Formula 1 Australian GP

F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc left Albert Park as the fastest driver on Friday at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and here's how you can follow the rest of the weekend's action.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc was top in all three sectors on Friday as only a later Max Verstappen effort denied Ferrari a 1-2. 

The Dutchman had sat out the opening 20 minutes of the second session after sustaining floor damage late in FP1, which required a new floor to be fitted. 

But there was worse news at Williams, with Alex Albon's heavy FP1 crash sparking serious concerns for the team, with no spare tub on-site in Melbourne.

Albon did not take part in FP2 and it is possible the team could be down to one car for the remainder of the weekend, although who will be in the cockpit is currently a matter of speculation.

Lewis Hamilton endured a torrid day, complaining about a problem with his Mercedes as he finished down the order in 18th.

Lando Norris, who had topped FP1, ended the day in ninth.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Australian GP starts at 4pm local time (5am GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 23 March 2024
Start time: 4pm local time – 5am GMT

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP, which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels, which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Australian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Australian GP qualifying coverage starting at 4:15am GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 4:15am GMT 23 March 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Australian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Australian GP at 10:15am GMT on Saturday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 10:15am GMT 23 March 2024

Will F1 Australian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Australian GP qualifying will start at 5:00am GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Melbourne?

Cloudy and mild conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Melbourne. The temperature is set to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a decent chance of rain and low winds.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Australian GP FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

1'17.277

   245.879
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.381

1'17.658

 0.381 244.672
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.430

1'17.707

 0.049 244.518
4 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 29

+0.545

1'17.822

 0.115 244.157
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 31

+0.635

1'17.912

 0.090 243.875
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.674

1'17.951

 0.039 243.753
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+0.800

1'18.077

 0.126 243.359
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 33

+0.813

1'18.090

 0.013 243.319
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.878

1'18.155

 0.065 243.116
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 27

+0.911

1'18.188

 0.033 243.014
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.144

1'18.421

 0.233 242.292
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 30

+1.257

1'18.534

 0.113 241.943
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.301

1'18.578

 0.044 241.808
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.308

1'18.585

 0.007 241.786
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+1.414

1'18.691

 0.106 241.460
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 28

+1.425

1'18.702

 0.011 241.427
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 32

+1.428

1'18.705

 0.003 241.417
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+1.557

1'18.834

 0.129 241.022
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.998

1'19.275

 0.441 239.682
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 0

 

    
View full results  

Australian GP FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

1'18.564

   241.851
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 19

+0.018

1'18.582

 0.018 241.795
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.033

1'18.597

 0.015 241.749
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.035

1'18.599

 0.002 241.743
5 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+0.057

1'18.621

 0.022 241.675
6 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.078

1'18.642

 0.021 241.611
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.103

1'18.667

 0.025 241.534
8 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.122

1'18.686

 0.019 241.476
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.207

1'18.771

 0.085 241.215
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.354

1'18.918

 0.147 240.766
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+0.710

1'19.274

 0.356 239.685
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 11

+0.879

1'19.443

 0.169 239.175
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+0.925

1'19.489

 0.046 239.036
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+0.955

1'19.519

 0.030 238.946
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+0.997

1'19.561

 0.042 238.820
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.040

1'19.604

 0.043 238.691
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 25

+1.058

1'19.622

 0.018 238.637
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 16

+1.152

1'19.716

 0.094 238.356
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+1.425

1'19.989

 0.273 237.542
20 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.450

1'20.014

 0.025 237.468
View full results  

Previous article 2024 F1 Australian GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice
Next article Susie Wolff will not allow any FIA wrongs to be “brushed under carpet”

Sam Hall
