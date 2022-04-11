Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

F1 drivers admit loss of fourth DRS zone hampered overtaking in Australian GP

Formula 1 drivers have admitted the Australian Grand Prix would have seen more overtaking had Albert Park’s fourth DRS zone remained in place.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 drivers admit loss of fourth DRS zone hampered overtaking in Australian GP

The DRS zone, which included the curving section of track from Turn 8 to Turn 9, was removed by the FIA on safety grounds just 20 minutes before Saturday’s FP3 session.

It had been the subject of debate at the previous evening’s drivers’ briefing, with the conversation led by Fernando Alonso.

Before FP3 race director Niels Wittich canvassed the teams for their views on the safety implications of the zone. Five supported the idea of removing it, and five opposed, and Wittich opted to take it out.

After the race Esteban Ocon, who spent much of the race behind other cars, suggested the extra DRS zone could have helped.

However he acknowledged that passing moves would have been “risky” with the DRS open heading into Turn 9, which was the argument used by team-mate Alonso in the briefing.

“We were very close but we couldn’t pass,” said the Frenchman when asked by Autosport about the impact of the loss of the DRS zone.

“I think we were probably lacking that fourth DRS zone, to be fair. I mean it was dangerous probably to have it, but that was the place I was closest.

“To make a move at such high speed is risky, and I agree with safety that it is good to remove it, but that is probably what we lacked today to have a bit more of a show.”

Sergio Perez, who was involved in several battles on his way to second place, noted: “It was a shame they took the DRS out because I think the racing could have been a bit better with it.”

Daniel Ricciardo also agreed there would have been more passing with the extra zone.

“I would say we would have had a few overtakes into Turn 9 with DRS there,” said the Australian.

“I saw one lap when I think Lando [Norris] was behind Kevin [Magnussen] not long after the restart, he got pretty close into Turn 9. I think with DRS he would have got him, so perhaps there was maybe a bit more on offer with that fourth zone.”

Ricciardo said that on balance the changes to his home track were an improvement.

“I think it is a step better but I don’t know the rest of the race because the second half of my race was pretty lonely, so it felt similar to previous years,” he noted.

“I’m sure there were more overtakes, but as well it being a street track there is only so much that can be changed and altered, so you are kind of trying to do the best with what you have got.

“It is a step in the right direction but I will probably have to watch the race again to know. Maybe it is as simple as adding that fourth zone, it kind of turns it back on again.”

Magnussen made an intriguing observation about how he lost downforce when right behind another car.

“I had one where I was really close into Turn 9 and there was just nothing, like no downforce,” said the Dane.

“If you're just like one car length behind, it's really good. If you're right on his tail, it's way worse than the old cars, but if you're about one car length it's way better, and that's better for racing because you can launch an attack a bit easier.”

Asked if he’d experienced that before with the 2022 Haas car, he added: “Not like that. I was right on his tail into Turn 9 and when I braked I just locked both tyres at high speed, not normal.”

