Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Live: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying Next / Szafnauer denies breakdown in Alonso relationship
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Practice report

F1 Belgian GP: Perez tops final practice as Leclerc crashes

Sergio Perez led a Red Bull 1-2 in final practice ahead of Formula 1’s 2022 Belgian Grand Prix as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc spun into the wall.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Belgian GP: Perez tops final practice as Leclerc crashes

The Mexican, who had been decidedly off the pace on Friday, returned to Spa and led the way over defending champion Max Verstappen, while Carlos Sainz headed up the Scuderia charge in third.

The Aston Martins were the first cars to hit the track, both drivers donning a set of mediums tyres to lead out Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez - the pair taking on the red-walled soft Pirellis.

Hamilton was the first to complete a lap but circulated seven seconds off the eventual pace to leave the Alfa Romeo double act as the first to post anything like a representative lap time.

After seven minutes of the hour, using a fresh set of C4 softs, Zhou Guanyu propelled himself to the top of the leaderboard courtesy of a 1m47.795s effort.

That placed him a little over a tenth quicker than his team-mate Valtteri Bottas. The Finn was the fastest driver of all through sectors one and two but lost out in the final part of the lap.

Regardless, the Alfas were initially clear by 2.2s after 10 minutes - helped by Verstappen locking the front-right into La Source before complaining of all-round tyre overheating.

After 10 minutes, only the Ferrari and Haas cars had yet to emerge - the Scuderia likely working to save a set of tyres after an ill-fated strategy that bet on hards in Hungary.

With Hamilton struggling in ninth after a massive bout of oversteer through the Bus Stop chicane, before Daniel Ricciardo did similar, the Aston Martins charged to third and fourth, led by Lance Stroll.

Kevin Magnussen finally emerged after 21 minutes, the Dane suffering an electrical shutdown in FP1, but as he came out the other Haas was called back to the pits - the team having spotted an issue for Mick Schumacher after only six laps of running.

But Magnussen was straight into the groove, running third on a set of softs to lap just two tenths shy of Zhou thanks to the fastest run of anyone through S2 at that time.

It would be another four minutes before the Ferraris finally hit the track, with Sainz soon moving to the top of the charts thanks to his 1m46.461s qualifying simulation on softs.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Erik Junius

Leclerc was four tenths slower than his team-mate after the first go, the Monegasque set for a hefty grid penalty for engine and gearbox changes along with Lando Norris, Schumacher, Zhou and Verstappen.

Red Bull responded as Perez turned in a 1m45.972s to run half a second quicker but Verstappen would remain only 12th after locking up into the Bus Stop chicane.

He then backed off completely under instruction, having supposedly missed a yellow flag for the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly running wide through Blanchimont.

The defending champion would be investigated for this but was cleared before the end of the session. This interruption prompted Verstappen to run again, having set the fastest time of anyone through the second sector - the twisty run from Les Combes to Stavelot.

So, with 20 minutes to go, Verstappen stitched together an improved run to move fastest over his team-mate by 0.5s and a full 1s ahead of Sainz as the Red Bull RB18s came to the fore.

Ferrari’s retaliation was then ruined by Leclerc crashing to bring out a red flag.

His F1-75 snapped on turn in into Les Fagnes and he spun across the gravel to nudge into the outside tyre wall - although he seemed to escape without obvious damage.

Despite Leclerc resuming shortly after, the red flag was called into action very rapidly to bring about a three-minute halt.

When the session resumed for a final shootout, Verstappen improved down to a 1m45.184s over the line thanks to his work in sectors two and three.

But Perez’s superior last-ditch run through the first part of the lap meant he took the FP3 bragging rights on a 1m45.047s to lead the way by a tenth over Sainz.

Norris ended up fourth ahead of Fernando Alonso, while Mercedes’ best return was George Russell in sixth as Leclerc was limited to seventh.

Behind Sebastian Vettel in eighth - the AMR22 slowing on the cooldown lap with the powertrain cycled into limp mode before restarting - Esteban Ocon ran to ninth.

However, the Alpine racer complained that Sainz had held him up through Eau Rouge to ruin an improved lap. Gasly clocked 10th ahead of Ricciardo, Hamilton and the two low-downforce Williams - Nicholas Latifi pipping Alex Albon with fastest run of the session through the high-speed first sector.

F1 Belgian GP - FP3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 19 1'45.047    
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 19 1'45.184 0.137 0.137
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 13 1'45.824 0.777 0.640
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 20 1'45.965 0.918 0.141
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 16 1'46.061 1.014 0.096
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 19 1'46.071 1.024 0.010
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 12 1'46.120 1.073 0.049
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 18 1'46.166 1.119 0.046
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 24 1'46.601 1.554 0.435
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 19 1'46.604 1.557 0.003
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 18 1'46.646 1.599 0.042
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 20 1'46.769 1.722 0.123
13 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 20 1'46.811 1.764 0.042
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 20 1'46.836 1.789 0.025
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'46.881 1.834 0.045
16 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 16 1'46.975 1.928 0.094
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 14 1'46.982 1.935 0.007
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 1'47.035 1.988 0.053
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'47.089 2.042 0.054
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 6 1'52.494 7.447 5.405
View full results
shares
comments
Live: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Previous article

Live: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Next article

Szafnauer denies breakdown in Alonso relationship

Szafnauer denies breakdown in Alonso relationship
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return Belgian GP
Formula 1

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return

Verstappen: Spa track changes will create "more cautious" Belgian GP start Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Spa track changes will create "more cautious" Belgian GP start

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Latest news

Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car

Mercedes has explained why it elected not to run its stand-out AMG ‘Red Pig’ tribute livery on its Formula 1 car at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return

Williams believes a “cheap upgrade” for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix weekend helped Alex Albon land the best grid position since his return to Formula 1.

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Wolff question’s Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff question’s Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
42m
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
22 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.