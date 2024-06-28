F1 Austrian GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1’s sprint race format changes get its third outing of 2024 at the Austrian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch the sprint race and grand prix qualifying.
Sprint pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
How can I watch Formula 1?
How can I watch F1 Austrian GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?
- Channel: Sky Sports F1
- Start time – Sprint Race: 10:00am BST Saturday 29 June 2024
- Start time – Qualifying: 2:00pm BST Saturday 29 June 2024
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Austrian GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, runs through the gravel
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 6:30pm BST Saturday 29 June 2024
Will F1 Austrian GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying be on the radio?
What's the weather forecast for the sprint race and grand prix qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?
F1 Autrian GP Sprint Qualifying Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'04.686
|240.311
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.093
1'04.779
|239.966
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.301
1'04.987
|239.198
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.368
1'05.054
|238.952
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.440
1'05.126
|238.688
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.584
1'05.270
|238.161
|7
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.322
1'06.008
|235.498
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.415
1'06.101
|235.167
|9
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.938
1'06.624
|233.321
|10
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
|11
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.120
1'05.806
|236.221
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.161
1'05.847
|236.074
|13
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.192
1'05.878
|235.963
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.274
1'05.960
|235.670
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.895
1'06.581
|233.472
|17
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.897
1'06.583
|233.464
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.039
1'06.725
|232.968
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.068
1'06.754
|232.866
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.511
1'07.197
|231.331
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
WRC Poland: Rovanpera on course for memorable win, tyre issue costs Evans
FIA assessing Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident
Autosport Plus
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments