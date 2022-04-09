Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying Next / Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russian GP replacement
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

FIA removes one DRS zone at Albert Park on safety grounds

The FIA has removed one of the four DRS zones from the Albert Park layout for Formula 1’s 2022 Australian Grand Prix, with the move made on safety grounds.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
FIA removes one DRS zone at Albert Park on safety grounds

The Melbourne circuit had three DRS zones the last time F1 raced in the city back in 2019, but since then it has undergone substantial renovation via corner changes in a bid to promote overtaking on a layout that had not changed since joining the calendar back in 1996.

Even with those changes, overtaking is still expected to be a challenge for F1 drivers in the first Australian GP since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the reformed layout featuring four DRS when the new layout was officially designated by the FIA earlier this week.

But following the opening two practice sessions in Melbourne on Friday – which were topped by Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc respectively – the governing body has reassessed the situation and removed one of the DRS zones.

The DRS zone that has been removed is from the sweeping Turn 8 right all the way up to the Turn 9 fast left kink, which replaced the former chicane sequence that previously stood at that part of Albert Park.

The DRS zone that follows the fast Turns 9 and 10 complex remains unchanged, with the activation point for that run moved to just before Turn 9.

Aerial over Albert Park

Aerial over Albert Park

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

From there, the drivers are able to open their rear wings once they have navigated Turn 10 and set off towards the curved run that leads to the Turn 11 right-hander, which had been predicted to be the best overtaking point for F1 cars on the reworked Albert Park layout.

The remaining two DRS zones and their activation points remain unchanged – with the drivers able to activate the system as they head down the main straight and on the track’s second straight that leads to the tight right of Turn 3.

Read Also:

In a note to the teams announcing the move, F1 race director for this event, Niels Wittich said: “For safety reasons, DRS Zones will be reduced to 3 for the remainder of the event.

“DRS detection 1 will be moved to before Turn 9, DRS activation 1 will be after Turn 10, DRS detection 2 will remain unchanged, with the following activation zones will be renumbered accordingly.”

shares
comments

Related video

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Previous article

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Next article

Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russian GP replacement

Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russian GP replacement
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc scores dominant win as Verstappen retires Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc scores dominant win as Verstappen retires

Leclerc had "no idea where track limits were" in F1 qualifying due to setting sun Australian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc had "no idea where track limits were" in F1 qualifying due to setting sun

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.