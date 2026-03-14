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LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell leads ahead of safety car restart

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LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - Russell leads ahead of safety car restart
Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP: Russell survives early Hamilton attack to win sprint

George Russell outduelled the Ferrari drivers on his way to a sprint win at Shanghai

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell claimed victory in an eventful Formula 1 sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, despite losing the lead to Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap.

As seen in Melbourne, Russell found himself under immediate fire from a fast-starting Ferrari in the opening array of corners; this time, it was Hamilton rather than Charles Leclerc who played the role of aggressor at the start of the lap.

Hamilton duly made his move down the inside of Russell at Turn 9 to pick up the lead, with the hope of converting it into a second consecutive China sprint win. However, Russell put some of his battery charge into retaliating at Turn 14, coming up for air with the lead but ultimately without the tools to defend into Turn 1.

As a result, Hamilton was able to repass his former team-mate; Russell's next attempt was effectively a carbon copy of that on the previous lap, one that the Ferrari driver could again leverage into a return to the lead.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Russell eventually made the Turn 14 move work at the end of the fifth lap, and managed to hold it into the first corner of the following lap. Hamilton soon started to lose ground as his tyres were graining, his front left looking particularly fierce, which allowed Leclerc to pick up second place.

Just as it seemed that the action had dwindled, a safety car emerged at the end of lap 13 as Nico Hulkenberg pulled up at Turn 1; the top six all elected to pit, giving Leclerc an opportunity to offer Russell a late challenge. Yet, the Monegasque had a slide out of Turn 14 on the restart, all but converting Russell's lead into victory.

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Leclerc claimed second, while Hamilton got over the time and position loss to Lando Norris – accrued in double-stacking behind Leclerc in the pits – to finish third ahead of the McLaren driver.

Kimi Antonelli was fifth, despite enduring a poor start in which he slipped from the front row to eighth. Subsequent contact with Isack Hadjar's Red Bull on the opening lap sent a 10-second penalty Antonelli's way, one that the Italian served in the pits after making his way back past the Ferrari pair.

Although Antonelli had been passed by Oscar Piastri on the restart, the Australian appeared to have made the move before the start-finish line and was asked to move aside for the Mercedes driver.

Piastri finished sixth as a result, as Liam Lawson made the hard tyre work to claim seventh ahead of Oliver Bearman. Neither Lawson nor Bearman pitted, which offered track position but left them vulnerable late on to a hard-charging Max Verstappen – who missed out on points.

Verstappen dropped to the back of the field after a very sluggish getaway, but recovered to sit on the cusp of the top eight after dicing past Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in the final stages of the race.

Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint results

SPRINT

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 19

-

     1 8   Mercedes Mercedes
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 19

+0.674

0.674

 0.674   1 7   Ferrari Ferrari
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 19

+2.554

2.554

 1.880   1 6   Ferrari Ferrari
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 19

+4.433

4.433

 1.879   1 5   McLaren Mercedes
5 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 19

+5.688

5.688

 1.255   1 4   Mercedes Mercedes
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 19

+6.809

6.809

 1.121   1 3   McLaren Mercedes
7 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 19

+10.900

10.900

 4.091     2   RB Red Bull
8 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 19

+11.271

11.271

 0.371     1   Haas Ferrari
9 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 19

+11.619

11.619

 0.348   1     Red Bull Red Bull
10 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 19

+13.887

13.887

 2.268         Haas Ferrari
View full results

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