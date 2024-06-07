F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Fernando Alonso topped the Friday practice times for Aston Martin ahead of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 9:00pm BST
How can I watch Formula 1?
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
How can I watch F1 Canadian GP qualifying?
- Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
- Start time: 8:00pm BST and 9:00pm BST 8 June 2024
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Canadian GP qualifying?
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 1:30am BST and 8:30am BST 9 June 2024
Will F1 Canadian GP qualifying be on the radio?
What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Montreal?
Canadian GP FP2 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
1'15.810
|207.091
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.463
1'16.273
|0.463
|205.834
|3
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.654
1'16.464
|0.191
|205.320
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.746
1'16.556
|0.092
|205.073
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.921
1'16.731
|0.175
|204.605
|6
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|
+0.963
1'16.773
|0.042
|204.493
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.098
1'16.908
|0.135
|204.134
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|22
|
+1.141
1'16.951
|0.043
|204.020
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.167
1'16.977
|0.026
|203.951
|10
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+1.231
1'17.041
|0.064
|203.782
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|31
|
+1.607
1'17.417
|0.376
|202.792
|12
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.686
1'17.496
|0.079
|202.585
|13
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.912
1'17.722
|0.226
|201.996
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+2.007
1'17.817
|0.095
|201.750
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|
+2.093
1'17.903
|0.086
|201.527
|16
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|20
|
+3.198
1'19.008
|1.105
|198.708
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|17
|
+3.277
1'19.087
|0.079
|198.510
|18
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
+3.501
1'19.311
|0.224
|197.949
|19
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|
+4.979
1'20.789
|1.478
|194.328
|20
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+5.033
1'20.843
|0.054
|194.198
|View full results
Canadian GP FP1 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|8
|
1'24.435
|185.937
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.328
1'24.763
|0.328
|185.217
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.871
1'25.306
|0.543
|184.038
|4
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|11
|
+1.535
1'25.970
|0.664
|182.617
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|10
|
+2.067
1'26.502
|0.532
|181.494
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
+2.319
1'26.754
|0.252
|180.966
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|8
|
+3.149
1'27.584
|0.830
|179.251
|8
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|11
|
+3.235
1'27.670
|0.086
|179.076
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|10
|
+3.623
1'28.058
|0.388
|178.287
|10
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|
+4.106
1'28.541
|0.483
|177.314
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+4.147
1'28.582
|0.041
|177.232
|12
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+4.288
1'28.723
|0.141
|176.950
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|
+4.617
1'29.052
|0.329
|176.296
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|5
|
+8.391
1'32.826
|3.774
|169.129
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|
+8.976
1'33.411
|0.585
|168.070
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|5
|
+12.151
1'36.586
|3.175
|162.545
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|
+16.095
1'40.530
|3.944
|156.168
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|4
|
|19
|J. Doohan Alpine
|61
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|4
|
|View full results
