F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Leclerc was top in all three sectors on Friday as only a later Max Verstappen effort denied Ferrari a 1-2.

The Dutchman had sat out the opening 20 minutes of the second session after sustaining floor damage late in FP1, which required a new floor to be fitted.

But there was worse news at Williams, with Alex Albon's heavy FP1 crash sparking serious concerns for the team, with no spare tub on-site in Melbourne.

Albon did not take part in FP2 and it is possible the team could be down to one car for the remainder of the weekend, although who will be in the cockpit is currently a matter of speculation.

Lewis Hamilton endured a torrid day, complaining about a problem with his Mercedes as he finished down the order in 18th.

Lando Norris, who had topped FP1, ended the day in ninth.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Australian GP starts at 4pm local time (5am GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 23 March 2024

Start time: 4pm local time – 5am GMT

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Melbourne?

Cloudy and mild conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Melbourne. The temperature is set to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a decent chance of rain and low winds.

