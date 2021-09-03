Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Charles Leclerc topped Friday practice in a Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Leclerc’s timesheet-topping effort of 1m10.902s was enough to give him top spot at the end of the second free practice session, edging Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr by 0.154s, as F1 returned to Zandvoort for the first time in 36 years. 

Both Friday practice sessions were disrupted by red flags, with Sebastian Vettel suffering engine failure with his Aston Martin in FP1 which caused a lengthy delay, while Lewis Hamilton suffered a mechanical issue early into FP2 which triggered another red flag. A second stoppage occurred midway through the afternoon session when Nikita Mazepin spun off at Turn 11, with the Haas driver avoiding any serious damage after getting stuck in the gravel.

On a disrupted day, Hungarian GP winner Esteban Ocon slotted into third place for Alpine on the FP2 times, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, with home favourite Max Verstappen in fifth for Red Bull after showing promising race pace.

Fernando Alonso claimed sixth place for Alpine in FP2, in front of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris, as Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi and Vettel in the Aston Martin rounded out the top 10 – with Hamilton 11th after completing just three laps in the session before his Mercedes breakdown.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Erik Junius

What time does qualifying start for the Dutch Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 4th September 2021
Start time: 3pm local time - 2pm BST

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Dutch GP qualifying coverage starting at 1pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 1pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here

When can I watch the highlights of Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Dutch GP at 6pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6pm BST

Will Dutch GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website. Coverage of Dutch GP qualifying will start at 2pm BST on the BBC Sport website.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Zandvoort?

Sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon at Zandvoort, with a small chance of cloud cover but no rain. Temperatures are set to be 19 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying – three degrees warmer than qualifying for the Belgian GP.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Dutch GP FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 29 1'10.902  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 28 1'11.056 0.154
3 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 33 1'11.074 0.172
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 33 1'11.132 0.230
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 28 1'11.264 0.362
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 30 1'11.280 0.378
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 29 1'11.462 0.560
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 27 1'11.488 0.586
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 30 1'11.678 0.776
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 24 1'11.713 0.811
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3 1'11.911 1.009
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 27 1'11.946 1.044
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 31 1'12.096 1.194
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 29 1'12.136 1.234
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 25 1'12.157 1.255
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 31 1'12.206 1.304
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 31 1'12.607 1.705
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 27 1'12.610 1.708
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 12 1'12.835 1.933
20 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 30 1'12.855 1.953
View full results

Dutch GP FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 1'11.500  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 1'11.597 0.097
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 19 1'11.601 0.101
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 18 1'11.623 0.123
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 18 1'11.738 0.238
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 18 1'12.158 0.658
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 17 1'12.231 0.731
8 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 18 1'12.359 0.859
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 1'12.431 0.931
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 19 1'12.515 1.015
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 18 1'12.679 1.179
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 16 1'12.907 1.407
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 20 1'13.053 1.553
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 18 1'13.081 1.581
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 15 1'13.181 1.681
16 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 18 1'13.328 1.828
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 14 1'13.516 2.016
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 17 1'13.847 2.347
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 6 1'15.984 4.484
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3    
View full results
