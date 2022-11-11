F1 Brazilian GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more

The Haas driver scored his and the team’s maiden F1 pole after being the first on the track in Q3 as the rain intensified, before George Russell’s off triggered a red flag which meant nobody could set a time before the track got too wet.

As a result, Magnussen’s opening effort in the top 10 shootout was enough to land a surprise pole ahead of the Brazilian GP sprint race.

Max Verstappen will join Magnussen on the front row for the sprint race, having locked up at Turn 8 on his sole Q3 lap before the rain and red flag, while Russell bagged third despite his spin and getting beached in the gravel.

Russell’s lap kept him ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris who took fourth in qualifying, despite missing the Thursday track activities due to food poisoning.

Meanwhile, it was a nightmare Q3 for Ferrari, who sent Charles Leclerc out on intermediate tyres before the rain fully arrived and failed to call him in before starting a timed lap.

That meant he lost any opportunity to set a representative lap time as he was caught out by the red flag when he switched back to softs too late. Leclerc will duly start the sprint race in 10th place.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, receives his Pirelli Pole Position award from Felipe Massa Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

The sprint race for the Brazilian GP starts at 4.30pm local time (7.30pm GMT). The sprint race will cover 24 laps or 60 minutes.

Date: Saturday 12th November 2022

Start time: 4.30pm local time – 7.30pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch F1 Brazilian GP sprint race?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Brazilian GP sprint race coverage starting at 6:30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Start time: 6:30pm GMT 12th November 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the sprint race here.

When can I watch the highlights of the F1 Brazilian GP sprint race?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the sprint race for the Brazilian GP at 11:10pm GMT on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 65 minutes, covering both the sprint race and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 11:10pm GMT 12th November 2022

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Brazilian GP sprint race be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Brazilian GP sprint race will start at 7:30pm GMT on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Interlagos?

Warm but cloudy weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of the sprint race at Interlagos, with a fair chance of rain. The temperature is set to be 22 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, two degrees colder than Mexican GP qualifying last time out.

2022 F1 Brazilian GP sprint race starting grid