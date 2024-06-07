F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

On a mixed opening day in Montreal, rain showers hit both practice sessions to produce a shaken-up order, with Aston Martin's Alonso taking the top spot in FP2 ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell

But it was a difficult day for Red Bull and Max Verstappen , who completed just four laps in FP2 due to an ERS issue with his power unit that prevented him from running.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Canadian GP starts at 4:00pm local time (9:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 8 June 2024

Start time: 4:00pm local time – 9:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch F1 Canadian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Canadian GP qualifying coverage starting at 8:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 9:00pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 8:00pm BST and 9:00pm BST 8 June 2024

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Canadian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Canadian GP at 1:30am BST on Sunday morning night, with a replay at 8:30am BST. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 1:30am BST and 8:30am BST 9 June 2024

Will F1 Canadian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Canadian GP qualifying will start at 9:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Montreal?

Sunshine and showers are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Montreal. The temperature is set to be 19 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a high chance of rain and moderate winds.

Canadian GP FP2 Results

Canadian GP FP1 Results