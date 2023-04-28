Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton explains undercover BTCC spectator outing to support brother Nicolas Next / F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Alonso rues Aston Martin DRS issue in Baku F1 qualifying

Fernando Alonso has explained a DRS problem on his Aston Martin prevented him from qualifying higher than sixth for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Alonso rues Aston Martin DRS issue in Baku F1 qualifying

Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll struggled to maintain their excellent early-season performance in qualifying at Baku's high-speed street circuit.

Speed traces from Q3 indicated that neither driver gained top speed in Baku's two DRS zones and afterwards the pair confirmed that Aston Martin's DRS was malfunctioning.

"I think we could have been a little bit better," said Alonso, who qualified sixth a full second behind Ferrari's polesitter Charles Leclerc.

"We had some issues in FP1 and also in qualifying with the DRS, which cost us few tenths. Being so tight, I think in the standings it will make a difference.

"But, nevertheless, it's only Friday. It's a long weekend ahead of us. Another qualifying tomorrow, another race and then the race on Sunday. So yeah, plenty of opportunities so hopefully we can pick up a few places."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Stroll confirmed that he too didn't have a working DRS system as he settled for ninth, 1.4s adrift from pole.

"The car felt good, but we had some DRS issues," the Canadian added. "In Q3 especially I didn't have DRS, so that costs some time.

"It's just free lap time down the straights so that was frustrating, but we've just got to try and sort that out for the race."

Team principal Mike Krack thought the DRS issues masked Aston Martin's true potential and was therefore confident both drivers could move up the grid once the gremlin is resolved.

"Both Fernando and Lance did well under challenging circumstances today," said Krack.

"The single practice session was quite straightforward but, going into qualifying, we experienced an ongoing DRS issue across both cars, which meant it was only working intermittently.

"Despite this costing us some performance, we progressed to Q3 quite comfortably and the team and drivers did a good job of managing a busy session with the yellow and red flags.

"We had the potential to be a bit higher up the grid, but I think we are well placed to fight for points on Sunday and this is a circuit where overtaking is possible."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton explains undercover BTCC spectator outing to support brother Nicolas

F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap

Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap

Sainz: Saturday morning F1 qualifying without practice will be "intense"

Sainz: Saturday morning F1 qualifying without practice will be "intense"

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Sainz: Saturday morning F1 qualifying without practice will be "intense" Sainz: Saturday morning F1 qualifying without practice will be "intense"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic

Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic

Formula 1

Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong

Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong

Formula 1

Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026?

Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026?

Formula 1

Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026? Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026?

Latest news

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

INDY IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations" Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe