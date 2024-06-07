All Series
Formula 1 Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Fernando Alonso topped the Friday practice times for Aston Martin ahead of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, in the pit lane

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

On a mixed opening day in Montreal, rain showers hit both practice sessions to produce a shaken-up order, with Aston Martin's Alonso taking the top spot in FP2 ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell.
Lance Stroll completed an encouraging day for Aston Martin in third, with Monaco GP winner Charles Leclerc taking fourth for Ferrari.
But it was a difficult day for Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who completed just four laps in FP2 due to an ERS issue with his power unit that prevented him from running.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Canadian GP starts at 4:00pm local time (9:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 8 June 2024
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 9:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

 In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch F1 Canadian GP qualifying?

 In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Canadian GP qualifying coverage starting at 8:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 9:00pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.
  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 8:00pm BST and 9:00pm BST 8 June 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Canadian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Canadian GP at 1:30am BST on Sunday morning night, with a replay at 8:30am BST. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 1:30am BST and 8:30am BST 9 June 2024

Will F1 Canadian GP qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Canadian GP qualifying will start at 9:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app. 

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Montreal?

Sunshine and showers are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Montreal. The temperature is set to be 19 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a high chance of rain and moderate winds.
   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

1'15.810

   207.091
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.463

1'16.273

 0.463 205.834
3 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.654

1'16.464

 0.191 205.320
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.746

1'16.556

 0.092 205.073
5 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+0.921

1'16.731

 0.175 204.605
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 15

+0.963

1'16.773

 0.042 204.493
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+1.098

1'16.908

 0.135 204.134
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 22

+1.141

1'16.951

 0.043 204.020
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.167

1'16.977

 0.026 203.951
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 19

+1.231

1'17.041

 0.064 203.782
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 31

+1.607

1'17.417

 0.376 202.792
12 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.686

1'17.496

 0.079 202.585
13 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+1.912

1'17.722

 0.226 201.996
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+2.007

1'17.817

 0.095 201.750
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 20

+2.093

1'17.903

 0.086 201.527
16 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 20

+3.198

1'19.008

 1.105 198.708
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 17

+3.277

1'19.087

 0.079 198.510
18 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4

+3.501

1'19.311

 0.224 197.949
19 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26

+4.979

1'20.789

 1.478 194.328
20 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 21

+5.033

1'20.843

 0.054 194.198
View full results  
   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 8

1'24.435

   185.937
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+0.328

1'24.763

 0.328 185.217
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+0.871

1'25.306

 0.543 184.038
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 11

+1.535

1'25.970

 0.664 182.617
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 10

+2.067

1'26.502

 0.532 181.494
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 7

+2.319

1'26.754

 0.252 180.966
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 8

+3.149

1'27.584

 0.830 179.251
8 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 11

+3.235

1'27.670

 0.086 179.076
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 10

+3.623

1'28.058

 0.388 178.287
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+4.106

1'28.541

 0.483 177.314
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 9

+4.147

1'28.582

 0.041 177.232
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 9

+4.288

1'28.723

 0.141 176.950
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 8

+4.617

1'29.052

 0.329 176.296
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 5

+8.391

1'32.826

 3.774 169.129
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 4

+8.976

1'33.411

 0.585 168.070
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 5

+12.151

1'36.586

 3.175 162.545
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 4

+16.095

1'40.530

 3.944 156.168
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 4

 

    
19 Australia J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 3

 

    
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 4

 

    
View full results  
 

Previous article F1 Canadian GP: Alonso fastest in FP2 before rain hits
Next article The bigger danger of F1’s 2026 rules revamp

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
