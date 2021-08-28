Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash Next / F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Qualifying report

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

By:

Max Verstappen beat George Russell to take pole in a wet qualifying for Formula 1’s 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, which was disrupted by a huge Q3 crash for Lando Norris.

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

Lewis Hamilton completed the top three, with Valtteri Bottas down in eighth in the second Mercedes.

Rain intensifying ahead of Q3 meant conditions switched back to the drivers needing full wets, after the intermediates had been the tyres of choice in Q1 and Q2.

Norris, who had set the fastest times in Q1 and Q2, reported some aquaplaning on his Q3 outlap, where Sebastian Vettel, following shortly just behind the McLaren, called for the session to be stopped.

After Russell had led the pack into the opening laps of the shootout, Norris’s correction to a slight snap of oversteer through the second part of Eau Rouge sent his car spearing left and into the barriers side-on just before Raidillon and the top of the hill.

The huge impact ripped off two wheels and damaged all four corners of the McLaren, which bounced off the barriers and spun around wildly several times before coming to rest in the runoff beyond Raidillon.

After Vettel had stopped to check Norris was ok, the Briton was able to climb from his car and the session was halted for over 40 minutes as the wreckage was cleared away and the FIA then assessed the conditions to allow for a restart.

When it did, Esteban Ocon and Russell led the pack out on full wets, but they pitted at the end of their outlaps to join the rest of the Q3 runners on the inters.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton and Bottas therefore set the first timed laps of Q3, with Hamilton leading after the first Q3 runs had been completed with a 2m01.552s, while Verstappen slotted in nearly a second adrift of his title rival at this stage.

On the final runs, Russell, who had only just completed his first timed lap on Q3 and gone ninth fastest, stayed on it for a second successive lap and stunned the drivers trailing in his wake by setting what at the time were the best sectors of Q3 in the opening two thirds of the lap.

Russell shot up to provisional pole, while Hamilton, who was following the Mercedes junior, could not beat his countryman and ended up 0.013s adrift.

But Verstappen still had to complete his lap and his fastest Q3 time in the middle sector, allied to personal bests in the other two, meant he snuck into pole at the last moment with a 1m59.765s – the only driver to get under the 2ms bracket in the final part of qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo took fourth for McLaren, ahead of Vettel and Pierre Gasly, while Sergio Perez, who had been second fastest once all the drivers had completed their first runs in Q3, took seventh – Perez the only driver of the top nine not to set a personal best on his final Q3 lap.

Bottas took eighth but will start five places further back thanks to his grid penalty for causing the crash at the head of the pack at the first corner of the Hungarian GP.

Ocon took ninth, with Norris classified ninth but possibly facing a grid drop if the repairs to his car mean taking new restricted components or starting from the pitlane.

In Q2, the story was mainly about the Mercedes drivers having to pit twice to change their inters after initially being sent out on used sets.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

This put them out of sync with the rest of the pack, meaning they spent most of Q2 at the foot of the times and were sitting down in 11th and 12th ahead of the final runs.

But after coming in to take a second new set of inters for Q2 – their third overall in qualifying – Hamilton and Bottas improved enough to get through safely.

Behind them, Ricciardo’s jump with his final effort in Q2 knocked out Charles Leclerc in 11th – the Ferrari driver paying the price for not bettering his personal best times in sectors two and three on his final lap.

Nicholas Latifi took 12th for Williams – his best F1 qualifying result – after being shuffled back by others also improving late in Q2, but the Canadian did set a personal best on his final lap – as did Fernando Alonso on his way to taking 14th.

Either side of the Alpine driver were Carlos Sainz Jr, who pitted at the end of his final timed lap in the middle segment, and Lance Stroll, who missed setting a final Q2 time as he could not complete a late out lap in time.

Like Bottas, Stroll will drop five places on Sunday’s grid for causing the second shunt at the start of the Budapest race last time out.

In Q1, which was delayed by 12 minutes as the FIA assessed how wet the conditions were around the circuit following rain falling ahead of qualifying starting, the Williams drivers led the pack out as the only two drivers running the intermediates.

Although Latifi spun at the Fanges chicane on his first flying lap – going around again on the sodden, puddled-filled grass beyond the sequence – the Williams pair proved that the inters were the tyres to have and the rest of the pack switched from full wets after every driver had completed at least one run.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Russell and Latifi were shuffled down the order as the drivers found time with every lap they completed on the inters, despite the threat of further rain falling.

Although several drivers – including Ricciardo, Alonso and Hungarian GP winner Ocon were under pressure come the end of Q1 – personal bests on their final runs from Antonio Giovinazzi and Yuki Tsunoda were not enough to get them through.

The Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri drivers were knocked out in 16th and 17th respectively, while Mick Schumacher took 18th for Haas despite not completing his fastest time on his last Q1 lap.

Kimi Raikkonen did produce his best right at the end of the opening segment, but that was only good enough for 19th and ahead of Nikita Mazepin at the rear of the field.

Belgian GP qualifying results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'59.765  
2 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 2'00.086 0.321
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 2'00.099 0.334
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 2'00.864 1.099
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 2'00.935 1.170
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 2'01.164 1.399
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 2'02.112 2.347
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 2'03.513 3.748
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes    
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'57.721  
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'58.056  
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1'58.137  
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 2'02.502 2.737
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'58.205  
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2'02.306 2.541
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 2'02.413 2.648
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 2'03.973 4.208
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2'04.452 4.687
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 2'04.939 5.174
20 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'58.231  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

Previous article

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

Next article

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

21 h
2
Formula 1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

55 min
3
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

3 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

4 h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

21 h
Latest news
F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
F1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

9m
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash
F1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

9m
Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash
F1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

55m
How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe
F1

How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe

2 h
Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
F1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

3 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
6 h
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
20 h
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021

Latest news

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.