Formula 1 / United States GP News

Extra 1.5-second fire protection from new F1 gloves important - Masi

By:

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says the extra fire protection provided by a new generation of gloves is worth having, despite the apparently marginal gain of 1.5 seconds.

Extra 1.5-second fire protection from new F1 gloves important - Masi

After Romain Grosjean’s accident in Bahrain last year left the French driver with burns to his hands the FIA began a push for extra protection, in conjunction with the manufacturers.

With the agreement of the FIA stewards five drivers and four suppliers participated in a test of prototypes in practice at the Turkish GP, essentially to test how the gloves felt when used in anger.

Those involved were Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr (Puma), Daniel Ricciardo (Sparco), Sebastian Vettel (Alpinestars) and George Russell (OMP).

"As a result of Romain's incident, it was an area we started working on immediately,” said Masi when asked about the new glove design by Autosport. “And I think we identified very quickly that it was an area that could be improved together with the manufacturers.

“The initial feedback from the drivers is ‘Yep, all good.’ There's a couple of little fine tuning elements with a couple of the brands, but nothing insurmountable from that end. We're very grateful to the drivers and the teams involved to actually run them. And we've got that capability.

“And it shows that we're trying to increase those levels of protection as much as possible. It sounds minimal being the 1.5 seconds or whatever I think that we're aiming at. But as we've seen in those types of scenarios, every tenth of a second millisecond counts."

Masi stressed that FIA had worked closely with the various manufacturers as the new gloves were developed.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“It's a project in detail that the [FIA] safety department has obviously been leading,” he said. “And through our research group that we have. They've been working with them all. We got to the point, effectively got to a milestone, of being able to test them.

“So Nuno Costa our head of safety from the perspective of all personal equipment and so forth was here [in Turkey], and worked with everyone to oversee that test this weekend."

Masi stressed that it was important for drivers to give the gloves a practical test in order to ensure that they were comfortable with them.

“Absolutely. And we've got our safety targets to meet. But obviously, equally as important is the driver feel. So we can't completely change that side of it, because they've got to have that level of feeling, particularly with something like the gloves with everything that they have to operate.

"So that's why we have this practical test to get their feedback in a real life situation.

“It was literally driver comfort, and similar to what we did with the race suits a couple of years ago, when the new race suit standard was introduced.

"We trialled a couple of those along the way as well, for purely driver comfort and ergonomics."

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
2 h
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Plus

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding  into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? STUART CODLING talks to the man in charge

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Plus

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Plus

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers Plus

Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

