F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
George Russell will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
Top three qualifiers Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, pole man George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Mercedes driver led an all-British top three in qualifying, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris to pole at Silverstone.
F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen was adrift of the pole fight and took fourth place. The Dutchman carried floor damage on his Red Bull after skating over the gravel trap at Copse in Q1, with the team unable to produce a complete repair during qualifying.
But Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez suffered a worse fate in a Q1 Copse off. He dropped out in the first segment and will start the British GP in 19th, only ahead of Pierre Gasly as the Alpine driver takes a grid penalty into the race for a power unit change.
Behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in fifth, Nico Hulkenberg starred for Haas again with sixth place in qualifying.
He beat Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, as Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) rounded out the top 10.
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
When is the F1 British Grand Prix?
Date: Sunday 7 July 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time/3:00pm BST
The 12th round of the 2024 F1 season, the British GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 7 July.
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the F1 British GP?
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the British GP.
The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 3:00pm BST.
Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 1:30pm BST, Sunday 7 July 2024
As part of Channel 4’s F1 broadcasting deal, it will also show the British GP live, with race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST on Channel 4.
Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 1:30pm BST Sunday 7 July 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the British GP here.
When can I watch the F1 British GP highlights?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the British GP at 11:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for one hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.
Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 11:30pm BST, Sunday 7 July 2024
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Will the F1 British GP be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage of the British GP will start at 3:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.
Weather forecast for the F1 British GP
Current weather forecasts predict mixed conditions at Silverstone, with a high chance of rain and moderate winds in between spells of sunshine. The temperature is expected to be 15 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.
How many laps is the F1 British GP?
The race is scheduled to complete 52 laps of Silverstone, covering a total race distance of 306.198km.
F1 British GP starting grid
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
1'25.819
|247.120
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.171
1'25.990
|0.171
|246.628
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.211
1'26.030
|0.040
|246.514
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.384
1'26.203
|0.173
|246.019
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.418
1'26.237
|0.034
|245.922
|6
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.519
1'26.338
|0.101
|245.634
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.690
1'26.509
|0.171
|245.149
|8
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.766
1'26.585
|0.076
|244.933
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.821
1'26.640
|0.055
|244.778
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+1.098
1'26.917
|0.277
|243.998
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Autosport Plus
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments