Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lando Norris topped the Friday practice times for McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The British driver led a McLaren 1-2 in second practice at Spa-Francorchamps, just days after being the second part of a McLaren 1-2 at the Hungarian GP following team order controversy.

Max Verstappen, who was quickest in opening practice by over half a second, took third place in FP2 just 0.002s slower than Oscar Piastri in second.

The Red Bull driver heads into qualifying in the knowledge that he will take a 10-place grid drop into the Belgian GP following an engine change outside of his allocation.

Ferrari showed signs of recovery as Charles Leclerc took fourth and Carlos Sainz was fifth in second practice, having been braced for its high-speed bouncing issue to be a factor at Spa.

George Russell finished in sixth place on the timesheet for Mercedes in the second session, ahead of Esteban Ocon in seventh for Alpine after he completed just one lap in FP1 due to a water leak.

With Kevin Magnussen in eighth for Haas, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes rounded out the top 10 in FP2.

Yuki Tsunoda, who ended the day slowest overall, takes a back of the grid penalty into the Spa round following a full power unit change for his RB.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Belgian GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 27 July 2024
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Belgian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Belgian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 3pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 2:15pm BST Saturday 27 July 2024, 3pm BST Saturday 27 July

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Belgian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Belgian GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 7:30pm BST Saturday 27 July 2024

Will F1 Belgian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Belgian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps?

Mixed conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps. The temperature is set to be 20 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a high chance of rain and low winds.

FP2 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 19

1'42.260

   246.571
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.215

1'42.475

 0.215 246.054
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+0.217

1'42.477

 0.002 246.049
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.577

1'42.837

 0.360 245.188
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.838

1'43.098

 0.261 244.567
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+1.030

1'43.290

 0.192 244.112
7 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 23

+1.141

1'43.401

 0.111 243.850
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.225

1'43.485

 0.084 243.652
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.244

1'43.504

 0.019 243.607
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+1.259

1'43.519

 0.015 243.572
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+1.272

1'43.532

 0.013 243.542
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+1.278

1'43.538

 0.006 243.527
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.415

1'43.675

 0.137 243.206
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 21

+1.563

1'43.823

 0.148 242.859
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+1.569

1'43.829

 0.006 242.845
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.586

1'43.846

 0.017 242.805
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.632

1'43.892

 0.046 242.698
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 24

+1.966

1'44.226

 0.334 241.920
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+2.042

1'44.302

 0.076 241.744
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+2.088

1'44.348

 0.046 241.637
FP1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

1'43.372

   243.919
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.531

1'43.903

 0.531 242.672
3 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 21

+0.727

1'44.099

 0.196 242.215
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.853

1'44.225

 0.126 241.922
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.907

1'44.279

 0.054 241.797
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.934

1'44.306

 0.027 241.734
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.957

1'44.329

 0.023 241.681
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24

+1.043

1'44.415

 0.086 241.482
9 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+1.202

1'44.574

 0.159 241.115
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+1.327

1'44.699

 0.125 240.827
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.461

1'44.833

 0.134 240.519
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 19

+1.549

1'44.921

 0.088 240.317
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+1.578

1'44.950

 0.029 240.251
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.783

1'45.155

 0.205 239.783
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.939

1'45.311

 0.156 239.427
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 23

+2.192

1'45.564

 0.253 238.854
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.273

1'45.645

 0.081 238.671
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.440

1'45.812

 0.167 238.294
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+2.623

1'45.995

 0.183 237.882
20 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 1

 

    
