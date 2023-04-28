F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1’s new format for the sprint race weekends makes its debut at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch the sprint qualifying and sprint race.
Fresh for 2023, F1 has revamped its sprint race schedule, which makes the Saturday action a standalone event, with a new sprint qualifying session on Saturday morning replacing the previous second practice session.
Sprint qualifying will set the grid for the sprint race on Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s qualifying session therefore sets the grid for the grand prix on Sunday, and Charles Leclerc managed to beat Max Verstappen to pole position.
What time does sprint qualifying start for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Sprint qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP starts at 12.30pm local time (9.30am BST), using a shorter version of the traditional Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 29 April 2023
Start time: 12.30pm local time – 9.30am BST
What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
The sprint race for the Azerbaijan GP starts at 5.30pm local time (2.30pm BST), covering a distance of 17 laps or 60 minutes.
Date: Saturday 29 April 2023
Start time: 5.30pm local time – 2.30pm BST
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Livestreaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels, which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.
How can I watch F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint qualifying and the sprint race?
In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Azerbaijan GP sprint qualifying coverage starting at 9:00am BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, and sprint race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.
Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time – Sprint Qualifying: 9:00am BST 29 April 2023
Start time – Sprint Race: 1:30pm BST 29 April 2023
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of sprint qualifying and the sprint race here.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint qualifying and the sprint race?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of sprint qualifying and the sprint race for the Azerbaijan GP at 7:50pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both sprint qualifying and the sprint race and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.
Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 7:50pm BST 29 April 2023
Will F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint qualifying and the sprint race be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Azerbaijan GP sprint qualifying will start at 9:30am BST on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
Coverage of the Azerbaijan GP sprint race will start at 2:30pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.
What's the weather forecast for sprint qualifying and the sprint race in Baku?
Dry and sunny weather conditions with a low chance of rain is forecast for all of Saturday at the Baku City Circuit. The temperature is set to reach highs of 23 degrees Celsius at the start of the sprint race.
