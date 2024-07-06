F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Mercedes driver led an all-British top three in qualifying, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris to pole at Silverstone.

F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen was adrift of the pole fight and took fourth place. The Dutchman carried floor damage on his Red Bull after skating over the gravel trap at Copse in Q1, with the team unable to produce a complete repair during qualifying.

But Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez suffered a worse fate in a Q1 Copse off. He dropped out in the first segment and will start the British GP in 19th, only ahead of Pierre Gasly as the Alpine driver takes a grid penalty into the race for a power unit change.

Behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in fifth, Nico Hulkenberg starred for Haas again with sixth place in qualifying.

He beat Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, as Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) rounded out the top 10.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 7 July 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time/3:00pm BST

The 12th round of the 2024 F1 season, the British GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 7 July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 British GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the British GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 3:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 1:30pm BST, Sunday 7 July 2024

As part of Channel 4’s F1 broadcasting deal, it will also show the British GP live, with race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST on Channel 4.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 1:30pm BST Sunday 7 July 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the British GP here.

When can I watch the F1 British GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the British GP at 11:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for one hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 11:30pm BST, Sunday 7 July 2024

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 British GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the British GP will start at 3:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 British GP

Current weather forecasts predict mixed conditions at Silverstone, with a high chance of rain and moderate winds in between spells of sunshine. The temperature is expected to be 15 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 British GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 52 laps of Silverstone, covering a total race distance of 306.198km.

F1 British GP starting grid