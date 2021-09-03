F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Leclerc’s timesheet-topping effort of 1m10.902s was enough to give him top spot at the end of the second free practice session, edging Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr by 0.154s, as F1 returned to Zandvoort for the first time in 36 years.

Both Friday practice sessions were disrupted by red flags, with Sebastian Vettel suffering engine failure with his Aston Martin in FP1 which caused a lengthy delay, while Lewis Hamilton suffered a mechanical issue early into FP2 which triggered another red flag. A second stoppage occurred midway through the afternoon session when Nikita Mazepin spun off at Turn 11, with the Haas driver avoiding any serious damage after getting stuck in the gravel.

On a disrupted day, Hungarian GP winner Esteban Ocon slotted into third place for Alpine on the FP2 times, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, with home favourite Max Verstappen in fifth for Red Bull after showing promising race pace.

Fernando Alonso claimed sixth place for Alpine in FP2, in front of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris, as Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi and Vettel in the Aston Martin rounded out the top 10 – with Hamilton 11th after completing just three laps in the session before his Mercedes breakdown.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Erik Junius

What time does qualifying start for the Dutch Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 4th September 2021

Start time: 3pm local time - 2pm BST

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Dutch GP qualifying coverage starting at 1pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 1pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Dutch GP at 6pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6pm BST

Will Dutch GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website. Coverage of Dutch GP qualifying will start at 2pm BST on the BBC Sport website.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Zandvoort?

Sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon at Zandvoort, with a small chance of cloud cover but no rain. Temperatures are set to be 19 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying – three degrees warmer than qualifying for the Belgian GP.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Dutch GP FP2 results

Dutch GP FP1 results