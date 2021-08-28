Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash Next / Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

By:

Max Verstappen took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, as McLaren’s Lando Norris crashed heavily in Q3 after topping the opening sessions and Williams's George Russell starred to grab second place on the grid.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Verstappen will start ahead of Russell and world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after the one-hour qualifying session, which was twice delayed due to rain and to clear away Norris's wrecked car.

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Russell

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'59.765   210.532
2 United Kingdom George Russell 2'00.086 0.321 209.969
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 2'00.099 0.334 209.946
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 2'00.864 1.099 208.617
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel 2'00.935 1.170 208.495
6 France Pierre Gasly 2'01.164 1.399 208.101
7 Mexico Sergio Perez 2'02.112 2.347 206.485
8 France Esteban Ocon 2'03.513 3.748 204.143
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris      
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'57.721   214.187
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'58.056   213.579
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 1'58.137   213.433
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas 2'02.502 2.737 205.828
14 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'58.205   213.310
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 2'02.306 2.541 206.158
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 2'02.413 2.648 205.978
17 Germany Mick Schumacher 2'03.973 4.208 203.386
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 2'04.452 4.687 202.603
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 2'04.939 5.174 201.813
20 Canada Lance Stroll 1'58.231   213.263
View full results

What happened in Q1?

After a short delay due to heavy rain and standing water, the session began on a wet track surface. In the opening moments, Hamilton and Bottas both ran wide at Bruxelles on wet tyres as Williams’s Russell set the pace on intermediates. His team-mate Latifi spun at Fagnes on his first flying lap (also on intermediates) but then got to within 0.6s of Russell for P2.

That sent the wet-shod majority into the pits for inters. Pole position then switched hands relentlessly with Sainz, Perez, Ricciardo, Leclerc, Russell (again), Verstappen, Norris all taking turns in P1.

In the closing moments, Norris’s 1m58.776s was the target – and was momentarily toppled by Verstappen’s 1m58.717s but Norris grabbed it back with 1m58.301s.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher (Haas), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa) and Nikita Mazepin (Haas).

Belgian Grand Prix Q1 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 9 1'58.301     213.137
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 1'58.717 0.416 0.416 212.390
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 8 1'59.218 0.917 0.501 211.498
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 9 1'59.334 1.033 0.116 211.292
5 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 9 1'59.864 1.563 0.530 210.358
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 8 1'59.870 1.569 0.006 210.347
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 9 2'00.175 1.874 0.305 209.814
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 9 2'00.387 2.086 0.212 209.444
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8 2'00.728 2.427 0.341 208.852
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 9 2'00.966 2.665 0.238 208.442
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 8 2'01.184 2.883 0.218 208.067
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 8 2'01.583 3.282 0.399 207.384
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 9 2'01.597 3.296 0.014 207.360
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 2'01.653 3.352 0.056 207.264
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 8 2'01.824 3.523 0.171 206.973
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 9 2'02.306 4.005 0.482 206.158
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 9 2'02.413 4.112 0.107 205.978
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 9 2'03.973 5.672 1.560 203.386
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 9 2'04.452 6.151 0.479 202.603
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 8 2'04.939 6.638 0.487 201.813
View full results

What happened in Q2?

In Q2, the track was slowly drying out but more rain was forecast. Mercedes started on used intermediates, but quickly bailed out on that idea and joined the rest on fresh inters after one lap.

Norris again set the initial pace, at 1m57.235s, but Verstappen took over the top spot with 1m56.559s. The Mercedes duo were struggling to make the cutoff and were forced into using a third set of inters.

In the closing moments, Norris took P1 on a new set of inters with 1m56.025s, two tenths ahead of Hamilton and Bottas. "That was way too close, guys," said Hamilton.

Knocked out at this point were Leclerc, Latifi, Sainz, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Stroll (Aston Martin) – who will start last due to his five-place grid penalty from the Hungarian GP.

Belgian Grand Prix Q2 results: Norris fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 8 1'56.025     217.318
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 8 1'56.229 0.204 0.204 216.937
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 8 1'56.295 0.270 0.066 216.814
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 8 1'56.440 0.415 0.145 216.544
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 1'56.559 0.534 0.119 216.323
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 7 1'56.814 0.789 0.255 215.850
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 7 1'56.886 0.861 0.072 215.717
8 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 8 1'56.950 0.925 0.064 215.599
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 8 1'57.127 1.102 0.177 215.274
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 8 1'57.354 1.329 0.227 214.857
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8 1'57.721 1.696 0.367 214.187
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 8 1'58.056 2.031 0.335 213.579
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 7 1'58.137 2.112 0.081 213.433
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 1'58.205 2.180 0.068 213.310
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 7 1'58.231 2.206 0.026 213.263
View full results

What happened in Q3?

Before the top-10 shootout, the heavens opened once more so the track was fully wet again – sending teams scrambling for full wets. Both Norris and Vettel, who went out first, complained of “aquaplaning” and “too much water” respectively – with Vettel requesting a red flag moments before Norris crashed heavily at Eau Rouge.

After a lengthy delay to retrieve the wreckage and wait for weather conditions to improve, Q3 resumed with eight minutes remaining. Most drivers went out on intermediates, with Ocon and Russell on wets pitting immediately coming in to join them.

Hamilton set the benchmark at 2m01.552s, 0.5s ahead of Perez, 0.9s faster than Verstappen and 1.5s clear of Bottas.

On the final run, Russell produced a stunning lap of 2m00.086s, with Hamilton slower 0.013s. Verstappen then unleashed his 1m59.765s, 0.321s clear of Russell. Hamilton qualified third, ahead of Ricciardo, Vettel, Gasly, Perez, Bottas and Ocon.

Bottas has a five-place grid penalty, which drops him to 13th.

Belgian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole, Norris crashes

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 1'59.765     210.532
2 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 7 2'00.086 0.321 0.321 209.969
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 2'00.099 0.334 0.013 209.946
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 6 2'00.864 1.099 0.765 208.617
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 7 2'00.935 1.170 0.071 208.495
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 6 2'01.164 1.399 0.229 208.101
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 6 2'02.112 2.347 0.948 206.485
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 6 2'02.502 2.737 0.390 205.828
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 7 2'03.513 3.748 1.011 204.143
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 2        
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

Previous article

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

Next article

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

59 min
2
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

33 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

22 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

59 min
5
Formula 1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

1 h
Latest news
Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa
F1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa

5m
Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
F1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

14m
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
F1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

33m
Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2
F1

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2

48m
F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
F1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

59m
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction
Video Inside
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
6 h
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
20 h
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes won't stop big crashes at Spa

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.