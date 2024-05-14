F1 drivers call for review into "joke" penalty points system
Logan Sargeant and Sergio Perez have led calls for a review into Formula 1's "joke" penalty points system.
Photo by: Erik Junius
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview
IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026
Autosport Plus
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments