F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Charles Leclerc left Albert Park as the fastest driver on Friday at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and here's how you can follow the rest of the weekend's action.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Leclerc was top in all three sectors on Friday as only a later Max Verstappen effort denied Ferrari a 1-2.
The Dutchman had sat out the opening 20 minutes of the second session after sustaining floor damage late in FP1, which required a new floor to be fitted.
But there was worse news at Williams, with Alex Albon's heavy FP1 crash sparking serious concerns for the team, with no spare tub on-site in Melbourne.
Albon did not take part in FP2 and it is possible the team could be down to one car for the remainder of the weekend, although who will be in the cockpit is currently a matter of speculation.
Lewis Hamilton endured a torrid day, complaining about a problem with his Mercedes as he finished down the order in 18th.
Lando Norris, who had topped FP1, ended the day in ninth.
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Australian Grand Prix?
Qualifying for the Australian GP starts at 4pm local time (5am GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 23 March 2024
Start time: 4pm local time – 5am GMT
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP, which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / Motorsport Images
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels, which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership of £34.99 per month.
How can I watch F1 Australian GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Australian GP qualifying coverage starting at 4:15am GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.
- Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
- Start time: 4:15am GMT 23 March 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Australian GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Australian GP at 10:15am GMT on Saturday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 10:15am GMT 23 March 2024
Will F1 Australian GP qualifying be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Australian GP qualifying will start at 5:00am GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Melbourne?
Cloudy and mild conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Melbourne. The temperature is set to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a decent chance of rain and low winds.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Australian GP FP2 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
1'17.277
|245.879
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.381
1'17.658
|0.381
|244.672
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.430
1'17.707
|0.049
|244.518
|4
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.545
1'17.822
|0.115
|244.157
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.635
1'17.912
|0.090
|243.875
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.674
1'17.951
|0.039
|243.753
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.800
1'18.077
|0.126
|243.359
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|33
|
+0.813
1'18.090
|0.013
|243.319
|9
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.878
1'18.155
|0.065
|243.116
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.911
1'18.188
|0.033
|243.014
|11
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.144
1'18.421
|0.233
|242.292
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|30
|
+1.257
1'18.534
|0.113
|241.943
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.301
1'18.578
|0.044
|241.808
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.308
1'18.585
|0.007
|241.786
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.414
1'18.691
|0.106
|241.460
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.425
1'18.702
|0.011
|241.427
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|32
|
+1.428
1'18.705
|0.003
|241.417
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.557
1'18.834
|0.129
|241.022
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.998
1'19.275
|0.441
|239.682
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|View full results
Australian GP FP1 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
1'18.564
|241.851
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+0.018
1'18.582
|0.018
|241.795
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.033
1'18.597
|0.015
|241.749
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|22
|
+0.035
1'18.599
|0.002
|241.743
|5
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.057
1'18.621
|0.022
|241.675
|6
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.078
1'18.642
|0.021
|241.611
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.103
1'18.667
|0.025
|241.534
|8
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.122
1'18.686
|0.019
|241.476
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.207
1'18.771
|0.085
|241.215
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.354
1'18.918
|0.147
|240.766
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.710
1'19.274
|0.356
|239.685
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|11
|
+0.879
1'19.443
|0.169
|239.175
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.925
1'19.489
|0.046
|239.036
|14
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.955
1'19.519
|0.030
|238.946
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+0.997
1'19.561
|0.042
|238.820
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.040
1'19.604
|0.043
|238.691
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.058
1'19.622
|0.018
|238.637
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|16
|
+1.152
1'19.716
|0.094
|238.356
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.425
1'19.989
|0.273
|237.542
|20
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.450
1'20.014
|0.025
|237.468
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bastianini claims pole from Vinales, Marquez crashes
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant
Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"
Autosport Plus
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments