All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

F1 drivers call for review into "joke" penalty points system

Logan Sargeant and Sergio Perez have led calls for a review into Formula 1's "joke" penalty points system.

Ewan Gale Ronald Vording
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Drivers are handed penalty points in addition to sporting penalties if the stewards deem an incident necessary, with an accumulation of 12 points over a 12-month rolling period resulting in a race ban.
Kevin Magnussen's recent spate of punishments has seen the Haas driver move perilously close to that mark, with 10 points to his name - the latest of which were added after the Miami Grand Prix.
But the application of points across varying types of penalty has raised concern amongst drivers.
Logan Sargeant was slapped with two penalty points at the Chinese Grand Prix after being deemed guilty of a safety car infringement, having been marginally behind Nico Hulkenberg at the Safety Car 1 line as the Haas emerged from a pitstop.
But the Williams driver believes that, with more serious driving infringements not being punished with license points, the system has become a "joke".
Asked by Autosport whether he felt the penalty points system needs changing, Sargeant replied: "I think mine [in China] was extremely frustrating.
"The penalty is one thing. To get penalty points for what it was, was a bit of a joke. I think a lot worse things happen throughout the weekend that you just get reprimanded for.
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"I've had people in qualifying slow down in front of me, nearly have huge crashes, and nothing happens. But then when I cross the line at the same time as someone else and you can't even see it, you get two penalty points and I think it's not a great direction to be heading in."
Before Magnussen's run-ins with the Miami GP stewards, Sergio Perez was at the top of the penalty points leaderboard.
Giving his response, the Red Bull driver explained: "I think that already the penalties, sometimes you already pay the consequences for that and to add some penalty points, and given that we have now more races, it's something that definitely should be looked at.
"Every incident, if you see all the points that every driver gets, there are a lot of points that are probably over the line, but the rule is there.
"But hopefully, in the future, it's something that can be reviewed."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Norris can beat Verstappen in straight fight but ‘many races ending in tears’ - Brown
Next article Russell "all for" having Verstappen as Mercedes F1 team-mate

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

NAS NASCAR Cup
Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview

Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview
IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio

IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 Formula 1
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives

Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs

Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe