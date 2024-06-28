All Series
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1’s sprint race format changes get its third outing of 2024 at the Austrian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch the sprint race and grand prix qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Sprint pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Sprint pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen grabbed sprint race pole position at the Red Bull Ring by beating Lando Norris by 0.093s in sprint qualifying.
Charles Leclerc was held up by an anti-stall issue with his Ferrari which denied him the chance to set his sole lap time in the final segment of qualifying, which means he’ll start the sprint race in 10th.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly almost tripped over each other trying to start their final qualifying laps which effectively wrecked all their times – leaving Perez seventh, Ocon eighth and Gasly ninth.

What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The sprint race for the Austrian GP starts at 12:00pm local time (11:00am BST), covering a distance of 24 laps or 60 minutes.
Date: Saturday 29 June 2024
Start time: 12:00pm local time – 11:00am BST

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Grand prix qualifying for the Austrian GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the traditional Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Date: Saturday 29 June 2024
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Austrian GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Austrian GP sprint race coverage starting at 10:00am BST on Sky Sports F1, and grand prix qualifying coverage starting at 2:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1.
  • Channel: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time – Sprint Race: 10:00am BST Saturday 29 June 2024
  • Start time – Qualifying: 2:00pm BST Saturday 29 June 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the sprint race and grand prix qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Austrian GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the sprint race and grand prix qualifying for the Austrian GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both the sprint race and grand prix qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, runs through the gravel

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, runs through the gravel

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST Saturday 29 June 2024

Will F1 Austrian GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Austrian GP sprint race will start at 11:00am BST on the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
Coverage of Austrian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website.

What's the weather forecast for the sprint race and grand prix qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?

Dry and sunny conditions with a low chance of rain is forecast for all of Saturday at the Red Bull Ring. The temperature is set to reach highs of 27 degrees Celsius at the start of the sprint race and 30 degrees Celsius at the start of grand prix qualifying.
   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'04.686

 240.311
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.093

1'04.779

 239.966
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.301

1'04.987

 239.198
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.368

1'05.054

 238.952
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.440

1'05.126

 238.688
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.584

1'05.270

 238.161
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.322

1'06.008

 235.498
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.415

1'06.101

 235.167
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.938

1'06.624

 233.321
10 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

 

  
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.120

1'05.806

 236.221
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.161

1'05.847

 236.074
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.192

1'05.878

 235.963
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.274

1'05.960

 235.670
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

 

  
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.895

1'06.581

 233.472
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.897

1'06.583

 233.464
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.039

1'06.725

 232.968
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.068

1'06.754

 232.866
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.511

1'07.197

 231.331
View full results  

