Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lando Norris topped the Friday practice times for McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The British driver topped both Friday sessions, heading a McLaren 1-2 from team-mate Oscar Piastri in FP2, as he looks to bounce back from his clash with Max Verstappen fighting for the lead at the Austrian GP last time out.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took third on the second practice timesheet, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg in the Haas and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

With Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes, Verstappen could only manage seventh for Red Bull, but all teams were forced into altered run plans in second practice due to an incoming rain shower which arrived in the session's final 10 minutes.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took eighth in FP2, as Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Austrian GP winner George Russell rounded out the top 10.

Pierre Galy will carry a grid penalty into the British GP for exceeding his power unit parts allowance, meaning he’ll start from the back of the grid for Alpine.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 British Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the British GP starts at 3:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 6 July 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 British GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with British GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 2:15pm BST Saturday 6 July 2024

As part of Channel 4’s F1 broadcasting deal, it will also show the British GP live, with qualifying coverage starting at 2:00pm BST on Channel 4.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 2:00pm BST Saturday 6 July 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, in the gravel

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, in the gravel

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 British GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the British GP at 11:10pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 65 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 11:10pm BST Saturday 6 July 2024

Will F1 British GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of British GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Silverstone?

Sunshine and showers are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Silverstone. The temperature is set to be 14 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a good chance of rain and moderate winds.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

British GP FP2 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

1'26.549

   245.035
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.331

1'26.880

 0.331 244.102
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.434

1'26.983

 0.103 243.813
4 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 26

+0.441

1'26.990

 0.007 243.793
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.601

1'27.150

 0.160 243.345
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.653

1'27.202

 0.052 243.200
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.684

1'27.233

 0.031 243.114
8 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.700

1'27.249

 0.016 243.069
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+0.725

1'27.274

 0.025 243.000
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.745

1'27.294

 0.020 242.944
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+0.823

1'27.372

 0.078 242.727
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 16

+0.832

1'27.381

 0.009 242.702
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.096

1'27.645

 0.264 241.971
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+1.183

1'27.732

 0.087 241.731
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 19

+1.194

1'27.743

 0.011 241.701
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+1.196

1'27.745

 0.002 241.695
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 24

+1.260

1'27.809

 0.064 241.519
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 19

+1.264

1'27.813

 0.004 241.508
19 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+1.367

1'27.916

 0.103 241.225
20 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 20

+1.573

1'28.122

 0.206 240.661
View full results  

British GP FP1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

1'27.420

   242.594
2 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+0.134

1'27.554

 0.134 242.223
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.211

1'27.631

 0.077 242.010
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.309

1'27.729

 0.098 241.739
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.318

1'27.738

 0.009 241.715
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.374

1'27.794

 0.056 241.560
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.438

1'27.858

 0.064 241.384
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.483

1'27.903

 0.045 241.261
9 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.505

1'27.925

 0.022 241.201
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 24

+0.554

1'27.974

 0.049 241.066
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 22

+0.662

1'28.082

 0.108 240.771
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 26

+0.834

1'28.254

 0.172 240.301
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 24

+1.057

1'28.477

 0.223 239.696
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.116

1'28.536

 0.059 239.536
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.170

1'28.590

 0.054 239.390
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.229

1'28.649

 0.059 239.231
17 Australia J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 22

+1.315

1'28.735

 0.086 238.999
18 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 45 Williams Mercedes 24

+1.658

1'29.078

 0.343 238.078
19 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 37 Red Bull Red Bull 15

+1.850

1'29.270

 0.192 237.566
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 5

+2.444

1'29.864

 0.594 235.996
View full results  

F1 British GP: Norris completes Friday clean sweep as rain scuppers late FP2 runs
Circuits to have hosted the F1 British Grand Prix since its debut

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle

Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle
Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio

Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race
How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

F1 Formula 1
British GP
How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

The 10-year Silverstone record Hamilton is seeking to defend in 2024

The 10-year Silverstone record Hamilton is seeking to defend in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 10-year Silverstone record Hamilton is seeking to defend in 2024
How confidence-inducing Mercedes F1 car raises Russell's Silverstone hopes

How confidence-inducing Mercedes F1 car raises Russell's Silverstone hopes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How confidence-inducing Mercedes F1 car raises Russell's Silverstone hopes
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status

The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status
