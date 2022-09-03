Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why F1 team bosses want FIA to respect superlicence rules with Herta Next / McLaren: Piastri case won’t change F1 junior programmes
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Practice report

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc edges Russell to top closely-matched FP3

Charles Leclerc edged out George Russell by just six-hundredths of a second to top final practice for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc edges Russell to top closely-matched FP3

After leading a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice on Friday evening, Leclerc continued his good form so far this weekend at Zandvoort by closing out FP3 at the top of the timesheets.

Leclerc finished just 0.066 seconds clear of Mercedes driver Russell, while home favourite Max Verstappen could only muster third place, a further tenth of a second off the pace.

It came after Verstappen had initially set a blistering pace with his opening runs in FP3, immediately beating Leclerc’s benchmark from Friday on his first flying lap.

Despite reporting a loss of grip after just a single lap, Verstappen managed to whittle his best time down to a 1m12.196s with his first set of softs, putting him half a second clear of the field after the opening runs.

But following the switch to a fresh set of tyres and some set-up changes on his Ferrari that saw the car up on jacks for a portion of the session, Leclerc was able to claim P1 during the late qualifying simulations.

Leclerc set a best lap time of 1m11.632s, finding around a second from his previous best in the session to give him top spot at the chequered flag.

Russell signalled Mercedes’ upswing in form after its struggles at Spa last weekend by taking second spot, leaving Verstappen to settle for third place overall.

Verstappen got on the throttle too early exiting Turn 3 on his first flying lap at the end of the session, forcing him to catch the rear of the car to avoid a spin. The Dutchman’s effort came in two-tenths slower than Leclerc’s benchmark as a result.

It prompted Verstappen and Red Bull to go for a second push lap a few minutes later, but Verstappen ran a bit wide at the exit of Turn 3, meaning he could only make a small gain to finish the session 0.161s off the pace.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz took fourth place for Ferrari, having briefly sat in top spot following his late qualifying simulation. He finished three-tenths off team-mate Leclerc at the head of the field.

Lewis Hamilton was also unable to match his team-mate’s pace as he took fifth overall, half a second back from Leclerc and over four-tenths off Russell in the sister Mercedes W13. Hamilton reported some traffic issues through FP2, while Russell spotted some pigeons sat on the apex at Turn 7 during one of his early laps.

Red Bull opted for two runs with Sergio Perez late in the session as well, but he could only finish sixth, 0.544s off Leclerc’s best time. Perez also faced criticism over the radio from Sainz, who complained about being held up into Turn 10.

Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel were two of the biggest gainers during the final runs in FP3, leaping up to seventh and eighth place respectively, while Mick Schumacher and Lando Norris managed to round out the top 10.

Kevin Magnussen capped off a good session for Haas by taking 11th, half a tenth off team-mate Schumacher, while Lance Stroll was 12th overall for Aston Martin.

Alex Albon briefly sat as high as third for Williams in FP3 after being one of the first drivers to switch to soft tyres, but he eventually fell back to 13th. Esteban Ocon took 14th for Alpine ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in P15, the Frenchman fortunate to avoid a late-session crash after running wide onto the grass at Turn 9.

AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda wound up 16th in PF3, two-tenths back from Gasly, while Daniel Ricciardo was over seven-tenths of a second slower than Norris for McLaren, leaving him 17th.

Alfa Romeo drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu ended practice 18th and 19th respectively, having both spent spells of the session in the garage while the team worked on their cars. It limited Alfa Romeo to fewer laps than any other team, and left its drivers only ahead of Nicholas Latifi as the Canadian rounded out the classification in 20th for Williams.

F1 Dutch GP FP3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'11.632  
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'11.698 0.066
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'11.793 0.161
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'11.971 0.339
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.156 0.524
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'12.176 0.544
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'12.327 0.695
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'12.491 0.859
9 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'12.558 0.926
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'12.591 0.959
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'12.606 0.974
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'12.773 1.141
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'12.775 1.143
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'13.003 1.371
15 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'13.046 1.414
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'13.256 1.624
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'13.299 1.667
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'13.359 1.727
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'13.421 1.789
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'13.625 1.993
View full results
shares
comments
Why F1 team bosses want FIA to respect superlicence rules with Herta
Previous article

Why F1 team bosses want FIA to respect superlicence rules with Herta
Next article

McLaren: Piastri case won’t change F1 junior programmes

McLaren: Piastri case won’t change F1 junior programmes
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton: Change in Mercedes F1 car performance "like a mood swing" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Change in Mercedes F1 car performance "like a mood swing"

Leclerc hopes Ferrari can "play" with split strategies to pressure Verstappen Dutch GP
Formula 1

Leclerc hopes Ferrari can "play" with split strategies to pressure Verstappen

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his 10th win of the season in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Wolff: Mercedes took gamble to fight for Dutch F1 GP win against Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes took gamble to fight for Dutch F1 GP win against Verstappen

Toto Wolff says his Mercedes Formula 1 team pushed to take risks with its Dutch Grand Prix strategy in order to fight for victory, rather than settle for a safe result.

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen wins thrilling home race from Russell and Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen wins thrilling home race from Russell and Leclerc

Max Verstappen won a thrilling 2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc – seeing off various attacks from Mercedes and Ferrari around very disrupted proceedings.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Sunday, his 10th victory of the season for Red Bull.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
6 h
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.