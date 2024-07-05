F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The British driver topped both Friday sessions, heading a McLaren 1-2 from team-mate Oscar Piastri in FP2, as he looks to bounce back from his clash with Max Verstappen fighting for the lead at the Austrian GP last time out.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took third on the second practice timesheet, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg in the Haas and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

With Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes, Verstappen could only manage seventh for Red Bull, but all teams were forced into altered run plans in second practice due to an incoming rain shower which arrived in the session's final 10 minutes.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took eighth in FP2, as Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Austrian GP winner George Russell rounded out the top 10.

Pierre Galy will carry a grid penalty into the British GP for exceeding his power unit parts allowance, meaning he’ll start from the back of the grid for Alpine.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 British Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the British GP starts at 3:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 6 July 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 British GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with British GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 2:15pm BST Saturday 6 July 2024

As part of Channel 4’s F1 broadcasting deal, it will also show the British GP live, with qualifying coverage starting at 2:00pm BST on Channel 4.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 2:00pm BST Saturday 6 July 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 British GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the British GP at 11:10pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 65 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 11:10pm BST Saturday 6 July 2024

Will F1 British GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of British GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Silverstone?

Sunshine and showers are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Silverstone. The temperature is set to be 14 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a good chance of rain and moderate winds.

British GP FP2 Results

British GP FP1 Results