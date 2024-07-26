F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The British driver led a McLaren 1-2 in second practice at Spa-Francorchamps, just days after being the second part of a McLaren 1-2 at the Hungarian GP following team order controversy.

Max Verstappen, who was quickest in opening practice by over half a second, took third place in FP2 just 0.002s slower than Oscar Piastri in second.

The Red Bull driver heads into qualifying in the knowledge that he will take a 10-place grid drop into the Belgian GP following an engine change outside of his allocation.

Ferrari showed signs of recovery as Charles Leclerc took fourth and Carlos Sainz was fifth in second practice, having been braced for its high-speed bouncing issue to be a factor at Spa.

George Russell finished in sixth place on the timesheet for Mercedes in the second session, ahead of Esteban Ocon in seventh for Alpine after he completed just one lap in FP1 due to a water leak.

With Kevin Magnussen in eighth for Haas, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes rounded out the top 10 in FP2.

Yuki Tsunoda, who ended the day slowest overall, takes a back of the grid penalty into the Spa round following a full power unit change for his RB.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Belgian GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 27 July 2024

Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Belgian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Belgian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 3pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 2:15pm BST Saturday 27 July 2024, 3pm BST Saturday 27 July

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Belgian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Belgian GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 7:30pm BST Saturday 27 July 2024

Will F1 Belgian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Belgian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps?

Mixed conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps. The temperature is set to be 20 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a high chance of rain and low winds.

FP2 Results

FP1 Results