   Ferrari Ferrari
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 72 +13.209 0.668   5 8   Mercedes Mercedes
7 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 72 +13.232 0.023   6 6   McLaren Mercedes
8 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 72 +15.155 1.923   4 4   Williams Mercedes
9 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 72 +16.580 1.425   5 2   McLaren Mercedes
10 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 72 +18.346 1.766   6 1   Alpine Renault
11 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 72 +20.087 1.741   7     Aston Martin Mercedes
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 72 +20.840 0.753   5     Haas Ferrari
13 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 72 +26.147 5.307   7     AlphaTauri Red Bull
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 72 +26.410 0.263   6     Haas Ferrari
15 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 72 +27.388 0.978   5     Alfa Romeo Ferrari
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 72 +29.893 2.505   5     AlphaTauri Red Bull
17 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 72 +55.754 25.861   7     Mercedes Mercedes
dnf China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 62       4   Spun off Alfa Romeo Ferrari
dnf Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 41       3   Collision Ferrari Ferrari
dnf United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 14           Spun off Williams Mercedes
View full results  

How the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix unfolded

On a dry track, and on soft slick tyres, Verstappen led Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes) into Turn 1. Alonso snatched third from Russell at Turn 3 as rain began to fall, and drivers found a soaking track surface in the final corners.

Perez, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine) pitted at the end of lap one for intermediates, but Ferrari didn’t have Leclerc’s tyres ready and he lost a huge amount of time.

Alonso passed Norris for second at the exit of Turn 3 before Verstappen and Alonso pitted for inters at the end of the second lap. Norris stayed out but Russell passed him at Turn 1.

Perez, the first car on inters, quickly surged past Norris and Russell to lead by the middle of lap three, with Zhou also rising to second thanks to his early stop.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Norris pitted a lap later (dropping to 12th) but Russell stayed out on slicks for another slow tour, and he tumbled to 14th, one spot behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Perez led Zhou, Gasly and Verstappen, who was 14s behind the leader by lap five. Verstappen then barged his way past Gasly at Turn 3, while Alonso moved back into the top five, running ahead of Leclerc. Verstappen zapped past Zhou at Turn 3 on lap seven and was now within 10s of leader Perez. He soon began carving into his team-mate's advantage.

Zhou and Alonso pitted for slicks on lap 11, with Verstappen doing likewise a lap later. As Perez went a lap longer, Verstappen was able to undercut him to take the lead by 3.5s.

Alonso made short work of Zhou, who had taken medium tyres, with Gasly and Sainz also moving ahead of him on their softs. Leclerc suffered another delay when Ferrari changed his front wing during his switch to slicks, dropping him to 13th, and he’d later retire due to the floor damage sustained after he’d clipped Oscar Piastri’s McLaren early on.

Logan Sargeant crashed his Williams at Turn 8, which brought out the safety car on lap 17.

The race restarted on lap 22 with Verstappen leading Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz and Zhou. Alex Albon, who didn’t pit his Williams for inters, surged back to seventh, passing Kevin Magnussen’s Haas and then took sixth from Zhou.

Verstappen led by 5s at half distance, with Alonso falling 4s behind Perez in third. Sainz pitted from fifth on lap 42 for more softs, safe in the knowledge that Gasly had a 5s penalty for speeding in the pitlane and he gained fourth when Gasly stopped on lap 47.

Perez pitted again but was 8s behind Verstappen when he did so. Alonso suffered a slow stop when his left-front tyre wouldn’t release, which briefly promoted Sainz to third.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen pitted for the final time on lap 50, rejoining 6s ahead. Sainz was 11s further back but had Alonso chasing him. Alonso passed Sainz at Tarzan with 20 laps remaining to regain his podium spot.

Sainz and the delayed, but fresher-tyred, Gasly then fought over fourth, with Gasly moving past with a great around-the-outside pass at Turn 1. Russell got back into the top six thanks to a hard-tyre gamble but Albon, who made a bold one-stop strategy from soft to mediums, passed him with 18 laps to go, also at Tarzan. Hamilton then took Russell for seventh after the latter clipped the grass and almost crashed.

Perez, Gasly, Sainz and Hamilton pitted for inters on lap 61 as the rain returned with a vengeance. Verstappen pitted a lap later, also taking inters, as Alonso and Albon followed suit.

That reset the race order with Verstappen leading by 19s over Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Russell and Albon. But Perez went straight on and then spun at Tarzan, losing second to Alonso. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) went off and rejoined before Zhou then crashed there heavily.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, makes a pit stop

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, makes a pit stop

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Verstappen and Perez (who hit the wall at the pitlane entry) stopped for extreme wets as the virtual safety car and then a red flag was called, with Verstappen retaining the lead but Perez slumped to sixth, promoting Gasly, Sainz and Hamilton. But the order was reset from the sector before the red flag, which meant Perez was elevated back to third.

After a couple of laps behind the safety car, with all cars on inters, the race restarted with Verstappen leading Alonso, Perez, Gasly, Sainz, Hamilton and Norris with five laps to go. Russell passed Norris at Turn 3 to grab seventh, but Russell toured into the pitlane at the end of lap 68 with a puncture after clashing with Norris further around the lap.

Alonso kept Verstappen honest to the finish, but the home hero held on to win by over 3s. Perez got a 5s time penalty for speeding in the pitlane, and Gasly took advantage to take the final spot on the podium.

Sainz held off Hamilton for fifth after a fierce fight, ahead of Norris, Albon and Piastri.

2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix fastest laps

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval km/h
1 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 56 1'13.837   207.651
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 58 +0.052 0.052 207.505
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 58 +0.067 0.015 207.463
4 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 59 +0.394 0.327 206.549
5 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 54 +0.462 0.068 206.360
6 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 50 +0.553 0.091 206.108
7 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 55 +0.604 0.051 205.967
8 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 55 +0.631 0.027 205.892
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 53 +0.635 0.004 205.881
10 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 51 +0.733 0.098 205.610
11 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 49 +0.861 0.128 205.258
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 49 +0.983 0.122 204.923
13 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 54 +1.097 0.114 204.612
14 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 54 +1.287 0.190 204.094
15 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 37 +1.334 0.047 203.966
16 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 39 +1.580 0.246 203.301
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 37 +1.652 0.072 203.107
18 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 35 +2.416 0.764 201.072
19 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 33 +3.440 1.024 198.408
20 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 13 +3.562 0.122 198.095
View full results  
