All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Exclusive: The "circle" Ocon needs at Haas after being ignored at Alpine

Communication will be key for Esteban Ocon at Haas after a disappointing experience at Alpine

Ben Vinel Oleg Karpov
Upd:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, on the grid

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, on the grid

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon has lamented the lack of communication at the Alpine Formula 1 team and says he will do his utmost "to not miss any single detail" at Haas.

The Frenchman has spent the last four and a half seasons with the Enstone-based outfit, whose performance over that period of time stagnated then deteriorated. The team went from fourth in the 2022 constructors' championship to its current eighth position with just 11 points scored – the squad's worst record since the 2016 campaign, when Renault returned to F1 as a constructor.

With Alpine deciding to part ways for next season - the announcement coming in the wake of his Monaco collision with team-mate and rival Pierre Gasly, which Bruno Famin, then team principal, had warned there would be "consequences" for - Ocon will make the switch to Haas.

Ocon's time at Alpine was marked by the outfit's instability, especially at the management level, with the departures of 12 team leaders including four successive team principals and five technical chiefs.

He is particularly aggravated by a lack of communication within the squad, which he sees as the main cause of its current downfall.

Asked in an exclusive interview with Autosport whether he has any regrets about leaving Alpine, Ocon replies: "No, because I gave everything I had to this team.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Alpine

"Regrets to a point where, you know, it's not only me: it's Daniel [Ricciardo], Fernando [Alonso], Pierre [Gasly], myself. All the drivers that have come through this team, we gave feedback to the team.

"Normally there is a circle where, from the drivers to the team, you give some information. Then you have technical [feedback] on either 'yes, you guys are right, we need to be addressing that' or 'no, we can't, because of this or that'. There hasn't been any of that.

"The following year, you find out that some of the issues that you talked about haven't been fixed and have been going the other way.

"I try to guide this team to the best I can, [but] we haven't always been listened to. And this is why some of the issues still remain after five years in this team.

"There are new people now, inside the team, technically. I wish them the best, and I hope that this team can obviously succeed. But that circle was key from the start and hasn't been put in place correctly for us to make a step – enough of the step for the future."

This negative experience will, however, be invaluable for Ocon as he seeks to make the most of his new challenge at Haas, where he will be paired with rookie Oliver Bearman.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Asked whether he will take on the team leader role in the American squad given his team-mate's lack of experience, Ocon nuances: "I don't know if 'the team leader' is the right thing to say, but I will put commitment, efforts, dedication to not miss any single detail and to share everything that I believe is important to improve – but quickly.

"You need not wait a year for things to come in because things take time to develop, things take time to be created. And if you miss something for the first six months, well, it can be a year and six months until it comes to you.

"I've learned that now, that circle is key. And it has to happen. And I will make sure that once I say something I get [feedback] on it and I get an explanation – so we can open a debate. Because if you talk in the air, you know, it dissipates and it doesn't go anywhere."

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Next article Exclusive: Leclerc: Bouncing has disguised Ferrari’s genuine progress

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel
Was the 2024 Belgian GP one of Formula 1's closest races?

Was the 2024 Belgian GP one of Formula 1's closest races?

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Was the 2024 Belgian GP one of Formula 1's closest races?
Sainz is walking in the footsteps of F1 legends - but will he carve his own?

Sainz is walking in the footsteps of F1 legends - but will he carve his own?

Formula 1
Sainz is walking in the footsteps of F1 legends - but will he carve his own?
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Plus
Plus
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
Esteban Ocon
More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

Formula 1
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy
Ben Hunt: Why Ocon will be a good fit for Haas

Ben Hunt: Why Ocon will be a good fit for Haas

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ben Hunt: Why Ocon will be a good fit for Haas
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
Exclusive: Why Haas is investing now with unprecedented recruiting spree

Exclusive: Why Haas is investing now with unprecedented recruiting spree

Formula 1
Exclusive: Why Haas is investing now with unprecedented recruiting spree
Haas avoided being "stupid or arrogant" with lowly F1 prediction

Haas avoided being "stupid or arrogant" with lowly F1 prediction

Formula 1
Haas avoided being "stupid or arrogant" with lowly F1 prediction
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Latest news

NASCAR’s dilemma: Is it a racing or a wrecking series?

NASCAR’s dilemma: Is it a racing or a wrecking series?

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
NASCAR’s dilemma: Is it a racing or a wrecking series?
Austin Dillon move was "really close to crossing the line"

Austin Dillon move was "really close to crossing the line"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Austin Dillon move was "really close to crossing the line"
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

Plus
Plus
FE Formula E
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24
Hamlin: NASCAR will never get taken seriously with "no real officiating"

Hamlin: NASCAR will never get taken seriously with "no real officiating"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Hamlin: NASCAR will never get taken seriously with "no real officiating"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP-Racing
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024

Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024
The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe