Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon FP1 failure Next / F1 Bahrain GP practice results: Verstappen fastest on Friday
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Practice report

F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc by 0.087s in FP2

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set the fastest time in second practice for the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, leading Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.087 seconds.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc by 0.087s in FP2

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished down in fourth and ninth place respectively.

In the only representative practice session of the weekend given its evening setting, the field headed out in unusually cool temperatures – 17 degrees C air temperature – with a strong headwind blowing down the main straight at the Sakhir venue.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was the first driver to head out – running the yellow-walled medium tyres that all drivers bar McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo used for their initial FP2 laps.

Magunussen duly set the first place benchmark at 1m34.572s, which was soon beaten by Carlos Sainz Jr as the Ferrari driver followed Magnussen through during the early running.

But Leclerc, running shortly behind his team-mate, posted a 1m33.121s that stood as the top time until nearly the end of the opening 30 minutes of the one-hour session.

Hamilton and the Red Bull drivers were the last drivers to appear on the mediums, with the Mercedes driver having to wait in his garage as his team finalised last minute set-up changes that included switching him to the floor specification that team-mate Russell used in FP1 earlier on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton complained his car was “still bouncing a lot” even with that switch and he also had a big lock-up on his opening flying lap on the mediums that sent him deep and nearly off track at the exit of the first corner.

He languished down the field at this stage, while the Red Bull pair – with Sergio Perez only joining the fray after the opening quarter had elapsed – ran over half a second adrift of Leclerc’s best during their medium tyre running.

When 20 minutes had passed, the switch to the soft tyres for qualifying simulation running took place, led by Aston Martin pair Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll.

They climbed the order as a result, but could not better Leclerc’s time on the harder mediums – with the Monegasque’s benchmark finally beaten by Alpine’s Fernando Alonso on a soft tyre effort that yielded a 1m32.877s after 26 minutes had passed.

Sainz’s first run on the softs did get him ahead of Leclerc’s medium tyre time, but only just as he lost time in the final sector.

With his first run on the softs a minute after Alonso’s time had come in, Leclerc roared back to the top spot with a 1m32.263s that featured then purple times in all three sectors.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Perez led Red Bull’s efforts on the softs as the opening half hour ended, but he wound up 0.6s slower than Leclerc with a slow middle sector.

Just inside the session’s second half, Verstappen went for his qualifying sim flier and beat Leclerc in the opening sector.

He shipped a fraction in the middle part of the lap but recovered enough time by the end to go fastest on a 1m31.936s that stood as the best time to the end of the session.

A few minutes later, Leclerc went for a second go on the softs and with a stronger final sector, although with a slower middle sector than his personal best, he closed to nearly match Verstappen’s time.

Before that, the Mercedes drivers had posted their soft tyre efforts, with Russell leading the way, albeit 0.593s slower than Verstappen.

Hamilton had had to abandon his first flying lap on the softs after he locked up again at Turn 1 and went deep, the seven-time world champion reporting a “problem with the front brakes” that were “pulling” on his front-right corner, and Mercedes later explaining he was also losing out with a malfunctioning DRS.

Hamilton’s soft tyre time was a 1m33.144 that ended up as the ninth fastest time, 1.208s behind Verstappen’s best.

Sainz finished with the third quickest time as he was given another attempt on the softs early in the sessions final third, where the field switched to the traditional long-run data gathering for race preparations.

He jumped to finish 0.584s slower than Verstappen, but ahead of Russell and Alonso.

Valtteri Bottas recovered from his misfire-mangled FP1 to finish sixth with 29 laps completed for Alfa Romeo, ending up ahead of Perez and Mick Schumacher in the lead Haas.

Magnussen followed his team-mate the other side of Hamilton in 10th place.

Lando Norris finished with the 11th fastest time ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was another driver reporting severe porpoising during the early running.

Ricciardo finished with the lowest lap count – 12 – as he sat out the end of the session as McLaren worked on the rear of his MCL36 in the pits.

Leclerc’s session ended on a down note as it was announced he and Yuki Tsunoda are under investigation for an incident between them at the exit of the Turn 8 hairpin, with the AlphaTauri appearing to get in the Ferrari’s way as they accelerated out of the left-hand, downhill corner.

F1 Bahrain GP free practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'31.936  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'32.023 0.087
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari Ferrari 1'32.520 0.584
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'32.529 0.593
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'32.877 0.941
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'32.951 1.015
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'32.958 1.022
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'33.085 1.149
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'33.144 1.208
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'33.183 1.247
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'33.280 1.344
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'33.360 1.424
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'33.621 1.685
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1'33.789 1.853
15 China Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'33.953 2.017
16 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'33.958 2.022
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin Mercedes 1'34.061 2.125
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'34.166 2.230
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'34.486 2.550
20 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'34.735 2.799
View full results
shares
comments
Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon FP1 failure
Previous article

Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon FP1 failure
Next article

F1 Bahrain GP practice results: Verstappen fastest on Friday

F1 Bahrain GP practice results: Verstappen fastest on Friday
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Hamilton vows to be a more aggressive driver in F1 2022 Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Hamilton vows to be a more aggressive driver in F1 2022

Verstappen: F1 doesn't need to see full FIA report into Abu Dhabi Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 doesn't need to see full FIA report into Abu Dhabi

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

Latest news

F1 Bahrain GP practice results: Verstappen fastest on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP practice results: Verstappen fastest on Friday

F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc by 0.087s in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc by 0.087s in FP2

Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon FP1 failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon FP1 failure

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.