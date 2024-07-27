F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.



The Ferrari driver inherited pole for a second consecutive year at Spa-Francorchamps, as Max Verstappen topped qualifying but, with his 10-place grid penalty for an engine change, it drops him down to 11th.



Leclerc will be joined on the front row by Sergio Perez, who scraped through Q2 by 0.003s clear of Alex Albon, only to launch himself close to a provisional pole after Verstappen’s penalty, only to be pipped by Leclerc’s final lap.



Despite abandoning a Mercedes floor update, Lewis Hamilton will start third on the grid ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while George Russell is set to start sixth in the sister Mercedes.



Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will line up seventh with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso eighth, ahead of Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Albon (Williams) also in front of Verstappen.

When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 28 July 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The 14th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Belgian GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 28 July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.



Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Belgian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Belgian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST. The race will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 1pm BST.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

• Start time: 12:30pm BST Sunday 28 July 2024, 1pm BST Sunday 28 July 2024



Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Belgian GP.

When can I watch the F1 Belgian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Belgian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.



For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.



Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 28 July 2024

Will the F1 Belgian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.



Live coverage of the Belgian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Belgian GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and cloudy conditions at Spa-Francorchamps, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Belgian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 44 laps of Spa-Francorchamps, covering a total race distance of 308.052km.

F1 Belgian GP starting grid