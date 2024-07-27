All Series
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Here's all you need to know to enjoy the Belgian GP

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The Ferrari driver inherited pole for a second consecutive year at Spa-Francorchamps, as Max Verstappen topped qualifying but, with his 10-place grid penalty for an engine change, it drops him down to 11th.

Leclerc will be joined on the front row by Sergio Perez, who scraped through Q2 by 0.003s clear of Alex Albon, only to launch himself close to a provisional pole after Verstappen’s penalty, only to be pipped by Leclerc’s final lap.

Despite abandoning a Mercedes floor update, Lewis Hamilton will start third on the grid ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while George Russell is set to start sixth in the sister Mercedes.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will line up seventh with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso eighth, ahead of Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Albon (Williams) also in front of Verstappen.

When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 28 July 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The 14th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Belgian GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 28 July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Belgian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Belgian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST. The race will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 1pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 12:30pm BST Sunday 28 July 2024, 1pm BST Sunday 28 July 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Belgian GP.

When can I watch the F1 Belgian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Belgian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 28 July 2024

Will the F1 Belgian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Belgian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Belgian GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and cloudy conditions at Spa-Francorchamps, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Belgian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 44 laps of Spa-Francorchamps, covering a total race distance of 308.052km.

F1 Belgian GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'53.754

 221.657
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.011

1'53.765

 221.635
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.081

1'53.835

 221.499
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.227

1'53.981

 221.215
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.273

1'54.027

 221.126
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.430

1'54.184

 220.822
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.723

1'54.477

 220.257
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.011

1'54.765

 219.704
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.056

1'54.810

 219.618
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.719

1'54.473

 220.265
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'53.159

 222.822
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.881

1'54.635

 219.953
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+0.928

1'54.682

 219.863
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.010

1'54.764

 219.706
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.962

1'55.716

 217.898
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+2.554

1'56.308

 216.789
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+2.746

1'56.500

 216.432
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+3.476

1'57.230

 215.084
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+4.021

1'57.775

 214.089
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+2.839

1'56.593

 216.259
View full results  

