Formula 1 News

F1 2023 calendar approved; French GP out of 24-race schedule

Formula 1 has revealed a 24-race calendar for 2023 – which begins in Bahrain in March and finishes in Abu Dhabi in November.

Jonathan Noble
By:
The schedule, which is the biggest in F1 history, includes the Monaco GP, whose future had been in doubt, as well as the Las Vegas and Chinese GPs.

Having been put together by F1 owners Liberty Media over recent weeks, the calendar has now been ratified by an e-vote of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

One of the important considerations that has been made is for the F1 schedule to avoid a direct clash with the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The prestigious sportscar race is due to take place on 10-11 June, which will be the week between the Spanish and Canadian Grands Prix.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale.

“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport.

"I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

There have been some interesting date shuffles from the norm in the schedule, with the Azerbaijan GP moving from its June slot to take place on 30 April, just one week before the Miami GP.

While F1 had declared that it wanted to make the schedule more regional to avoid unnecessary travel around the world, some of the events – especially in North America – remain very spread out.

The Miami GP is on 7 May, the Canadian GP is on 18 June, Austin is on October 22 and the inaugural Las Vegas GP is on 18 November.

The Chinese GP, that has been slotted in for April 16, is likely provisional subject to the country’s coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

In addition, the Belgian GP has been moved from its usual post-summer break slot to just before it, following its reprieve for next season. This has been scheduled for the same weekend as the Spa 24 Hours.

“We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”

2023 Formula 1 calendar:

Date Race Venue
5 March Bahrain Bahrain GP Sakhir
19 March Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah
2 April Australia Australian GP Albert Park
16 April China Chinese GP Shanghai
30 April Azerbaijan Azerbaijan GP Baku
7 May United States Miami GP Miami
21 May Italy Emilia Romagna GP Imola
28 May Monaco Monaco GP Monte Carlo
4 June Spain Spanish GP Barcelona
18 June Canada Canadian GP Montreal
2 July Austria Austrian GP Spielberg
9 July United Kingdom British GP Silverstone
23 July Hungary Hungarian GP Hungaroring
30 July Belgium Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps
27 August Netherlands Dutch GP Zandvoort
3 September Italy Italian GP Monza
17 September Singapore Singapore GP Marina Bay
24 September Japan Japanese GP Suzuka
8 October Qatar Qatar GP Losail
22 October United States United States GP Austin
29 October Mexico Mexico GP Mexico City
5 November Brazil Sao Paulo GP Interlagos
18 November United States Las Vegas GP Las Vegas
26 November United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina
F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali
Formula 1

F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali

Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing
Formula 1

Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus
Formula 1

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Latest news

How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023

Formula 1’s 24-race calendar for 2023 might be a sign of the series’ current health, but for many, the schedule was cause for concern.

F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has no doubts that new regulations will eventually serve to close up the grid, despite Red Bull’s dominance this year.

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus
Goodwood Revival Goodwood Revival

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Horner regrets missing chance to sign Piastri to Red Bull F1 junior team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner regrets missing chance to sign Piastri to Red Bull F1 junior team

Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull missed the chance to sign Oscar Piastri to its Formula 1 young driver programme a few years ago, calling it “something that I regret.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Goodwood Revival
6 h
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Plus

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom Plus

How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom

The young Ken Tyrrell was barely  aware of motor racing – until a trip with  his village football team to the British  Grand Prix set him on the road to  becoming a Formula 1 constructor. MAURICE HAMILTON details the humble beginning of Tyrrell and how Ken linked up with Jackie Stewart…

Formula 1
Sep 19, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Plus

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Plus

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
