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LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell leads ahead of safety car restart

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Chinese GP
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LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Antonelli clinches first pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Antonelli clinches first pole
Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP: Antonelli takes first pole as Russell fights Q3 issue

Mercedes' Antonelli took his maiden pole at just 19 years old in Shanghai

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1's youngest polesitter after setting the fastest time in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, as George Russell qualified second despite encountering a powertrain issue early in Q3.

While attempting to clinch back-to-back poles, Russell came to a stop on track and, while he was able to get the car going again, he was unable to change gear. The Briton thus had to limp back to the pits, opening the door to a different polesitter this time around.

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Antonelli opened his account in Q3 with a 1m32.322s, and later improved to a 1m32.064s to set a difficult benchmark for the other drivers to beat.

Lewis Hamilton initially got closest and set a time 0.315s off, but Russell was able to get back onto the road for one final last-minute lap. Thus, Antonelli faced an agonising wait – one that paid off as Russell went 0.222s slower to lock out the front row for Mercedes.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc claimed the second row for Ferrari, while the McLarens were both on row three; Oscar Piastri led Norris by 0.06s in the battle for fifth on the grid.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly interrupted the Noah's Ark nature of the grid by outqualifying the two Red Bulls, which endured something of a struggle as Max Verstappen was almost a second shy of pole. The Dutchman took eighth, ahead of team-mate Isack Hadjar and Haas' Oliver Bearman.

Nico Hulkenberg missed out on Q2 by just 0.002s, while Franco Colapinto was another 0.003s behind as the two just missed out on the opportunity to prise Hadjar out of the top 10.

Esteban Ocon was 13th fastest, but his attempts to improve were denied by a late yellow flag; this also affected Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, who fell out in Q2 too. Lindblad had evaded elimination in Q1 after pitting with an issue, but the rookie was given the all-clear to continue.

The culprit for the yellow flag was Gabriel Bortoleto, who looked set to improve from 16th before suffering a lurid spin at the final corner. As the rear locked up, the Audi driver was pitched into a uncontrollable slide towards the barrier – although the gravel trap slowed him down enough to result in only a minor hit with the wall.

Carlos Sainz briefly looked to have made it into Q2 and moved up to 14th after his final lap, but soon began a slide back into the drop zone when Lindblad, Colapinto and Bortoleto all improved on their laps.

Thus, the same six cars were eliminated in both sprint and grand prix qualifying; Alex Albon also dropped out, decrying his session as "terrible" as Williams' struggles continued.

Fernando Alonso booked 19th on the grid, while Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas outqualified Lance Stroll. Sergio Perez, who has been suffering with reliability issues all weekend, propped up the order.

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Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes

1'32.064

   213.151
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.222

1'32.286

   212.638
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.351

1'32.415

   212.342
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.364

1'32.428

   212.312
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.486

1'32.550

   212.032
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.544

1'32.608

   211.899
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes

+0.809

1'32.873

   211.294
8 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.938

1'33.002

   211.001
9 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.057

1'33.121

   210.732
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari

+1.228

1'33.292

   210.346
View full results

 

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