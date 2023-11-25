F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Russell heads final practice from Norris
George Russell set the fastest time in the last Formula 1 practice session of 2023 to beat Lando Norris in FP3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Abu Dhabi GP FP3 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|14
|
1'24.418
|225.207
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|16
|
+0.095
1'24.513
|0.095
|224.954
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|16
|
+0.392
1'24.810
|0.297
|224.166
|4
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.511
1'24.929
|0.119
|223.852
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.681
1'25.099
|0.170
|223.405
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+0.735
1'25.153
|0.054
|223.264
|7
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|18
|
+0.776
1'25.194
|0.041
|223.156
|8
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.787
1'25.205
|0.011
|223.127
|9
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|15
|
+0.804
1'25.222
|0.017
|223.083
|10
|Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.840
1'25.258
|0.036
|222.989
|11
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.841
1'25.259
|0.001
|222.986
|12
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.874
1'25.292
|0.033
|222.900
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|18
|
+0.885
1'25.303
|0.011
|222.871
|14
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.925
1'25.343
|0.040
|222.766
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.987
1'25.405
|0.062
|222.605
|16
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|16
|
+1.002
1'25.420
|0.015
|222.566
|17
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|22
|
+1.166
1'25.584
|0.164
|222.139
|18
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|15
|
+1.179
1'25.597
|0.013
|222.105
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|
+1.234
1'25.652
|0.055
|221.963
|20
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|
+1.295
1'25.713
|0.061
|221.805
