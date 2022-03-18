Tickets Subscribe
All me
Previous / Magnussen "can't believe" situation at improved Haas F1 team
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

F1 Bahrain GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped Friday practice for Red Bull ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 opening round, the Bahrain Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Bahrain GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The new era of F1 with ground effects car has arrived, which looks set to tighten up the competitive order and provide plenty of surprises up and down the grid.

Defending F1 world champion Verstappen went fastest in FP2 with a 1m31.936s for Red Bull, beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.087s, with his team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr taking third place to cap off a similarly impressive showing for Ferrari.

George Russell ended the second practice session in fourth for Mercedes, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton down in ninth place at the end of Friday’s running, with the seven-time F1 world champion fearing his team faced “much bigger problems” than its 2021 struggles.

Nico Hulkenberg made a decent start at Aston Martin, standing in for Sebastian Vettel who was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, as he ended Friday in 17th place overall but just 0.103s off team-mate Lance Stroll.

Elsewhere, Daniel Ricciardo was back in action for McLaren after he missed the Bahrain F1 test due to his own COVID-19 positive test, and completed Friday down in 18th place having lost a chunk of running time due to a water pressure problem.

What time does qualifying start for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Bahrain GP starts at 6pm local time (3pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 19th March 2022
Start time: 6pm local time - 3pm GMT

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the evening of Saturday (qualifying) or Sunday (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Bahrain GP qualifying coverage starting at 2pm GMT. Qualifying will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
· Start time: 2:00pm GMT 19th March 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of Bahrain GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Bahrain GP at 7:30pm GMT on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 7:30pm GMT 19th March 2022

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Will Bahrain GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Bahrain GP qualifying will start at 2:55pm GMT on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Bahrain International Circuit?

Dry, warm and clear weather is forecast for Saturday evening for the start of qualifying at the Bahrain international Circuit. The temperature is set to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix free practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'31.936  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'32.023 0.087
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 1'32.520 0.584
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'32.529 0.593
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'32.877 0.941
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'32.951 1.015
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'32.958 1.022
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'33.085 1.149
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'33.144 1.208
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'33.183 1.247
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'33.280 1.344
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'33.360 1.424
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'33.621 1.685
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'33.789 1.853
15 China Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1'33.953 2.017
16 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'33.958 2.022
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1'34.061 2.125
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'34.166 2.230
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'34.486 2.550
20 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'34.735 2.799
View full results

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix free practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'34.193  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'34.557 0.364
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 1'34.611 0.418
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'34.629 0.436
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'34.742 0.549
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'34.814 0.621
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'34.943 0.750
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'35.000 0.807
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'35.028 0.835
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'35.050 0.857
11 China Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1'35.053 0.860
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'35.151 0.958
13 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'35.644 1.451
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1'35.815 1.622
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'35.923 1.730
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'36.304 2.111
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'36.402 2.209
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'36.536 2.343
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'36.804 2.611
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo    
View full results
Magnussen "can't believe" situation at improved Haas F1 team
Magnussen "can’t believe" situation at improved Haas F1 team
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
