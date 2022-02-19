Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work
Formula 1 News

F1 break gave Albon “global view” of what it takes to be top driver

Alex Albon believes that he will be a better driver on his return to Formula 1 with Williams in 2022 after taking a year out last season.

F1 break gave Albon “global view” of what it takes to be top driver
Adam Cooper
By:

After being dropped by Red Bull, Albon spent last season racing in the DTM while also working on the Milton Keynes team's 2021 and 2022 F1 cars in its simulator.

He says the opportunity to take a step back while also assisting Max Verstappen’s successful title campaign has given him a “global view” of what it takes to succeed and puts him in a stronger position as he returns to the grid.

On Tuesday, Albon had his first taste of the new Williams FW44 in a shakedown run at a wet Silverstone.

“I feel like having that year out, I have had a bit more of a global view of what it takes to be to be a top tier driver, in the sense that I had the full picture of it,” he said.

“Sometimes when you're in the race weekend, when you're flat out, kind of in that zone, you only see the racetrack, and that's kind of your year.

“Last year, it was a very different role for me, it was a lot about developing the car, about seeing how the team operates, in fulfilling my development role as best as I could.

PLUS: The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

“And I feel like there's a lot of experience there, learning the ways in which an F1 team operates.

“I definitely can use that and bring that to Williams. And at the same time there's things which I've spent during last year reflecting and thinking, how can I do a better job?

“And that's not just one thing. That's a lot of little things, which obviously, I'm working on for this year. I still need to drive the car to work on them."

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Williams

Albon worked on the 2022 RB18 project even after he signed for Williams. However, while he experienced the new car in the simulator, he says he had no knowledge of what it might actually look like that could have benefitted his new team.

“I know, more or less what the car feels like,” he said.

“But it's hard always to compare, because the simulators themselves are different, the way that they operate, the way that they feel in terms of motion is so different.

“You can obviously get a feeling for things. But to really act on them, it takes a bit of time, it takes a bit of experience.

"Of course, I'm going to use everything that I know. At the same time, and I'm not an aerodynamicist, I don't know what the rear wing looks like on the RB18 or anything like that. I just know the feeling of it.

PLUS: How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

“The simulator is quite simple. You've got two wheels on the front of it, and you're inside of a monocoque. So yeah, it is hard in that sense.

“But I think what I will bring to Williams is just the way that they work and the way that they go about their business, more than anything else.

“And of course, on top of that cars have characteristics they carry even if the rules change as much as they do from last year to this year.

Red Bull launched a show car earlier this month, electing to keep its power dry until the first test

Red Bull launched a show car earlier this month, electing to keep its power dry until the first test

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“They always tend to keep their slight subtleties within the cars, it's quite a normal thing to happen.

“I think I have a good feeling of why the Red Bull car was fast, and I know how they exploited their lap time out of the car.

“And I know at the same time why the Williams was quick in some places, and I can see how these things sort themselves out.

“It's just kind of that balance of trying to use that knowledge that I do have to try and make us more competitive."

shares
comments

Related video

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work
Previous article

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Michael Andretti applies to FIA to enter F1 team for 2024
Formula 1

Michael Andretti applies to FIA to enter F1 team for 2024

Why Masi’s departure from F1 was an inevitable call
Formula 1

Why Masi’s departure from F1 was an inevitable call

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Plus
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Albon owns up to car key incident on first day at Willliams
Formula 1

Albon owns up to car key incident on first day at Willliams

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus
Formula 1

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring Norisring
DTM

Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring

Williams More
Williams
What sets the Williams FW44 apart from its F1 2022 rivals so far
Formula 1

What sets the Williams FW44 apart from its F1 2022 rivals so far

Why Williams revealed new F1 livery on show car Williams launch
Formula 1

Why Williams revealed new F1 livery on show car

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Plus
Formula 1

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Latest news

F1 break gave Albon “global view” of what it takes to be top driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 break gave Albon “global view” of what it takes to be top driver

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design
Formula 1 Formula 1

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Plus

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign

Formula 1
3 h
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Plus

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
Feb 14, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.