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LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Russell dominates to pole after Antonelli crashes out of qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Russell dominates to pole after Antonelli crashes out of qualifying
Practice report
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen beats Russell and Hamilton to top FP3

Max Verstappen leads George Russell and Lewis Hamilton going into qualifying at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Pantling - Formula 1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has surprisingly topped third and final practice for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, pipping Mercedes driver George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on Baku's tricky street circuit.

Verstappen took command at the very end of the one-hour session as teams switched to qualifying runs, defying Mercedes' favourite status in Baku by catching a big slipstream to go fastest.

FP3, held in less representative conditions than qualifying later on Friday afternoon, got off to a quiet start, with the Alpines leading the early running some way off Thursday's FP2 pace. The big-hitters started flexing their collective muscle 15 minutes into the session with Charles Leclerc's second attempt on softs - yielding a 1m45.564s - demoting Ferrari team-mate Hamilton's effort.

As drivers tried to hone their slipstreaming timing for qualifying, with the Baku City Circuit's giant 2km straight making a tow a crucial element of a competitive lap, Red Bull's Verstappen lunged to first place, only to be deposed by Hamilton's 1m45.093s moments later.

Conditions appeared to be gustier than on Friday as race control deployed a brief virtual safety car for a tree branch which was swept onto the track. The wind also made cars less predictable to drive. Verstappen reported a Red Bull which was "jumping like a kangaroo" before going deep into the Turn 15 runoff, one of several drivers to make good use of Baku's escape roads.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was not so lucky as he tagged the wall in Turn 1, damaging his front-left suspension which prompted the Canadian to park the car.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Liam Fabre

Mercedes, which was ominously quick on Thursday, started mixing it up at the halfway mark with Antonelli pipping Leclerc by half a tenth courtesy of a 1m45.046s lap, before Russell claimed top spot with a 1m44.715s lap - both on medium tyres rather than softs.

The Silver Arrows then showed their hands on the softest tyre compound as Russell put down a 1m44.177s marker with 15 minutes to go. As Russell shaved off some time with his subsequent 1m44.021s tour, Antonelli conceded 0.252s to his team-mate.

Verstappen benefitted from a huge slipstream to split the Mercedes cars in second, flattering the real performance of the Red Bull on a weekend set to be dominated by the championship leaders, and the Dutchman ultimately set a 1m43.922s lap to top the session.

Russell could have likely gone quicker still, however, but locked up the fronts into Turn 1 before going straight on in Turn 7, managing to bring the car to a halt without tapping the wall.

With a last-minute effort Hamilton pipped Antonelli to third, followed by Leclerc and Alpine's Pierre Gasly. McLaren's low-profile weekend continued with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in seventh and eighth respectively despite the team's upgrades to improve its low-speed cornering.

The returning Isack Hadjar claimed ninth for Red Bull ahead of the second Alpine car of Franco Colapinto.

F1 Azerbaijan GP - FP3 results

FP3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 21

1'43.922

   S 207.952
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.099

1'44.021

 0.099 S 207.754
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 18

+0.111

1'44.033

 0.012 S 207.730
4 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.351

1'44.273

 0.240 S 207.252
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.622

1'44.544

 0.271 S 206.714
6 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 20

+0.715

1'44.637

 0.093 S 206.531
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 20

+0.824

1'44.746

 0.109 S 206.316
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 20

+0.977

1'44.899

 0.153 S 206.015
9 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+1.254

1'45.176

 0.277 S 205.472
10 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 20

+1.670

1'45.592

 0.416 S 204.663
11 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 24

+1.683

1'45.605

 0.013 S 204.638
12 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.770

1'45.692

 0.087 S 204.469
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 18

+1.932

1'45.854

 0.162 S 204.156
14 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.996

1'45.918

 0.064 S 204.033
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 18

+2.076

1'45.998

 0.080 S 203.879
16 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 19

+2.082

1'46.004

 0.006 S 203.867
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+2.154

1'46.076

 0.072 S 203.729
18 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 23

+2.300

1'46.222

 0.146 S 203.449
19 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 22

+2.349

1'46.271

 0.049 S 203.355
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 19

+2.590

1'46.512

 0.241 S 202.895
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 19

+4.665

1'48.587

 2.075 S 199.018
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 9

+5.357

1'49.279

 0.692 S 197.758
View full results
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