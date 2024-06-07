All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Special feature
Formula 1 Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: New updates from Mercedes, Red Bull explained

Join us as we delve into the new Formula 1 technical features on display as teams prepared their cars for the Canadian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield Giorgio Piola
Upd:
Red Bull Racing RB20 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola is the preeminent Formula 1 technical journalist. Born in Genoa, Italy, Giorgio has covered the F1 World Championship since 1969, producing thousands of illustrations that have been reproduced in the world’s most prestigious motor racing publications.

Mercedes W15 detail

Mercedes W15 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has made changes to the position of the track rod and lower front suspension arm, as it looks to better utilise the revised airflow characteristics of the front wing that was introduced in Monaco.

Mercedes W15 front wing Monaco GP comparison 059-24-MERCEDES-FRONT-WING-MONACO-COMPARISON

Mercedes W15 front wing Monaco GP comparison 059-24-MERCEDES-FRONT-WING-MONACO-COMPARISON

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front wing, which only George Russell had at his disposal in Monaco, is a complete overhaul in terms of concept, with the novel and slender inboard upper flap section removed and a more traditional chord variant installed instead.

The make-up and distribution of all the flaps are different from the previous specification, with a wider moveable section now present. The shape of the mainplane is also revised, with the shape of the central section reprofiled (red line), while the small upturned portion on the outboard section’s leading edge has also been adjusted (yellow highlight).

The shape of the endplate and the flap juncture have also been amended, as the team shifts the ratio between outwash generation and downforce production. To help balance the front brake’s cooling needs, Mercedes have also enlarged the main inlet scoop on the brake duct in Canada, with Red Bull also following suit.

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull opted to fix reference stickers to the front suspension pull-rods and the brake duct in FP1, with the cameras and the housing on the nose switched out for ones that can provide more coverage of that region for the team. This will provide it with a wealth of information to study back at the factory and make adjustments either this weekend or in the coming races.

Red Bull Racing RB20 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB20 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

There’s also a new rear wing solution on the RB20 this weekend, as the team continues to optimise the design to better suit Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The team also doused the assembly in flo-vis paint during the session to help gather visual confirmation that the wing is performing as anticipated.

Notably, it has also opted for a low downforce version of its beam wing arrangement, with two slender elements mounted between the crash structure and rear wing endplates.

Kick Sauber C44 detail

Kick Sauber C44 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber has also chosen to add a new rear wing and beam wing into its suite of downforce options in Canada, with a lower-downforce version of the overhauled design introduced in Monaco installed on the C44.

The most notable difference in specification is a switch from a twin pylon mounting arrangement to a single swan-neck solution. Although the wing does also feature the semi-detached tip section and endplate juncture that has now become commonplace up and down the grid.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 team bosses to meet amid 2026 rules concern
Next article Mercedes suspects Red Bull's F1 upgrade has been a "downgrade"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Somerfield
More from
Matt Somerfield
How Formula 1’s future is a throwback to 2009 ideas

How Formula 1’s future is a throwback to 2009 ideas

Formula 1
How Formula 1’s future is a throwback to 2009 ideas
What could be behind Red Bull’s kerb-riding problems

What could be behind Red Bull’s kerb-riding problems

Formula 1
Monaco GP
What could be behind Red Bull’s kerb-riding problems
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Latest news

RB announces Tsunoda to stay for F1 2025

RB announces Tsunoda to stay for F1 2025

F1 Formula 1
RB announces Tsunoda to stay for F1 2025
Isle of Man TT 2024: Todd wins dramatic Senior TT; Dunlop, Hickman DNF

Isle of Man TT 2024: Todd wins dramatic Senior TT; Dunlop, Hickman DNF

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2024: Todd wins dramatic Senior TT; Dunlop, Hickman DNF
Live: F1 Canadian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Canadian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Live: F1 Canadian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads final practice from Verstappen, Russell

F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads final practice from Verstappen, Russell

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads final practice from Verstappen, Russell

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe