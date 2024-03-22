All Series
Formula 1 Australian GP
Practice report

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2, Verstappen second

Charles Leclerc claimed the fastest time in Formula 1 second practice for the Australian Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.381 seconds.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Mark Horsburgh

A 1m17.277s from Leclerc, his second hot lap on soft tyres, gave him a handy advantage over the rest of the field and put him clear of then runner-up Carlos Sainz, who was shuffled down to third by Verstappen's later second soft run.

The Dutchman had been late to parlay with the other runners in FP2 owing to a spot of damage to his Red Bull RB20, sustained in a kerb strike during FP1, and thus continued running on the mediums as the others had long since switched to softs.

After collecting the soft tyres, Verstappen proceeded to match Sainz's time to the thousandth, 0.43s short of Leclerc's session best.

The Dutchman's next lap was the last one that changed the order on the timing screens, as the rest of the field switched to longer runs across both the soft and medium tyres, and overturned Sainz by half a tenth on his next effort on the red-walled Pirellis.

Leclerc had topped the times during the early runs on medium tyres, setting a 1m17.936s with a healthy dose of tows along the straights - which made up for being hampered on his first hot lap of the Albert Park circuit early in the session.

This displaced Lando Norris' 1m18.201s time also set on the mediums, the Briton having been top of FP1 earlier on in the afternoon.

Fernando Alonso was first to take a set of softs and his first sector suggested that he was in line to move to the top of the pile, but a less stellar middle sector took the wind out of the Spaniard's sails and left him just short of Leclerc's then-headliner.

His Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll then set an impressive first sector too, following that up with a personal best in the second, but denied himself a chance to go fastest after fluffing his lines at Turn 13; the Canadian got acquainted with the grass and sapped away at his time.

The Aston Martin pair made up for it, however; Alonso moved Leclerc off the top on his next effort, but Stroll found a time 0.09s quicker than his veteran team-mate to sit atop the order as the session moved towards the half-way mark.

Leclerc reclaimed his place at the zenith of the timing board with a 1m17.423s with purple sectors in the first and third splits, although had not been able to beat his earlier best in the middle portion of the lap.

The Monegasque addressed that on his next attempt, poking home a 1m17.277s to further extend his advantage over Stroll, before Sainz then produced a 1m17.707s to move into second. Verstappen then split the Ferraris in the final 15 minutes.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leaves the pit lane

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leaves the pit lane

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Stroll's time over Alonso ensured that the ex-Williams driver ended the session in fourth, while George Russell sat behind the two-time champion in sixth.

Russell had matched team-mate Lewis Hamilton's Turn 1 excursion from FP1 as the Mercedes W15 continued to look somewhat flighty over the course of a lap, but rallied to claim a position in the top six.

Home hero Oscar Piastri was 0.8s shy of Leclerc's time to sit seventh overall, a smidgen clear of Sergio Perez, while Norris and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top half of the order.

Sauber's Zhou Guanyu was 11th, having earlier baulked Verstappen on the exit of Turn 4 owing to a late radio call to move over, while Daniel Ricciardo beat Logan Sargeant to 12th.

Sargeant had sustained a spin after the opening 10 minutes of the session while on a personal best lap, where he took a liberal amount of kerb into Turn 11 and unsettled the rear as he attempted to wrestle his car over the exit run-off, ultimately with a wheel dipped into the gravel.

His Williams team-mate Alex Albon did not take part in FP2 following his shunt in the opening practice session of the day, where he clipped the Turn 7 kerb and was pitched into a side-on hit into the next barrier. Williams does not have a spare chassis, and is assessing if Albon's car can be repaired for FP3 on Saturday.

Result:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

1'17.277

   245.879
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.381

1'17.658

 0.381 244.672
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.430

1'17.707

 0.049 244.518
4 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 29

+0.545

1'17.822

 0.115 244.157
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 31

+0.635

1'17.912

 0.090 243.875
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.674

1'17.951

 0.039 243.753
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+0.800

1'18.077

 0.126 243.359
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 33

+0.813

1'18.090

 0.013 243.319
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.878

1'18.155

 0.065 243.116
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 27

+0.911

1'18.188

 0.033 243.014
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.144

1'18.421

 0.233 242.292
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 30

+1.257

1'18.534

 0.113 241.943
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.301

1'18.578

 0.044 241.808
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.308

1'18.585

 0.007 241.786
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+1.414

1'18.691

 0.106 241.460
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 28

+1.425

1'18.702

 0.011 241.427
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 32

+1.428

1'18.705

 0.003 241.417
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+1.557

1'18.834

 0.129 241.022
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.998

1'19.275

 0.441 239.682
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 0

 

    
View full results  

