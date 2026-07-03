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Formula 1
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LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - Hamilton leads Mercedes pair in sole Silverstone practice

Formula 1
British GP
LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - Hamilton leads Mercedes pair in sole Silverstone practice

LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - Hamilton pips Antonelli to Silverstone sprint pole

Formula 1
British GP
LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - Hamilton pips Antonelli to Silverstone sprint pole
Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Hamilton pips Antonelli to Silverstone sprint pole

Lewis Hamilton narrowly pipped Kimi Antonelli to sprint pole at Formula 1's British Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for Formula 1's British Grand Prix sprint, holding off his Mercedes successor Kimi Antonelli at Silverstone.

In a single-lap shoot-out on soft tyres, Antonelli set the provisionally fastest time, only for Hamilton to dip a mere 0.011s below the Italian's effort to clinch his first sprint pole since last year's Chinese Grand prix.

Hamilton's 1m28.376s lap was a full three tenths faster than what Red Bull's Max Verstappen could muster, with the Dutchman narrowly bumping Charles Leclerc to fourth.

In the second Mercedes, George Russell suffered a difficult SQ3 segment, losing two tenths through Silverstone's first sector on his way to fifth on the grid.

As expected before the weekend, McLaren struggled for performance compared to Mercedes and Ferrari, with a less aerodynamically efficient car, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took sixth and seventh respectively.

Isack Hadjar was ninth in the second Red Bull, while Racing Bulls continued its impressive streak of form by making it into SQ3 with both cars as Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top 10.

Lando Norris took sixth in qualifying for Saturday's sprint

Lando Norris took sixth in qualifying for Saturday's sprint

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton led the first barrage of laps from Antonelli in SQ2, which was run on Pirelli's medium tyres. Last year's British GP winner Norris survived a scare when he only just scraped through in 10th.

There was some improvement at Alpine after a tough Austrian weekend, but Pierre Gasly was still knocked out in 11th, followed by Audi duo Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg. Franco Colapinto was 14th in the second Alpine, ahead of the two Williams cars of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

In SQ1, none of the heavy hitters were under significant pressure, although Norris' effort only left him 10th as Hamilton led Leclerc - foreshadowing what would be a tricky session for the world champion.

At the back of the grid, Williams survived the segment with both cars, as Sainz held off a disappointed Oliver Bearman by 0.010s for the 16th and final spot. Both Haas cars were eliminated with Esteban Ocon in 19th, followed by both drivers from Cadillac and Aston Martin.

F1 British GP: Sprint qualifying results 

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 14

1'28.376

   S 239.970
2 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 15

+0.011

1'28.387

 0.011 S 239.940
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 12

+0.321

1'28.697

 0.310 S 239.101
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 14

+0.327

1'28.703

 0.006 S 239.085
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 15

+0.357

1'28.733

 0.030 S 239.004
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 15

+0.364

1'28.740

 0.007 S 238.985
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 12

+0.396

1'28.772

 0.032 S 238.899
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+0.459

1'28.835

 0.063 S 238.730
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 12

+0.551

1'28.927

 0.092 S 238.483
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 12

+0.991

1'29.367

 0.440 M 237.309
View full results

F1 British GP: Sprint qualifying results 

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